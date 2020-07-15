2021 BETA DUAL-SPORT MODELS ANNOUNCED

Beta announced its latest wave of 2021 models today, which featured four dual-sport models. The 500RR-S, 430RR-S, 390RR-S and 350RR-S will continue in 2021 with a number of updates but no price increase. The previously announced Beta 2021 models include the two-stroke standard editions as well as the new 300RX motocrosser and the Xtrainer. For more info on new Betas as well as other 2021 models, click here. The official Beta information and specs follow:

Beta USA is proud to announce their 2021 RR-S Dual Sport range! The RR-S models have been one of the Italian company’s largest sellers, 2021 sales are expected to grow as more and more riders are finding the off-road worthiness of the range is unmatched. For 2021, the bikes arrive in a striking Italian red layout with black wheels. Beta takes pride in offering the public a motorcycle that offers “Rideability” which is the 115 year old company’s tagline.

Features include:

Engine

-Four different displacements all offering a different feeling and experience

(350, 390, 430, and 500)

-Electronic Fuel Injection

-Hydraulic clutch with a light clutch pull

-Six-speed wide ratio transmission

-Electric start with an optional kick start available

-Heavy duty plastic skid plate

-Stainless steel and aluminum exhaust system

Chassis

-Multi function Voyager GPS standard

-Off road inspired chassis and suspension

-Light weight (all models are less than 250 lbs.)

-Push button seat removal, and side air filter access allows for tool-less filter changes

-Fold down mirrors for trail riding

-Hand guards standard

-2.4 gallon translucent fuel tank

-Off Road inspired Michelin DOT-approved tires

-12 month limited warranty

2021 BETA 500 RR-S

ENGINE SPECS

Type: Single cylinder, 4-valve, (Titanium intake and Steel exhaust) 4-stroke liquid cooled, cooling fan, electric start. (back-up kick start available as an option).

Bore: 100mm

Stroke: 60.8mm

Displacement: 477.5 cc

Compression Ratio: 11.86:1

Ignition: DC-CDI with dual map selection, Kokusan. 200 watt output at 6000 RPM

Spark Plug: NGK LKAR 8A-9

Lubrication: Twin oil pumps with cartridge oil filter. Separate oil for engine and clutch .8 liter each

Fuel System: 42mm Electronic Fuel Injection (Twin Injectors)

Clutch: Wet multi-disc

Primary Ratio: 31:72

Transmission: 6-speed

Final Drive: O-ring chain, DID

CHASSIS SPECS

Frame: Molybdenum steel/double cradle split above exhaust port. Quick air filter access from the side

Wheelbase: 58.7”

Seat Height: 37”

Ground Clearance: 12.6”

Footrest Height: 16.3”

Dry Weight: 243 lbs. (wet weight, no fuel)

Electrical: Trail Tech Voyager GPS unit.

Fuel Tank Capacity: 2.4 US gallons

Front Suspension: 48 mm Sachs USD fork, adjustable compression, rebound, & spring preload

Rear Suspension: Aluminum Body Sachs shock w/adjustable rebound and hi/low speed compression

Front Wheel Travel: 11.6”

Rear Wheel Travel: 11.4”

Final Gearing: 15t front, 48t rear (Comes with a 13T front for off road use)

Front Brake: 260mm rotor

Rear Brake: 240mm rotor

Front/Rear Rim: 21” (Front) 18” (Rear)

Front/Rear Tire: Michelin Enduro (DOT Approved)

Warranty: 12 month Limited Warranty

MSRP: $10,899.00

Destination Charge: $389.00

2021 BETA 430 RR-S

ENGINE SPECS

Type: Single cylinder, 4-valve, (Titanium intake and Steel exhaust) 4-stroke liquid cooled, cooling fan, electric start. (back-up kick start available as an option).

Bore: 95mm

Stroke: 60.8mm

Displacement: 430.9 cc

Compression Ratio: 12.33:1

Ignition: DC-CDI with dual map selection, Kokusan. 200 watt output at 6000 RPM

Spark Plug: NGK LKAR 8A-9

Lubrication: Twin oil pumps with cartridge oil filter. Separate oil for engine and clutch .8 liter each

Fuel System: 42mm Electronic Fuel Injection (Twin Injectors)

Clutch: Wet multi-disc

Primary Ratio: 31:72

Transmission: 6-speed

Final Drive: O-ring chain, DID

CHASSIS SPECS

Frame: Molybdenum steel/double cradle split above exhaust port. Quick air filter access from the side

Wheelbase: 58.7”

Seat Height: 37”

Ground Clearance: 12.6”

Footrest Height: 16.3”

Dry Weight: 243 lbs. (wet weight, no fuel)

Electrical: Trail Tech Voyager GPS unit.

