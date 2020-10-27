2021 KTM 350 XC-F KAILUB RUSSELL SPECIAL EDITION

In recognition of the achievements of the greatest athlete in Grand National Cross Country racing, KTM produces a special edition of Kailub Russell’s race bike, the KTM 350 XC-F KAILUB RUSSELL. The combination of fast, usable power and 250-esque handling means this machine is a fierce weapon for Off-road competition. The KTM 350 XC-F KAILUB RUSSELL is a close as KTM fans will get to the eight-time GNCC champion and two-time ISDE winner’s race machine. Aside from the tuned engine featuring a Hinson clutch cover, the light, orange-painted chassis and high-quality WP Suspension system, this special model offers a slew of details and technical highlights to compliment the FMF KTM Factory Racing colors and other select add-ons. The #1 number plate is the crowning touch.

2021 KTM 350 XC-F KAILUB RUSSELL Highlights

• Exclusive FMF KTM Factory Racing graphics emulate the race-day trim of Kailub Russell’s factory machine.

FMF Slip-On silencer as standard that further improves the low-end grunt of the 350cc engine while reducing weight thanks to its titanium construction.

Factory triple clamps anodized in orange deliver perfect fork clamping for enhanced suspension performance and front-end feel. They also adjust between 20- or 22-mm offset.

KTM Factory wheels featuring DID DirtStar rims laced to fully CNC-machined orange anodized hubs guarantee minimal weight at maximum stability.

Factory holeshot device in the fork guards, composite skid plate, orange rear aluminum sprocket and Selle Dalla Valle seat provide the ultimate race-ready touches.

Translucent fuel tank offers 2.64-gal (10 L) capacity and can be optionally set up to work with the IMS Dry-brake system.

High-tech Brembo brakes are combined with a Semi-floating front disc, including a brake disc guard, to offer incredible braking power and feel.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers highly controllable modulation of the clutch and light operation, minimizing fatigue on demanding rides.

The latest in WP XACT suspension technology provides incredible damping for exceptional control, comfort and feel over long cross-country races.

Compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine with standard Hinson clutch cover features titanium valves and super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame in eye-catching orange with carefully calculated flex parameters provides a great blend of comfort, stability and precision.

Single piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Bodywork features a slim design for excellent comfort and freedom of movement, putting the rider in complete control.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for increased performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system improves performance while reducing noise.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps (standard and more aggressive) and activates traction and launch control for enhanced grip and starts.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.

Cross-country specific additions such as hand guards, a side stand, 6-speed transmission and an 18” rear wheel ensure the 2021 KTM XC machines are READY TO RACE.

Price: $11,699.00