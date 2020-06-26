2021 KTM SMARTPHONE MAPPING TOOL EXPLAINED: THE WRAP

This week’s announcement of the 2021 KTM and Husqvarnas held a surprise for those of us who thought we knew everything. The 2021 KTM SX-F and XC-F models will have smartphone connectivity that should make mapping changes much easier at the track. The Husky models that will have this system are the FC and FX models. The capability is already built into the 2020 Husqvarna Rockstar Edition and the 2020 KTM Factory Edition. For those of you familiar with Yamaha’s Power Tuner App, you know the basic drill–but there are significant differences between the two.

The single biggest difference between KTM’s system and Yamaha’s is that stock KTMs will not have a wifi transmitter when you buy the bike. It will cost extra. All the Yamaha YZ models have the transmitter included. The Yamaha WR models do not, and if you want it, Yamaha’s accessory department will charge you $300 (plus $150 for a compatible black box). KTM has not set the price yet, but it is, at least, a very easy installation process. The handlebar pad comes off and the transmitter takes its place. There’s a big button in the middle of the pad that activates the sync process.

Once you have the transmitter installed and synced up, you do all the work on your iPhone or Android phone. It’s time to get rid of that flip phone, anyway. The app has several different modes. Under engine tuning, you have Prime mode and Advanced mode. In Prime, there are preselected recipes for various track conditions, sort of like Kawasaki’s and Suzuki’s coupler system. In Prime, you can also tweak traction control to your liking. That system is still activated on the fly though a handlebar switch. In advanced mode, you can adjust engine braking, throttle response, traction control and launch control.

Another feature is a suspension set-up aid. You input all your personal info when you sign up, then the app takes you through your suspension set up, step by step. It can give you advice for different conditions.

At this point, we don’t know how effective the tool will be. We do know that we love the Yamaha Power Tuner. This seems similar, but might give you a little more guidance. The only issue we have with the Yamaha is that it gives you so many variables that it’s easy to get lost. The KTM app also offers a few more features not offered by Yamaha. .The engine braking adjustment might be very useful. We have seen tuners do this through idle speed, but that can be problematic, as it throws off the throttle position sensor. The suspension mode is a nice thought, but it seems like a high-tech page out of your owners manual. KTM has a new Technical Innovation Department in Austria that is charged with expanding the capabilities of this tool and inventing others to come. There are endless possibilities, especially if the bike were to be equipped with more sensors. There’s no reason your phone can’t tell you what your rear suspension sag is, or maybe even make suspension adjustments for you. It’s nice to live in the 21st century.

LESS SURPRISING, STILL IMPORTANT

We weren’t too surprised by other aspects of the 2021 KTM and 2021 Husky launch. The reason, as we point out every year, is that KTM historically tips its hand with the Factory Edition, which is shown prior to the start of the Supercross season in January. In Husqvarna’s case, the Rockstar Edition does the same thing. These bikes didn’t look much different from the standard edition, but there were significant internal changes to the WP XACT air fork. The addition of a mid valve changes the way the fork feels significantly. For more on the Factory Edition and the Rockstar Edition click on the images.

SRA RIDES AGAIN

SRA GP Racing had had one or two false starts since the beginning of the Covid-19, but on June 21, we got to go racing again at Glen Helen. In the expert class, it could have been a National Grand Prix Championship race, with Zach Bell staring off against Trevor Stewart. When it was over, Bell had won again, which is becoming a habit with him when he doesn’t break down. Dirt Bike Magazine Managing Editor Mark Tilley was the over-40 Expert winner, Gordon Ward was the champ of plus 50 class and Ryan Dudek was the over 30 winner. They all squared off in race three of the day, where Tilley came out on top. Congrats! For results, click here.

The next GP is scheduled for July 19. For more info on SRA Racing, click here.

BDR KTM 790 GIVEAWAY

We are big fans of RideBDR.com, which is a non-profit organization that creates and preserves off-highway riding opportunities for dual sport and adventure motorcyclists. In case you don’t know already, BDR has tracklogs for rides all over the country. They give you all kinds of info like mileage between fuel availability and lodging, and they do it all for free. As a fund-raiser, the organization is giving away a 2020 KTM 790 Adventure R wrapped with BDR Special Edition graphics and outfitted with top-shelf upgrades from Touratech, WP, MoskoMoto, CruzTOOLS and Cyclops. The accessory list includes upgraded suspension, hand guards, LED auxiliary lights, luggage system, crash bars, and a dry duffle bag. Set up specifically for riding Backcountry Discovery Routes, they also include all 10 Butler BDR maps to help you plan your adventures. Here are some more features:

