2021 KTM CROSS-COUNTRY MODELS REVEALED

KTM pulled the sheets off its 2021 off-road competition models today. The bikes shown to the world include the 450XC-F, 350XC-F and 250XC-F four-strokes. Also shown were the 300XC, 250XC and a new 125XC. All have substancial suspension upgrades as well as much easier electronic tuning methods. To see KTM’s 2021 motocross bikes, click here. The official run-down on the cross-country line from KTM’s media department is below.

KTM 450XC-F

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• Compact SOHC (single overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and new rocker arms with structural optimization to reduce weight and inertia and increase stiffness, ensuring precise, responsive engine performance across the rpm range.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

• Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance at the lightest possible weight.

• Offroad specific additions such as hand guards, a side stand, oversized tank and an 18” rear wheel ensure the 2021 KTM XC machines are READY TO RACE.

KTM 350XC-F

2021 KTM 350 XC-F Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• NEW mapping adds low-end power to drive out of corners, enhancing the SX-F’s already light feel.

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• Compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

• Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance at the lightest possible weight.

• Offroad specific additions such as hand guards, a side stand, oversized tank and an 18” rear wheel ensure the 2021 KTM XC machines are READY TO RACE.

KTM 250XCF

2021 KTM 250 XC-F Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• NEW mapping adds low-end power to drive out of corners, enhancing the SX-F’s already light feel.

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• Compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

• Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and holeshot-seeking starts.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance at the lightest possible weight.

• Offroad specific additions such as hand guards, a side stand, oversized tank and an 18” rear wheel ensure the 2021 KTM XC machines are READY TO RACE.

KTM 300XC/250XC TPI TWO-STROKE

2021 KTM 300 XC & 250XC TPI Highlights

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• Cylinder with twin-valve controlled power valve for smooth power.

• TPI (Transfer Port Injection) fuel injection system featuring industry-leading technology offers unparallel performance and simple operation: no premixing or jetting required.

• 293.2 cc engine is the pinnacle of 2-stroke performance with lightweight construction and features a CNC machined exhaust port and DDS clutch with a damping system for better traction and durability.

• Exhaust system provides great performance with reduced weight and a more durable construction thanks to the innovative corrugated surface on the expansion chamber.

• Lateral counter balancer reduces engine vibrations for less rider fatigue at the end of the moto.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance at the lightest possible weight.

• Offroad specific additions such as hand guards, a side stand, oversized tank and an 18” rear wheel ensure the 2021 KTM XC machines are READY TO RACE.

KTM 125XC TWO-STROKE

2021 KTM 125 XC Highlights

• NEW model based on the KTM 125 SX includes electric start, side stand and large translucent fuel tank for superior cross-country performance.

• NEW graphics with updated color scheme for a READY TO RACE appearance.

• NEW piston engineered with a harder material to increase durability while keeping weight low and performance high.

• NEW throttle assembly with roller actuation delivers smoother throttle motion and improved cable life.

• UPDATED WP XACT front forks with new internals—designed for refined performance, comfort and handling—feature extended oil and air bypasses to reduce pressure peaks while a new mid-valve damping system improves damping control for exceptional feedback and feel.

• Performing in concert with the new air bypass, a smaller rebound spacer in the air leg increases air volume in the negative chamber for a more linear spring curve, emulating the behavior of a spring while keeping all the benefits of an air fork.

• Reworked WP XACT shock with a new o-ring for the link piston to reduce fading and improve consistency over long motos.

• NEW suspension settings front and rear compliment the new hardware for better traction, improved comfort and confidence-inspiring feel.

• NEW “low-friction” linkage bearing seals made by SKF provide noticeably freer linkage action, offering better suspension feel and performance throughout the shock stroke.

• NEW thicker inner clutch hub sleeves for even better durability.

• High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

• Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

• Lightweight die-cast engine cases feature a high crankshaft position located close to the center of gravity for ideal mass centralization.

• 38 mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees crisp performance over the entire rpm range.

• Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

• Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

• Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

• High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad machines and are combined with lightweight Wave discs to offer incredible braking power and feel.

• Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness, resulting in on-command cornering.

• KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

• “No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

• Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC machined hubs, high-end Giant rims and Dunlop AT81 tires provide excellent performance at the lightest possible weight.

• Offroad specific additions such as hand guards, a side stand, oversized tank and an 18” rear wheel ensure the 2021 KTM XC machines are READY TO RACE.