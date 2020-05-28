2021 BETA OFF-ROAD TWO-STROKES

The first of the 2021 models is here. Beta has revealed its new line of two-strokes, which is an amazing accomplishment considering that Italy was one of the first countries hit by the Covid-19 virus. The factory is back to work and the new two-strokes are out. The official press release follows:

Beta USA is releasing the first pictures and details of the 2021 RR off road 2-stroke range. The entire range is now decked out in Italian Red colors and host a significant amount of updates to insure the competition is not sleeping.Beta offers a complete range of 2-strokes to provide all riders with different power and feel. The 125 is for the more spirited riders who love the sounds and the feeling only a small-bore 2-stroke can deliver while ripping through the woods.The “best-kept-secret” 200 RR offers a larger bore and stroke over the 125 however sits in the same chassis. The 200 RR has incredible torque and light weight all with oil injection, electric start, and like the other three models, an adjustable power valve.

The Beta 250 and 300 RR share the same platform with two very different power deliveries. Both models provide a large amount of single-track torque yet the 250 has a bit more over-rev. The 300 is the staple of the Beta brand selling out early each year. This is no surprise as the bike’s oil injection, complete lighting package, plastic skid plate, and stunning looks make for a model that stands out in the crowd.Rideability is Beta’s trademark and all four of these models prove that you can have a competitive motorcycle without ripping your arms off.

250 and 300 RR’s feature a counter-balancer for reduced vibration