Fuel Tank Capacity: 2.4 US gallons

Front Suspension: 48 mm Sachs USD fork, adjustable compression, rebound, & spring preload

Rear Suspension: Aluminum Body Sachs shock w/adjustable rebound and hi/low speed compression

Front Wheel Travel: 11.6”

Rear Wheel Travel: 11.4”

Final Gearing: 15t front, 48t rear (Comes with a 13T front for off road use)

Front Brake: 260mm rotor

Rear Brake: 240mm rotor

Front/Rear Rim: 21” (Front) 18” (Rear)

Front/Rear Tire: Michelin Enduro (DOT Approved)

Warranty: 12 month Limited Warranty

MSRP: $10,799.00

Destination Charge: $389.00

2021 BETA 350 RR-S

ENGINE SPECS

Type: Single cylinder, 4-valve, (Titanium intake and Steel exhaust) 4-stroke liquid cooled, cooling fan, electric start. (back-up kick start available as an option).

Bore: 88mm

Stroke: 57.4mm

Displacement: 349.1cc

Compression Ratio: 13.19:1

Ignition: DC-CDI with dual map selection, Kokusan. 200 watt output at 6000 RPM

Spark Plug: NGK LKAR 8A-9

Lubrication: Twin oil pumps with cartridge oil filter. Separate oil for engine and clutch

Fuel System: 42mm Electronic Fuel Injection (Twin Injectors)

Clutch: Wet multi-disc

Transmission: 6-speed

Final Drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS SPECS

Frame: Molybdenum steel/double cradle w/quick air filter access

Wheelbase: 58.7”

Seat Height: 37”

Ground Clearance: 12.6”

Footrest Height: 16.3”

Dry Weight: 241 lbs. (wet weight, no fuel)

Electrical: Trail Tech Voyager GPS unit.

Fuel Tank Capacity: 2.4 US gallons

Front Suspension: 48 mm Sachs USD fork, adjustable compression, rebound, & spring preload

Rear Suspension: Aluminum Body Sachs shock w/adjustable rebound and hi/low speed compression

Front Wheel Travel: 11.6”

Rear Wheel Travel: 11.4”

Final Gearing: 15t front, 48t rear (Comes with a 13T front for off road use)

Front Brake: 260mm rotor

Rear Brake: 240mm rotor

Front/Rear Rim: 21” (Front) 18” (Rear)

Front/Rear Tire: Michelin Enduro (DOT Approved)

Warranty: 12 month Limited Warranty

MSRP: $10,599.00

Destination Charge: $389.00

2021 BETA 390 RR-S

ENGINE SPECS

Type: Single cylinder, 4-valve, (Titanium intake and Steel exhaust) 4-stroke liquid cooled, cooling fan, electric start. (back-up kick start available as an option).

Bore: 88mm

Stroke: 63.4mm

Displacement: 386cc

Compression Ratio: 12.5:1

Ignition: DC-CDI with dual map selection, Kokusan. 200 watt output at 6000 RPM

Spark Plug: NGK LKAR 8A-9

Lubrication: Twin oil pumps with cartridge oil filter. Separate oil for engine and clutch

Fuel System: 42mm Electronic Fuel Injection (Twin Injectors)

Clutch: Wet multi-disc

Transmission: 6-speed

Final Drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS SPECS

Frame: Molybdenum steel/double cradle w/quick air filter access

Wheelbase: 58.7”

Seat Height: 37”

Ground Clearance: 12.6”

Footrest Height: 16.3”

Dry Weight: 241 lbs. (wet weight, no fuel)

Electrical: Trail Tech Voyager GPS unit.

Fuel Tank Capacity: 2.4 US gallons

Front Suspension: 48 mm Sachs USD fork, adjustable compression, rebound, & spring preload

Rear Suspension: Aluminum Body Sachs shock w/adjustable rebound and hi/low speed compression

Front Wheel Travel: 11.6”

Rear Wheel Travel: 11.4”

Final Gearing: 15t front, 48t rear (Comes with a 13T front for off road use)

Front Brake: 260mm rotor

Rear Brake: 240mm rotor

Front/Rear Rim: 21” (Front) 18” (Rear)

Front/Rear Tire: Michelin Enduro (DOT Approved)

Warranty: 12 month Limited Warranty

MSRP: $10,699.00

Destination Charge: $389.00