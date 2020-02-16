2020 TAMPA SUPERCROSS, 250 QUALIFYING

The 2020 250 East Supercross Championship has officially begun as the Monster Energy Supercross season lands in Tampa, Florida. This marks Jeremy Martin’s first race in a very long time after back injury, and he set the fastest time in timed qualifying. For extended coverage of the 2020 Tampa Supercross, click here.

HEAT 1

Shane McElrath got past Jordon Smith in the first turn and put his new Star Racing Yamaha into a comfortable lead. There was quite a pile up in the first turn that took out Lorenzo Locurcio among others. McElrath seemed to stretch his lead out effortlessly over Smith and Garrett Marchbanks. John Short, Kyle Peters, Enzo Lopes, Justin Starling, Hunter Sayles and Jerry Robin had the remaining transfer sport through most of the race. On lap four both Marchbanks and Smith fell but neither of them lost substantial time. Later in the race, Marchbanks passed Smith for second, but McElrath was long gone. He finished with a 14-second lead. In the end Sayles lost the final transfer spot place to Nick Gaines.

1 Shane McElrath

2 Garrett Marchbanks

3 Jordon Smith

4 Kyle Peters

5 Enzo Lopes

6 John Short

7 Justin Starling

8 Jerry Robin

9 Nick Gaines

10 Hunter Sayles

11 Isaac Teasdale

12 Lorenzo Locurcio

13 Kyle Swanson

14 Kevin Moranz

15 Tristan Lane

16 Zane Merrett

17 Carter Halpain

18 Jeremy Hand

19 Justin Thompson

20 Dustin Winter

HEAT 2

Chase Sexton got to show off his new number one plate in heat two, pulling a holeshot over his fast qualifying teammate Jeremy Martin. Jalek Swoll was in third until he fell on the third lap, promoting Josh Hill. RJ Hampshire got a mid-pack start in his first Rockstar Husky ride, but he quickly worked up to sixth. Sexton and Martin remained close to one another and they pulled a big lead over the rest of the pack. Eventually, Hampshire passed Hill for third, while Jo Shimota was fifth. In the end, Sexton had a 5-second lead over Martin. The final transfer went to Cedric Soubeyras.

1 Chase Sexton Clermont, FL

2 Jeremy Martin Rochester, MN

3 Rj Hampshire Minneola, FL

4 Joshua Hill Huntersville, NC

5 Jo Shimoda Irvine, CA

6 Jace Owen Mattoon, IL

7 Joey Crown Metamora, MI

8 Jordan Bailey Orlando, FL

9 Cedric Soubeyras Plant City, FL

10 Curren Thurman Rosharon, TX

11 Travis Sewell Westville, IN

12 Cody Vanbuskirk Harvard, IL

13 Luke Neese Jamestown, NC

14 Lane Shaw Alvin, TX

15 Grant Harlan Justin, TX

16 Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK

17 James Decotis Huntersville, NC

18 Tj Albright Mount Marion, NY

19 Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL

20 Ryder Floyd Paris, TX

250 LCQ

1 James Decotis

2 Hunter Sayles

3 Curren Thurman

4 Isaac Teasdale

5 Jalek Swoll

6 Tristan Lane

7 Lorenzo Locurcio

8 Dustin Winter

9 Luke Neese

10 Jeremy Hand

11 Chase Marquier

12 Kevin Moranz

13 Grant Harlan

14 Carter Halpain

15 Cody Vanbuskirk

16 Kyle Swanson

17 Lane Shaw

18 Justin Thompson

19 Zane Merrett

20 Travis Sewell

21 Tj Albright

22 Ryder Floyd

QUALIFYING TIMES

1 Jeremy Martin 48.974

2 Shane Mcelrath 49.004

3 Chase Sexton 49.101

4 Garrett Marchbanks 49.315

5 Rj Hampshire 49.331

6 Jordon Smith 49.888

7 Jo Shimoda 50.041

8 Nick Gaines 50.320

9 Joshua Hill 50.684

10 Kyle Peters 50.834

11 Joey Crown 50.914

12 John Short 51.107

13 Jace Owen 51.114

14 Enzo Lopes 51.128

15 Jordan Bailey 51.312

16 Justin Starling 51.415

17 Cedric Soubeyras 51.646

18 Isaac Teasdale 51.752

19 Jalek Swoll 51.842

20 Jerry Robin 51.844

21 Curren Thurman 52.085

22 Jeremy Hand 52.223

23 James Decotis 52.272

24 Lorenzo Locurcio 52.302

25 Cody Vanbuskirk 52.510

26 Hunter Sayles 52.557

27 Travis Sewell 52.660

28 Carter Halpain 52.904

29 Tj Albright 53.078

30 Justin Thompson 53.141

31 Grant Harlan 53.203

32 Dustin Winter 53.203

33 Ryder Floyd 53.272

34 Kevin Moranz 53.315

35 Luke Neese 53.424

36 Kyle Swanson 53.425

37 Chase Marquier 53.522

38 Tristan Lane 53.530

39 Lane Shaw 53.853

40 Zane Merrett 54.025