2021 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION ANNOUNCED

KTM has just made the next generation of motocross superstars very excited with their announcement of a 2021 50 SX Factory Edition model. Below is the official release and technical information on the new model:

KTM North America, Inc. is excited to announce details for the 2021 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION, the clear choice for young racers looking to kickstart their championship-winning career. This mini weapon debuted during Opening Ceremonies of the 2020 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, and is yet another example of KTM’s ongoing commitment to support racing at the youth level and build future champions of the world.

KTM’s FACTORY EDITION models are the result of years of designing and developing factory race machines for some of the fastest riders on the planet. Hard-fought victories, title chases, lessons and experiences have led to the creation of a FACTORY EDITION for the youngest shredders, and this purebred race machine offers the same competitive advantage as found in the full-sized FACTORY EDITION thanks to a potent range of premium components.

The list of specifically selected performance features includes a full FMF exhaust system, CNC aluminum ignition and clutch covers andhigh-performance DUNLOP GEOMAX MX 53 tires. Designed for a wide variety of terrain, the MX 53 tires feature BLOCK-IN-A-BLOCK technology and provide enhanced grip and control to offer the best race setup found on the showroom floor. Topping all this off with refinements to the engine and jetting, while wrapping everything in special FACTORY EDITION graphics and a blue gripper seat, make the KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION the most ‘READY TO RACE’ 50 cc machine on the starting line.

KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION HIGHLIGHTS

Factory graphics

FMF pipe

FMF silencer

Blue gripper seat

Smaller rear sprocket

CNC clutch cover

CNC ignition cover

Reworked jetting

Special clutch configuration

Gray grips

Chain guide

DUNLOP tires

This class-leading model was presented during Opening Ceremonies at Loretta Lynn Ranch on Sunday, Aug. 2 while the future AMA National Champions prepared for a week-long battle at the nation’s largest amateur motocross event, the perfect backdrop to introduce KTM’s latest race-focused machine.

The 2021 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION is slated to arrive in North American KTM dealerships this fall.