2021 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION ANNOUNCED

KTM has just made the next generation of motocross superstars very excited with their announcement of a 2021 50 SX Factory Edition model. Below is the official release and technical information on the new model:
- Factory graphics
- FMF pipe
- FMF silencer
- Blue gripper seat
- Smaller rear sprocket
- CNC clutch cover
- CNC ignition cover
- Reworked jetting
- Special clutch configuration
- Gray grips
- Chain guide
- DUNLOP tires
This class-leading model was presented during Opening Ceremonies at Loretta Lynn Ranch on Sunday, Aug. 2 while the future AMA National Champions prepared for a week-long battle at the nation’s largest amateur motocross event, the perfect backdrop to introduce KTM’s latest race-focused machine.
The 2021 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION is slated to arrive in North American KTM dealerships this fall.
Comments are closed.