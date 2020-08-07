2021 KTM 450SX-F FIRST RIDE VIDEO

The 2021 KTM 450SX-F is here with a number of changes that have a big impact on its standing the the motocross world. It’s still the lightest and among the fastest bikes in its class, but for the upcoming year it has received substantial attention in the suspension department–most notably the fork. The WP Xact air fork has been redesigned with a mid-valve, bringing it more inline with other premium forks. It also has been remapped with a more aggressive map 2. Overall, the KTM continues to evolve in a different direction from the Husqvarna FC450. You can watch the first ride video of the 2021 Husqvarna FC450 and the other new 450s tested so far by clicking here.