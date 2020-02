2020 TAMPA SUPERCROSS EXTENDED VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS–450 CLASS

Eli Tomac took control of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season at Tampa this week. At round 7 of the 450 class, Tomac passed his teammate Adam Cianciarulo in the last half of the race, then pulled away. Toward the end, Cianciarulo fell, making Tomac’s margin of victory even bigger. For extended coverage of the 2020 Tampa Supercross, click here