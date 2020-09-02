2021 BETA EVO TRIALS BIKES

Beta has released its 2021 EVO trials bikes. The line includes 125, 200, 250 and 300cc two-strokes as well as Beta’s 300cc four-stroke. Here’s the official word from Beta:

Following a path of continuous improvement and fine-tuning, the 2021 EVO has been updated with various modifications resulting in even better performance and ease of use. Beta technicians worked along side factory riders James Dabill, Benoit Bincaz, Matteo Grattarola, and Luca Petrella to keep development activity going.

The 2-stroke version is available in the following sizes: 125, 200, 250, 300, and 300 SS. “SS” stands for “Super Smooth”. Additional weight on the flywheel has increased inertia and other small measures have made this version more manageable at medium-low revs than the Standard version, but the SS maintains the Standard version’s racing nature at higher revs. This makes the SS extremely easy and entertaining to ride.

The 4-stroke EVO returns for 2021, which combines performance and manageability in a quiet smooth package.

CHASSIS

With a completely renewed look, the 2021 EVO looks more modern and aggressive. Breaking down the technical improvements, technicians improved the suspension settings in both the front fork and rear shock. For the fork, updated internal valving provides a more balanced feel while also providing more plushness over the small rollers. In addition, the shock valving has also been revised to work in conjunction with the new front fork settings.

ENGINE

Carburetion has been revised on all 2-stroke and 4-stroke versions, including the 300 SS, thus ensuring better Rideability in all conditions. Consequently, the ignition mapping has also been improved, resulting in a more linear and predictable throttle response.

AVAILABILITY

The first shipments are scheduled for late October. Riders are encouraged to reach out to their local Beta dealer and leave a deposit to insure delivery as the first productions generally sell out swiftly.

PRICING

MSRP:

125 EVO 2 – Stroke

200 EVO 2 – Stroke

250 EVO 2 – Stroke

300 EVO 2 – Stroke

300 SS EVO 2 – Stroke

300 EVO 4 – Stroke

$7,199

$7,399

$7,799

$7,999

$7,999

$7,999

plus $329.00 destination fee.

Not included are professional dealer setup, taxes, license, or other required fees.

Log onto www.betausa.com for more information and to locate a dealer near you.