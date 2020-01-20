2020 YAMAHA YZ250: A 2-STROKE VIDEO

The Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke remains a fixture in the dirt bike world. Despite the fact that it was designed more than 15 years ago, it continues to win races. In 2020, it has the new role of introducing a new generation of riders to the ways of the two-stroke. Yamaha understands how important that is and continues to offer the bike with modern suspension and components. Even tough it was designed as a motocrosser, it is a do-it-all machine that is at home anywhere there’s dirt.
