2021 LORETTA LYNN’S AMATEUR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: THURSDAY

The week here at the 2021 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross Championship is dwindling down to its final days here in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Championship favorites have shined throughout their first couple of motos already, but nothing is etched in stone just yet. Before we get into the penultimate day at the ranch, here’s a look at what went down on day three of racing: (for more information on live broadcasting, race schedules, entry lists, results and more, click here).
