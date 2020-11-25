2021 KICKER ARENACROSS SCHEDULE: MIKE ALESSI IN!

Mike Alessi announced today that he will race in the 2021 Kicker AMA Arenacross Series. Alessi, the most successful amateur motocross racer of all-time with 11 career amateur national championships at Loretta Lynn’s, is joining the Babbits Kawasaki team to compete in the series.

“I am very excited to be joining Team Babbitts for the upcoming 2021 season,” Alessi said. “I feel the team is a very strong and successful team. I have watched them for many years. I feel the knowledge that they bring with my skill set will make for a great season. I am excited to try something different, and I’m looking forward to putting on a good show out there.”

Alessi announced the news via the following social media statement:

“Excited to announce I have joined the @TeamBabbitts @MonsterEnergy @KawasakiUSA team for the 2021 AMA Kicker Arenacross season! Can’t wait for this new adventure and what the year has in store for us! Let’s go racing!”

The first two rounds of the series will be held at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi on January 8th and 9th. The series is scheduled to wrap up in Amarillo, Texas with Rounds 11 and 12 on March 5th and 6th.

The full schedule is as follows:

Round 1 January 8 Mississippi State University Starkville, Mississippi Round 2 January 9 Mississippi State University Starkville, Mississippi Round 3 January 15 Levelland Event Center Lubbock, Texas Round 4 January 16 Levelland Event Center Lubbock, Texas Round 5 January 22 Lazy E Arena Guthrie, Oklahoma Round 6 January 23 Lazy E Arena Guthrie, Oklahoma Round 7 January 29 National Western Complex Denver, Colorado Round 8 January 30 National Western Complex Denver, Colorado Round 9 February 5 Reno Livestock Events Center Reno, Nevada Round 10 February 6 Reno Livestock Events Center Reno, Nevada Round 11 March 5 Amarillo National Center Amarillo, Texas Round 12 March 6 Amarillo National Center Amarillo, Texas

The priority at these events will be health and safety of the riders, fans and support staff involved. Our return to racing will be a responsible one, including guidelines and protocols for competitors and essential staff. We will work with the venues and will comply with all federal, state and local mandates.