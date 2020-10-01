2021 KAWASAKI KX250: FIRST RIDE VIDEO

The 2021 KX250 will change the landscape of the 250 four-stroke motocross world in a big way. Last year, Kawasaki got the project underway by giving the KX a new top-end and a lot more peak power. But, everyone knew the job was only halfway done. Now the bike comes in with a new chassis, a new clutch, Nissin hydraulics and a long list of other changes. It’s essentially the same package that the KX450 received two years ago. We got to ride the bike for the first time at Perris Raceway last week and we came away impressed. Check out Travis Fant’s video of the first ride and stay tune for more, coming soon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>