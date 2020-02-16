2020 TAMPA SUPERCROSS: TOMAC TAKES OVER!

Eli Tomac had a flawless day in Tampa for round seven of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, winning his heat and then taking command of the main event. Adam Cianciarulo once again proved that he can go as fast or faster than anyone in the world, but he made mistakes that cost him the win and ultimately put him all the way back in ninth. For Ken Roczen, it was a good day but not a great one. He finished on the podium behind Tomac and Cooper Webb, but lost the red plate of the points leader. That now belongs to Tomac. For extended coverage of the 2020 Tampa Supercross, click here.

450 HEAT 1

Malcolm Stewart looked like he had a massive holeshot, but Eli Tomac passed him in the first turn and set sail. Vince Friese tried to pass Stewart on the first lap, but made a mistake and allowed Cooper Webb and Justin Brayton past. Dean Wilson, Justin Hill, Tyler Bowers, Friese and Aaron Plessinger occupied the top nine for most of the race. Tomac finished with a 2-second lead over Stewart.

1 Eli Tomac

2 Malcolm Stewart

3 Cooper Webb

4 Justin Brayton

5 Dean Wilson

6 Justin Hill

7 Tyler Bowers

8 Aaron Plessinger

9 Vince Friese

10 Kyle Cunningham

11 Ryan Breece

12 Chad Reed

13 Ronnie Stewart

14 Nick Schmidt

15 Theodore Pauli

16 Deven Raper

17 Alexander Nagy

18 Josh Greco

19 Tevin Tapia

20 James Weeks

450 HEAT 2

Adam Cianciarulo and Ken Roczen got out in front of a lot of carnage in heat two. Martin Davalos, Blake Baggett and a number of other riders went down in several pile-ups on the first lap. Cianciarulo and Roczen started to check out while Zach Osborne was in third head of Broc Tickle, who was back after his suspension and now on a JGR Suzuki. Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia followed. The sand section was causing difficulty for many riders and that’s where Ken Roczen passed Cianciarulo with two laps to go. On the final lap, Cianciarulo gave it everything to repass Roczen, but didn’t quite make it. Davalos made it up to seventh and Baggett caught up to eighth by the end of the race with Kyle Chisholm getting the final transfer position.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Adam Cianciarulo

3 Zach Osborne

4 Broc Tickle

5 Justin Barcia

6 Jason Anderson

7 Martin Davalos

8 Blake Baggett

9 Kyle Chisholm

10 Daniel Herrlein

11 Aj Catanzaro

12 Joan Cros

13 Mason Kerr

14 Adam Enticknap

15 Cade Clason

16 Logan Karnow

17 Scotty Wennerstrom

18 Alex Ray

19 Joshua Cartwright

20 Jared Lesher

450 LCQ

Chad Reed won yet another LCQ, but Kyle Cunningham made it difficult. In the end, thoss two made it into the main event with Ryan Breece and Adam Enticnap also getting in.

1 Chad Reed

2 Kyle Cunningham

3 Ryan Breece

4 Adam Enticknap

5 Daniel Herrlein

6 Cade Clason

7 James Weeks

8 Joan Cros

9 Logan Karnow

10 Ronnie Stewart

11 Nick Schmidt

12 Aj Catanzaro

13 Deven Raper

14 Joshua Cartwright

15 Tevin Tapia

16 Mason Kerr

17 Alexander Nagy

18 Theodore Pauli

19 Josh Greco

20 Scotty Wennerstrom

21 Alex Ray

22 Jared Lesher

450 MAIN EVENT

Vince Friese got a fantastic start, but Adam Cianciarulo was quickly into the lead. Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart both passed Friese at the end of the first lap, while Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen moved into fifth and sixth. Blake Baggett did not make the start. Cianciarulo was fast in the early laps, but he couldn’t quite shake Tomac and the two of them started to get away from the field. The track began to deteriorate as the race progressed, and the sand section was taking its toll on all the riders. By the halfway point the race for the lead was on bertween Cianciarulo and Tomac. At one point Tomac seemed to have it, but then the sand took a penalty and sent him off the track. On the next lap it they were side-by side in the sand again, and Tomac carried big speed into the next turn and took the lead. After that, Tomac slowly began to pull away. By then the two of them had six seconds over Stewart. The best race soon began to develop between Webb and Stewart for third. Webb made the pass, but then Roczen came into the picture. Unfortunately, Roczen fell before he could make a move. On the same lap. Adam Cianciarulo crashed and had a hard time getting back on the track, eventually pulling on in 10th. After that, Tomac’s lead was over 12 seconds over Webb. Roczen eventually passed Stewart for third, setting the podium for the rest of the race.

1 Eli Tomac

2 Cooper Webb

3 Ken Roczen

4 Justin Barcia

5 Justin Hill

6 Dean Wilson

7 Malcolm Stewart

8 Jason Anderson

9 Adam Cianciarulo

10 Justin Brayton

11 Zach Osborne

12 Broc Tickle

13 Vince Friese

14 Martin Davalos

15 Tyler Bowers

16 Aaron Plessinger

17 Kyle Chisholm

18 Kyle Cunningham

19 Chad Reed

20 Ryan Breece

21 Adam Enticknap

22 Blake Baggett