2021 LEATT GEAR OFICIALLY ANNOUNCED: SEE IT ALL

Originally hitting the market with their patented neck brace technology Leatt changed the landscape of our industry. No longer just focusing solely on the safety and protection side of the market Leatt has now evolved into a head-to-toe gear company having everything a rider could possibly need all in one place. The 2021 Leatt line sees the introduction of a brand new helmet and a bunch of refinements across the entire line. Check out the video and information below from Leatt about their TWENTY21 offerings.

ULTIMATE HEAD AND BRAIN PROTECTION

Slipping the 9.5 Carbon Helmet onto your head, you’ll instantly notice its high quality. To say it’s possibly the most comfortable helmet is no exaggeration. Providing massive airflow at any speed, it feels exceptionally light yet remains highly protective.

Naturally, all Leatt helmets are built to be compatible with the Leatt neck brace, allowing for maximum head and neck mobility. Leatt’s 9.5 Carbon is undoubtedly one of the lightest DOT/ECE approved helmets you can buy. If you are looking for a stylish helmet that features the latest technology in safety

and comfort, Leatt’s 2021 range of Moto helmets is for you.

Redefining head and brain protection, Leatt introduces the 9.5 Carbon Helmet and 8.5 Composite Helmet. With premium protective features like four densities of impact foam cut into five sections, visor with breakaway function and emergency cheek pad removal. The highest level of impact protection is achieved using 360⁰ Turbine Technology, which reduces forces associated with concussion and rotational acceleration to the brain.

While large ventilation channels, a Pro-Fit elastic comfort liner and a hydration port provide all-day coolness and comfort. All helmets also feature a washable, anti-odor X-Static® Inner liner that wicks away moisture and offers excellent breathability.

JACKETS

From heavy-duty Enduro to lightweight and super-ventilated, Leatt’s striking range of 2021 jackets are packed with high-performance features like a lightweight, durable shell, water-resistant/breathable material, X-Flow mesh, pre-curved zip-off arms, Brush Guard and hydration pocket. Keeping you dry, ventilated and protected from the elements, for increased comfort and performance.



JERSEYS

Leatt’s bold, stylish 2021 jerseys include the 5.5 laser-cut and welded, ultra-light race fit jersey with MoistureCool stretch mesh and the 4.5 classic fit jersey that’s super vented with X-Flow mesh. Dirt, water and stain resistant, these impressive jerseys will keep you cool and comfortable on the track.

PANTS

The impressive 5.5 pants offer a pre-curved race fit, internal knee brace system to reduce wear and tear, and inner knee reinforcement with full-grain leather for superior bike grip. While the light and breathable 4.5 pants feature a pre-curved classic fit, RipStop stretch and X-Flow mesh panels for cool, ventilated comfort that keeps you at peak performance.

GLOVES

Leatt’s 2021 glove technology and features will not disappoint, with high-performance materials like: SubZero – cold weather insulated material, WindBlock – windproof and water-resistant four-way stretch material, light – breathable four-way stretch material and X-Flow – Vented four-way stretch mesh.

Leatt also offers two levels of palm, with a slim, durable MicronGrip palm setting a new standard for gloves in this price range, offering you good wet and dry grip. While the durable, breathable ultra-thin NanoGrip palm offers superior wet and dry grip and handlebar feel.

Their 2021 gloves are fully touchscreen compatible and supremely comfortable thanks to FormFit finger stitching. The range includes the 3.5 and 4.5 Lite, 2.5 X-Flow, WindBlock and SubZero, and 1.5 GripR.