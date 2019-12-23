2020 YAMAHA YZ125 TWO-STROKE: PREMIX VIDEO SERIES

The 2020 Yamaha YZ125 two-stroke returns with no major changes. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. We love this bike and enjoy riding it no matter what. We are thankful that Yamaha still has two-stroke MX bikes in production and that they are the only Japanese manufacturer to do so. Sit back and enjoy some riding from test rider Robbie Wageman at LACR on the 2020 Yamaha YZ125.