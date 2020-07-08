2021 BETA 300RX MOTOCROSS TWO-STROKE ANNOUNCED: BETA GOES MOTO

Beta has just announced their 2021 300RX Two-Stroke Motocross model and they are turning some heads right out of the gate! Electric start, 19″ rear wheel, increased power and the list goes on. See the machine in action below for the first time and scroll down for complete specifications on the new 300RX.

Below are bullet points of the all new model that we received from Beta :

300cc 2-stroke with special power delivery for MX

19″ rear wheel

Electric Start

Longer travel suspension

Adjustable power valve to provide a custom power delivery

Stiffer MX suspension settings

Plated exhaust pipe

Moto stand included with every RX model

ENGINE SPECS

Type: Beta-Built single cylinder, 2-stroke, liquid cooled, with BPV power valve system and electric start with a back-up kick starter sold as an option

Bore: 72mm

Stroke: 72mm

Displacement: 293.1cc

Compression Ratio: 12.9:1

Exhaust Valve: Beta Progressive Valve (BPV)

Ignition: AC-CDI Kokusan

Spark Plug: NGK BR8ES

Lubrication: Pre-Mix

Carburetor: Keihin PWK 38mm

Clutch: 6-Spring wet multi-disc

Transmission: 6-speed

Final Drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS SPECS

Frame: Molybdenum steel/double cradle w/quick air filter access.

Wheelbase: 58.3”

Seat Height: 37.3”

Ground Clearance: 12.9”

Footrest Height: 16”

Dry Weight: 219 lbs. (dry weight)

Fuel Tank Capacity: 2.55 US gallons

Front Suspension: 48 mm KYB AOS Closed Cartridge fork, adjustable compression & rebound.

Rear Suspension: Aluminum Body Sachs shock w/adjustable rebound and hi/low speed compression

Front Wheel Travel: 12.15”

Rear Wheel Travel: 11.6”

Front Brake: 260mm floating rotor

Rear Brake: 240mm rotor

Front/Rear Rim: 21” (Front) 19” (Rear)

Front/Rear Tire: Michelin Starcross

Warranty: 6 month Limited Warranty

MSRP: $ 9,199.00

Destination Charge: $389.00

*Specifications subject to change without notice. Additional information on all models including

manuals, accessories and parts books are available online at www.betausa.com under SUPPORT.