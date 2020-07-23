2021 HUSQVARNA FC450 FIRST RIDE: 2021 VIDEO SERIES

Dirt Bike Magazine went out to Glen Helen Raceway to throw a leg over the new 2021 Husqvarna FC450. Yes, this bike has new graphics and some small internal engine changes to increase durability but the big story on the 2021 Husqvarna is in the suspension department. Husqvarna is working on developing a bike that is different from their big brother KTM. This year they have lowered the entire motorcycle by 10mm. Husqvanra’s goal is to lower the center of gravity on their motorcycle and improve overall handling. Check out what we thought about the 2021 Husqvarna FC450 after our first long day of testing in Southern California.
