2021 HUSQVARNA ELECTRIC

Husqvarna has expanded its electric offerings for 2021. In addition to the EE 5 electric mini, there will be two new Stacyc balance bikes that carry the Husqvarna name. The official word from Husqvarna is below.

There’s always been a little something missing for young riders starting their two-wheel journey. The jump from a pedal-powered cycle experience to mini motorized motorcycle has proven challenging for learning riders. Until now. Introducing the Husqvarna Motorcycles STACYC-an electric balance bike with the cool style of motorcycle racing’s biggest heroes. As young motorcycling enthusiasts who are moving up from a balance bike, throttle control begins with the 12eDRIVE, perfect for “learning the ropes.” Then, as their confidence builds, the 16eDRIVE will take them further, faster (but not too fast!). Before you know it, the little rippers of tomorrow will be prepped and ready for their first EE 5, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ accessible, power-adjustable electric mini motorcycle.

The HUSQVARNA FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 16eDRIVE is the perfect choice for little rippers with some experience on a balance bike and are a little taller and/or more familiar with riding STACYC Stability Cycles and need a larger platform. Your child should have an inseam of 18” or more to adequately touch the ground with a slight bend in the knees for optimum sizing. Your child can learn to push, balance, and coast in the Non-Powered mode.

Graduate them to the powered mode (the holy grail of fun) as they show proficient use and understanding of the brake and the ability to coast and brake while standing. Start them with a speed similar to what they can push the non-powered version at, and they learn the use of the twist throttle, and a long coast turn into a constant use of throttle and giggles.

As they continue to develop skills, the medium speed of the STACYC 16eDRIVE allows for an exceptional amount of fun outdoors, getting thousands of hours of hand-eye coordination, balance, and outdoor exercise.

The HUSQVARNA FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE is the perfect choice for little rippers with little or no experience on a balance bike. Your child should have an inseam of 14” or more to adequately touch the ground with a slight bend in the knees for optimum sizing. Your child can learn to push, balance, and coast in the Non-Powered mode. Graduate them to the powered mode (the holy grail of fun) as they show proficient use and understanding of the brake and the ability to coast and brake while standing. Start them with a speed similar to what they can push the non-powered version at, and they learn the use of the twist throttle, and a long coast turn into a constant use of throttle and giggles. As they continue to develop skills, the medium speed of the STACYC 12eDRIVE allows for an exceptional amount of fun outdoors, getting thousands of hours of hand-eye coordination, balance, and outdoor exercise.