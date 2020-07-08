2021 BETA 300RX MOTOCROSS TWO-STROKE ANNOUNCED: BETA GOES MOTO

Beta has just announced their 2021 300RX Two-Stroke Motocross model and they are turning some heads right out of the gate! Electric start, 19″ rear wheel, increased power and the list goes on. See the machine in action below for the first time and scroll down for complete specifications on the new 300RX.
Below are bullet points of the all new model that we received from Beta :
300cc 2-stroke with special power delivery for MX
19″ rear wheel
Electric Start
Longer travel suspension
Adjustable power valve to provide a custom power delivery
Stiffer MX suspension settings
Plated exhaust pipe
Moto stand included with every RX model
ENGINE SPECS
Type: Beta-Built single cylinder, 2-stroke, liquid cooled, with BPV power valve system and electric start with a back-up kick starter sold as an option
Bore: 72mm
Stroke: 72mm
Displacement: 293.1cc
Compression Ratio: 12.9:1
Exhaust Valve: Beta Progressive Valve (BPV)
Ignition: AC-CDI Kokusan
Spark Plug: NGK BR8ES
Lubrication: Pre-Mix
Carburetor: Keihin PWK 38mm
Clutch: 6-Spring wet multi-disc
Transmission: 6-speed
Final Drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS SPECS
Frame: Molybdenum steel/double cradle w/quick air filter access.
Wheelbase: 58.3”
Seat Height: 37.3”
Ground Clearance: 12.9”
Footrest Height: 16”
Dry Weight: 219 lbs. (dry weight)
Fuel Tank Capacity: 2.55 US gallons
Front Suspension: 48 mm KYB AOS Closed Cartridge fork, adjustable compression & rebound.
Rear Suspension: Aluminum Body Sachs shock w/adjustable rebound and hi/low speed compression
Front Wheel Travel: 12.15”
Rear Wheel Travel: 11.6”
Front Brake: 260mm floating rotor
Rear Brake: 240mm rotor
Front/Rear Rim: 21” (Front) 19” (Rear)
Front/Rear Tire: Michelin Starcross
Warranty: 6 month Limited Warranty
MSRP: $ 9,199.00
Destination Charge: $389.00
*Specifications subject to change without notice. Additional information on all models including
manuals, accessories and parts books are available online at www.betausa.com under SUPPORT.
