2020 TAMPA SUPERCROSS TRACK PREVIEW

This weekend, Raymond James Stadium will host Monster Energy Supercross for the first time as the series goes east to Tampa, Florida. The venue is a mammoth home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and will allow a more open track layout. This is an open air stadium, but the forecast doesn’t call for rain on Saturday–there might be light showers beforehand. The last time Supercross was held in Tampa was in 1998 at the now-demolished Tampa Stadium. Larry Ward won the 250 class and a young Ricky Carmichael win the 125 East.
In the 450 class, the most interesting change will be the addition of Broc Tickle to the mix. Broc has finished his suspension and will be filling in for Joey Savatgy on the JGR Yoshimura Suzuki team. Up front, it will be a continuation of the remarkable parity in the class between Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac. After San Diego, Cooper Webb has shown that he, too can win, while Adam Cianciarulo is undefeated as the fastest qualifier in all six rounds so far. Justin Barcia is still in the hunt after his fast start, and Blake Baggett has shown remarkable speed. With Jason Anderson overdue, the win could truly go to any one of seven riders.
450 POINT STANDINGS
1 Ken Roczen 130
2 Eli Tomac 129
3 Cooper Webb 121
4 Justin Barcia 116
5 Adam Cianciarulo 113
6 Jason Anderson 105
7 Blake Baggett 90
8 Malcolm Stewart 90
9 Justin Brayton 89
10 Zach Osborne 75
For the 250 east riders who have been sitting at home so far this season, it will finally be race time. Chase Sexton will be back to defend his title and Jeremy Martin will return after his long ordeal with back injury. Shane McElrath will debut his new Star Yamaha ride, but his teammate Colt Nichols is still out with a preseason injury, as is Hunter Lawrence on the Geico Honda team. Also on new bikes will be Jordon Smith, who will be riding for Pro Circuit Kawasaki, and RJ Hampshire, who will be on the Rockstar Husqvarna squad. Here’s a list of the pre entries so far. All the results will be posted live here. For extended coverage of the 2020 Tampa Supercross, click here.
250 EAST ENTRY LIST
1E Chase Sexton
6 Jeremy Martin
12 Shane Mcelrath
24 Rj Hampshire
36 Garrett Marchbanks
38 Kyle Peters
39 Jordan Bailey
43 John Short
47 Lorenzo Locurcio
53 James Decotis
54 Jordon Smith
56 Justin Starling
66 Enzo Lopes
67 Jerry Robin
68 Nick Gaines
73 Chase Marquier
77 Kevin Moranz
79 Isaac Teasdale
84 Jo Shimoda
96 Justin Thompson
98 Bradley Lionnet
104 Brian Moreau
116 Tj Albright
122 Jeremy Hand
124 Lane Shaw
125 Luke Neese
128 Carter Halpain
146 Brandon Marley
149 Brice Klippel
151 Carter Gordon
159 Jace Owen
161 Brady Gilmore
162 Maxwell Sanford
163 Pierce Brown
175 Joshua Hill
185 Wilson Fleming
194 Lance Kobusch
197 Dillon Cloyed
201 Cedric Soubeyras
223 Jamison DuClos
247 Brock Papi
251 Ezra Hastings
291 Zane Merrett
296 Ryder Floyd
313 Kyle Swanson
332 Dustin Winter
333 Travis Sewell
349 Grant Harlan
352 Jalek Swoll
355 Joey Crown
357 Kameron Barboa
364 Chad Saultz
367 Hunter Sayles
411 Kobe Heffner
434 Parker Fleming
528 Ryan Peters
551 Guillaume St-Cyr
570 Cody Vanbuskirk
597 Mason Kerr
637 Bobby Piazza
711 Tristan Lane
795 Aaron Leininger
815 Colton Eigenmann
824 Carter Stephenson
Here’s a little blast from Florida’s own James Stewart. Will he be in attendance? We’ve heard he will!
