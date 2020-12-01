2021 KTM 450SX-F FACTORY EDITION ANNOUNCED

KTM has announced the 2021 450SX-F Factory Edition. This is an annual tradition leading into the start of the new Supercross season. The Factory Edition is based on the 2021 standard 450SX-F, but with a number of upgrades including an Akrapovic slip-on exhaust system and wireless connectivity to KTM’s smartphone app. In the past, the Factory Edition has provided a preview of the next model year, but that might not be the case this time around. We have heard extensive rumors of a new frame design for 2022, but delays caused by Covid-19 restrictions might well have prevented those changes from being incorporated on the Factory Edition. The official press release from KTM is below.

KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce details of the new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, offering enticing performance and aesthetic upgrades for 2021, along with the innovative addition of myKTM app connectivity straight off the showroom floor.

With its development based on feedback straight from top-level Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team stars, competition never stops as KTM remains true to its fundamental goal of continuously pushing the boundaries while searching for something even better for all racers at the starting line. From a stadium seat, a track fence or through a screen, the sight of a race-winning motorcycle in full flight is something special for every READY TO RACE fan.

After securing the 2019 AMA Supercross 450SX Championship, Cooper Webb collected 13 podium results and four Main Event victories to finish runner-up in the 2020 championship aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. This machine was also the tool for Marvin Musquin to post seven top-three moto finishes in the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross series as he bounced back from injury with a satisfying fourth in the final 450MX class standings.

Taking full advantage of the experience collected through countless training and racing laps, KTM has applied key upgrades to the latest installment of the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, including a near-identical visual aspect to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machines raced in Supercross and Motocross. When it comes to performance, there’s a direct link to the works machines of Cooper and Marvin as the bike comes with an orange frame, Factory wheels, Factory triple clamps anodized in orange, a composite skid plate, a Hinson clutch cover and an orange rear sprocket. The spec list also boasts elements like the Akrapovič silencer, the Factory start holeshot device, the semi floating front brake and the disc guard.

A notable addition for 2021 is the Connectivity Unit that comes as standard on this special model and is integrated onto the new bar pad. This means the innovative myKTM App can be synced immediately and without the need of any additional parts. Through the use of the myKTM app, riders of all levels can customize ENGINE settings.

An additional benefit of the myKTM app is its ability to offer SUSPENSION recommendations based on every rider’s personal characteristics. Through a few easy menu options and swipes of your smartphone, every 2021 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION rider can shape their bike to a variety of conditions or terrain.

KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION – MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

Updated Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics

Connectivity Unit fitted as standard

Ability to connect with the innovative myKTM app

Akrapovič slip-on silencer

Factory triple clamps anodized in orange

KTM Factory wheels

Factory start for front fork

Exclusive orange frame

Composite skid plate

Factory seat with Selle Dalla Valle cover

Semi-floating front brake disc

Front brake disc guard

Orange rear sprocket

Engine updates

Hinson clutch cover