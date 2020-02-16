2020 TAMPA SUPERCROSS, 250 QUALIFYING

The 2020 250 East Supercross Championship has officially begun as the Monster Energy Supercross season lands in Tampa, Florida. This marks Jeremy Martin’s first race in a very long time after back injury, and he set the fastest time in timed qualifying. For extended coverage of the 2020 Tampa Supercross, click here.
HEAT 1
Shane McElrath got past Jordon Smith in the first turn and put his new Star Racing Yamaha into a comfortable lead. There was quite a pile up in the first turn that took out Lorenzo Locurcio among others. McElrath seemed to stretch his lead out effortlessly over Smith and Garrett Marchbanks. John Short, Kyle Peters, Enzo Lopes, Justin Starling, Hunter Sayles and Jerry Robin had the remaining transfer sport through most of the race. On lap four both Marchbanks and Smith fell but neither of them lost substantial time. Later in the race, Marchbanks passed Smith for second, but McElrath was long gone. He finished with a 14-second lead. In the end Sayles lost the final transfer spot place to Nick Gaines.
1 Shane McElrath
2 Garrett Marchbanks
3 Jordon Smith
4 Kyle Peters
5 Enzo Lopes
6 John Short
7 Justin Starling
8 Jerry Robin
9 Nick Gaines
10 Hunter Sayles
11 Isaac Teasdale
12 Lorenzo Locurcio
13 Kyle Swanson
14 Kevin Moranz
15 Tristan Lane
16 Zane Merrett
17 Carter Halpain
18 Jeremy Hand
19 Justin Thompson
20 Dustin Winter
HEAT 2
Chase Sexton got to show off his new number one plate in heat two, pulling a holeshot over his fast qualifying teammate Jeremy Martin. Jalek Swoll was in third until he fell on the third lap, promoting Josh Hill. RJ Hampshire got a mid-pack start in his first Rockstar Husky ride, but he quickly worked up to sixth. Sexton and Martin remained close to one another and they pulled a big lead over the rest of the pack. Eventually, Hampshire passed Hill for third, while Jo Shimota was fifth. In the end, Sexton had a 5-second lead over Martin. The final transfer went to Cedric Soubeyras.
1 Chase Sexton Clermont, FL
2 Jeremy Martin Rochester, MN
3 Rj Hampshire Minneola, FL
4 Joshua Hill Huntersville, NC
5 Jo Shimoda Irvine, CA
6 Jace Owen Mattoon, IL
7 Joey Crown Metamora, MI
8 Jordan Bailey Orlando, FL
9 Cedric Soubeyras Plant City, FL
10 Curren Thurman Rosharon, TX
11 Travis Sewell Westville, IN
12 Cody Vanbuskirk Harvard, IL
13 Luke Neese Jamestown, NC
14 Lane Shaw Alvin, TX
15 Grant Harlan Justin, TX
16 Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK
17 James Decotis Huntersville, NC
18 Tj Albright Mount Marion, NY
19 Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL
20 Ryder Floyd Paris, TX
250 LCQ
1 James Decotis
2 Hunter Sayles
3 Curren Thurman
4 Isaac Teasdale
5 Jalek Swoll
6 Tristan Lane
7 Lorenzo Locurcio
8 Dustin Winter
9 Luke Neese
10 Jeremy Hand
11 Chase Marquier
12 Kevin Moranz
13 Grant Harlan
14 Carter Halpain
15 Cody Vanbuskirk
16 Kyle Swanson
17 Lane Shaw
18 Justin Thompson
19 Zane Merrett
20 Travis Sewell
21 Tj Albright
22 Ryder Floyd
QUALIFYING TIMES
1 Jeremy Martin 48.974
2 Shane Mcelrath 49.004
3 Chase Sexton 49.101
4 Garrett Marchbanks 49.315
5 Rj Hampshire 49.331
6 Jordon Smith 49.888
7 Jo Shimoda 50.041
8 Nick Gaines 50.320
9 Joshua Hill 50.684
10 Kyle Peters 50.834
11 Joey Crown 50.914
12 John Short 51.107
13 Jace Owen 51.114
14 Enzo Lopes 51.128
15 Jordan Bailey 51.312
16 Justin Starling 51.415
17 Cedric Soubeyras 51.646
18 Isaac Teasdale 51.752
19 Jalek Swoll 51.842
20 Jerry Robin 51.844
21 Curren Thurman 52.085
22 Jeremy Hand 52.223
23 James Decotis 52.272
24 Lorenzo Locurcio 52.302
25 Cody Vanbuskirk 52.510
26 Hunter Sayles 52.557
27 Travis Sewell 52.660
28 Carter Halpain 52.904
29 Tj Albright 53.078
30 Justin Thompson 53.141
31 Grant Harlan 53.203
32 Dustin Winter 53.203
33 Ryder Floyd 53.272
34 Kevin Moranz 53.315
35 Luke Neese 53.424
36 Kyle Swanson 53.425
37 Chase Marquier 53.522
38 Tristan Lane 53.530
39 Lane Shaw 53.853
40 Zane Merrett 54.025
