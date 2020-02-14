2020 TAMPA SUPERCROSS TRACK PREVIEW

This weekend, Raymond James Stadium will host Monster Energy Supercross for the first time as the series goes east to Tampa, Florida. The venue is a mammoth home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and will allow a more open track layout. This is an open air stadium, but the forecast doesn’t call for rain on Saturday–there might be light showers beforehand. The last time Supercross was held in Tampa was in 1998 at the now-demolished Tampa Stadium. Larry Ward won the 250 class and a young Ricky Carmichael win the 125 East.

In the 450 class, the most interesting change will be the addition of Broc Tickle to the mix. Broc has finished his suspension and will be filling in for Joey Savatgy on the JGR Yoshimura Suzuki team. Up front, it will be a continuation of the remarkable parity in the class between Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac. After San Diego, Cooper Webb has shown that he, too can win, while Adam Cianciarulo is undefeated as the fastest qualifier in all six rounds so far. Justin Barcia is still in the hunt after his fast start, and Blake Baggett has shown remarkable speed. With Jason Anderson overdue, the win could truly go to any one of seven riders.

450 POINT STANDINGS

1 Ken Roczen 130

2 Eli Tomac 129

3 Cooper Webb 121

4 Justin Barcia 116

5 Adam Cianciarulo 113

6 Jason Anderson 105

7 Blake Baggett 90

8 Malcolm Stewart 90

9 Justin Brayton 89

10 Zach Osborne 75

For the 250 east riders who have been sitting at home so far this season, it will finally be race time. Chase Sexton will be back to defend his title and Jeremy Martin will return after his long ordeal with back injury. Shane McElrath will debut his new Star Yamaha ride, but his teammate Colt Nichols is still out with a preseason injury, as is Hunter Lawrence on the Geico Honda team. Also on new bikes will be Jordon Smith, who will be riding for Pro Circuit Kawasaki, and RJ Hampshire, who will be on the Rockstar Husqvarna squad. Here’s a list of the pre entries so far. All the results will be posted live here. For extended coverage of the 2020 Tampa Supercross, click here.

250 EAST ENTRY LIST

1E Chase Sexton

6 Jeremy Martin

12 Shane Mcelrath

24 Rj Hampshire

36 Garrett Marchbanks

38 Kyle Peters

39 Jordan Bailey

43 John Short

47 Lorenzo Locurcio

53 James Decotis

54 Jordon Smith

56 Justin Starling

66 Enzo Lopes

67 Jerry Robin

68 Nick Gaines

73 Chase Marquier

77 Kevin Moranz

79 Isaac Teasdale

84 Jo Shimoda

96 Justin Thompson

98 Bradley Lionnet

104 Brian Moreau

116 Tj Albright

122 Jeremy Hand

124 Lane Shaw

125 Luke Neese

128 Carter Halpain

146 Brandon Marley

149 Brice Klippel

151 Carter Gordon

159 Jace Owen

161 Brady Gilmore

162 Maxwell Sanford

163 Pierce Brown

175 Joshua Hill

185 Wilson Fleming

194 Lance Kobusch

197 Dillon Cloyed

201 Cedric Soubeyras

223 Jamison DuClos

247 Brock Papi

251 Ezra Hastings

291 Zane Merrett

296 Ryder Floyd

313 Kyle Swanson

332 Dustin Winter

333 Travis Sewell

349 Grant Harlan

352 Jalek Swoll

355 Joey Crown

357 Kameron Barboa

364 Chad Saultz

367 Hunter Sayles

411 Kobe Heffner

434 Parker Fleming

528 Ryan Peters

551 Guillaume St-Cyr

570 Cody Vanbuskirk

597 Mason Kerr

637 Bobby Piazza

711 Tristan Lane

795 Aaron Leininger

815 Colton Eigenmann

824 Carter Stephenson

Here’s a little blast from Florida’s own James Stewart. Will he be in attendance? We’ve heard he will!