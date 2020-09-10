2021 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS MODEL

Paying homage to the historic and long-standing FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce details of the 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS, a limited-edition, serial production model designed to enhance its dual-sport lineup with a race-winning package that is ready for the hardest special tests straight out of the crate.

With performance-enhancing features such as an external preload adjuster on the WP XPLOR forks, a floating front and solid rear brake disc, a front axle puller and skid plate and orange-anodized CNC-machine triple clamps, the KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS is equipped to take on anything thrown its way. A list of aesthetic touches includes an orange chain guide and chromoly frame, exclusive SIX DAYS graphics and seat cover, as well as SIX DAYS-adorned rims, exhaust and handlebars.

2021 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS HIGHLIGHTS

WP XPLOR fork with preload adjuster

Rims with SIX DAYS logo

Skid plate

Front axle puller

Handlebar with SIX DAYS logo

Solid rear brake disc

Brake pedal safety wire

Floating front brake disc

Orange frame

Orange-anodized CNC-milled triple clamp

Exclusive SIX DAYS graphics

Orange chain guide

SIX DAYS seat

Strengthening its support of the most iconic annual event on the Enduro calendar, KTM is proud to kick off a series of activities focused on further backing the organizers of the 2021 event, set to take place on Italian soil. KTM has officially started a dialogue with the Italian overseers with the commitment to remain fully implicated ahead of next year’s event in the Lombardy and Piedmont regions. Providing valuable support for the race organizers to overcome a challenging year, all parties will continue working with the goal to be 100% READY TO RACE in 2021.