2021 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS MODEL

Paying homage to the historic and long-standing FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce details of the 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS, a limited-edition, serial production model designed to enhance its dual-sport lineup with a race-winning package that is ready for the hardest special tests straight out of the crate.
With performance-enhancing features such as an external preload adjuster on the WP XPLOR forks, a floating front and solid rear brake disc, a front axle puller and skid plate and orange-anodized CNC-machine triple clamps, the KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS is equipped to take on anything thrown its way. A list of aesthetic touches includes an orange chain guide and chromoly frame, exclusive SIX DAYS graphics and seat cover, as well as SIX DAYS-adorned rims, exhaust and handlebars.
2021 KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS HIGHLIGHTS
WP XPLOR fork with preload adjuster
Rims with SIX DAYS logo
Skid plate
Front axle puller
Handlebar with SIX DAYS logo
Solid rear brake disc
Brake pedal safety wire
Floating front brake disc
Orange frame
Orange-anodized CNC-milled triple clamp
Exclusive SIX DAYS graphics
Orange chain guide
SIX DAYS seat
Strengthening its support of the most iconic annual event on the Enduro calendar, KTM is proud to kick off a series of activities focused on further backing the organizers of the 2021 event, set to take place on Italian soil. KTM has officially started a dialogue with the Italian overseers with the commitment to remain fully implicated ahead of next year’s event in the Lombardy and Piedmont regions. Providing valuable support for the race organizers to overcome a challenging year, all parties will continue working with the goal to be 100% READY TO RACE in 2021.
