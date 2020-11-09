2020 WORLD VET CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Mike Alessi might have officially retired from pro racing, but he’s clicking off wins on a regular basis and making a little spending cash along the way. He won both motos of the 36th annual Dubya World Vet Championship at Glen Helen Sunday, winning without much difficulty over Dominic Desimone and Sean Lipanovich. It was a two-day event, and the +30 Pros were lucky to have their race scheduled for Sunday. Saturday’s races took place in driving rain. That was when Kris Keefer and Mike Sleeter traded wins in the +40 Pro class. Mike Brown and Dirt Bike’s Managing Editor Mark Tilley mixed it up with the two of them in both motos, but everyone struggled with vision problems.

Both Mike and Jeff Alessi rode the Pasha +30 125 Pro class in Saturday’s rain, and both ran into trouble. Mike got the start, but got stuck in the mud in moto one, leaving Sleeter to win over MXA’s Dennis Stapleton. Alessi came back to win the second race, with Stapleton in second while Sleeter was back in fourth. That gave the overall to Stapleton. On Sunday, the Pasha 125 Pro class was reserved for riders who were over 50. Kurt Nicoll made quick work of that class, while 61-year-old Pete Murray was second. Murray came back to win the +60 Expert class easily. For full results, go to www.glenhelen.com.

+30 PRO (Sun)

1 MIKE ALESSI 1-1

2 DOMINIC DESIMONE 2-2

3 SEAN LIPANOVICH 3-3

4 ARIK SWAN 4-4

5 MIKE BROWN 7-5

6 JEFF LOOP 6-6

7 DENNIS STAPLETON 5-7

8 MICHEAL CARTER 9-8

9 JETTI PIFER10-10

10 BRYCE HUFFMAN12-9

+40 PRO (Sat)

1 KRIS KEEFER1-2

2 MIKE SLEETER 3-1

3 MIKE BROWN 2-3

4 MARK TILLEY 4-4

5 LEE WALSTON 6-5

6 JR VIELLE 5-8

7 KRIS PAPWORTH 8-6

8 BRIAN STORRIE 10-7

9 MIKE METZGER 7-11

10 RALF SCHMIDT12-9

+60 EXPERT (Sun)

1 PETER MURRAY 1-1

2 ROBERT REISINGER 2-3

3 BRYAN SCHRITTER 4-2

4 WILLIAM HARPER 3-4

5 DAVID FONTES 5-5

6 RICKY ARNOLD 6-7

7 BOB RUTTEN 8-6

8 MIKE MONAGHAN 10-9

9 DAVE BOWMAN 12-8

10 MICHAEL CLEMENT 7

+50 EXPERT (Sun)

1 JOHN GRIFFIN 1-1

2 ROBERT KUHRY 2-2

3 GIOVANNI SPINALI 3-3

4 RICKY ARNOLD 4-5

5 RUDY ALBERTH 7-4

Pasha 30+ 125 PRO (Sat)

1 DENNIS STAPLETON 2-2-

2 MIKE ALESSI 4-1-

3 MIKE SLEETER 1-4-

4 SHAUN HILLION 3-3-

5 JEFF ALESSI 5-5-

PASHA 50+ 125 PRO (Sun)

1 KURT NICOLL1-1

2 PETER MURRAY2-2

3 KEVIN BARDA 3-3

4 ROBERT REISINGER 5-4

5 DISCO DAVE CINCOTTA 4-5