2021 KAWASAKI KX450 FIRST RIDE: 2021 VIDEO SERIES

The Kawasaki KX450 is the first of the 2021 models to arrive and we have already spent a day testing it. The bike might look unchanged, but it has a number of welcome improvements. The most significant is the redesign of the clutch; it now has a single cupped disk spring rather than five coil springs. The fiber discs have also been redesigned and it still uses a Nissin master cylinder for hydraulic actuation. And, just to take away the most common criticism of the 2019/2020 model, it finally comes with an oversize handlebar. Check out the first of our 2021 video series.