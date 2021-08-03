2021 LORETTA LYNN’S AMATEUR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: MONDAY

The week has begun for the 40th edition of the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross Championship here in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Early this morning, the first riders hit the track for today’s practice sessions before heading into a long week of motos starting tomorrow and finishing up on Saturday. Brandon Krause will be out at the ranch the rest of the week snagging a lot of photos, but for now here’s some of the action captured today: (for more information on live broadcasting, race schedules, entry lists and more, click here).

You may have heard of Levi Kitchen already, he’s one of Star Racing Yamaha’s up and comers who’s looking to put a stamp on his amateur career this week at the ranch. Chance Hymas Haiden “Danger Boy” Deegan Axell Hodges (pictured), Jordan Jarvis and Jeremy  “Twitch” Stenberg were on hand to lead the different practice groups around the course for their first lap out. The legendary Mike Brown makes anther return to Loretta Lynn’s Talon Hawkins Kurt Nicoll is one of the many former factory racers making an appearance in the Senior 45+ class. Evan Ferry, son of the Real Red Dog Timmy Ferry Nick Romano One of the west coast’s top amateur off-roaders, SLR Honda’s Evan Stice… …as well as one of the east coast’s top amateur off-road racers, Babbitt’s Kawasaki’s Grant Davis. Daxton Bennick Ryan Hughes is also among that list of ex-pros lining up for the national this week, except he has opted to do so aboard a 1986 Honda CR250 Jeff Emig on his Husqvarna 150 Branden Walther Preston Kilroy Ryder Ellis Hunter Yoder Jett Reynolds Landen WaltersCarson Wood

Tuesday Race Schedule

1 Vet (30+) 7:30 am
2 450 B 8:00 am
3 125 C 8:30 am
4 85cc (10-12) Limited 9:00 am
5 Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) 9:30 am
6 Senior (40+) 10:00 am
7 65cc (7-9) Limited 10:30 am
8 250 C 11:00 am
9 250 B Limited 11:30 am
10 65cc (10-11) Limited 12:00 pm
11 Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) 12:30 pm
Intermission 1:00 pm
12 Masters (50+) 1:30 pm
13 125cc (12-17) B/C 2:00 pm
* 250 Pro Sport 2:30 pm
* 250 B 3:00 pm
14 Junior (25+) 3:30 pm
15 450 C 4:00 pm
16 Women 4:30 pm
17 College (18-24) 5:00 pm
18 65cc (7-9) 5:30 pm
19 Supermini 1 (12-15) 6:00 pm
20 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited 6:30 pm
