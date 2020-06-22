2020 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS & STATISTICS–FINAL

The final Supercross of 2020 took place in Salt Lake City on June 21 despite adversity of cosmic proportions. There were two distinct phases of the series, the 10 races before the Covid-19 shut down and the seven afterward. Through both, the 450 class was a primarily a contest between three men: Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac. There were other winners in the course of the season, starting with Justin Barcia at the first round and Zach Osborne at the final one, but the race for the title focused on how the three main protagonists managed their good days and bad days. In the end, it was Eli Tomac’s year. He finally won the 450 Supercross title that he was denied for so long. Here are the final point standings and a breakdown of other factors that contributed to the 2020 season.

450 POINTS TOTAL

1 Eli Tomac 384

2 Cooper Webb 359

3 Ken Roczen 354

4 Jason Anderson 287

5 Justin Barcia 272

6 Zach Osborne 252

7 Malcolm Stewart 252

8 Dean Wilson 239

9 Justin Brayton 227

10 Justin Hill 213

11 Aaron Plessinger 207

12 Blake Baggett 200

13 Martin Davalos 178

14 Vince Friese 155

15 Adam Cianciarulo 129

16 Chad Reed 113

17 Benny Bloss 108

18 Tyler Bowers 97

19 Kyle Chisholm 85

20 Broc Tickle 59

WINS

Eli Tomac 7

Cooper Webb 4

Ken Roczen 4

Justin Barcia 1

Zach Osborne 1

HOLESHOTS (MAIN EVENT)

Ken Roczen 6

Zach Osborne 5

Blake Baggett 2

Vince Friese 2

Cooper Webb 1

Jason Anderson 1

LAPS LED

1 Ken Roczen 108

2 Eli Tomac 75

3 Cooper Webb 59

4 Zach Osborne 48

5 Adam Cianciarulo 37

6 Jason Anderson 15

7 Justin Barcia 15

8 Blake Baggett 11

9 Dean Wilson 6

250 WEST POINT STANDINGS

1 Dylan Ferrandis 200

2 Justin Cooper 180

3 Austin Forkner 176

4 Brandon Hartranft 158

5 Michael Mosiman 139

6 Alex Martin 124

7 Derek Drake 120

8 Mitchell Oldenburg 109

9 Luke Clout 106

10 Jett Lawrence 97

11 Jacob Hayes 89

12 Cameron Mcadoo 79

13 Martin Castelo 75

14 Carson Brown 74

15 Christian Craig 68

16 Killian Auberson 65

17 Robbie Wageman 51

18 Aaron Tanti 50

19 Jay Wilson 45

20 Mitchell Falk 41

21 Logan Karnow 38

22 Michael Leib 32

23 Hunter Lawrence 26

24 Derek Kelley 26

25 Cheyenne Harmon 21

26 Ludovic Macler 12

27 Chris Howell 11

28 Lorenzo Camporese 8

29 Bryson Gardner 7

30 Taiki Koga 5

31 Geran Stapleton 3

250 EAST POINT STANDINGS

1 Chase Sexton 218

2 Shane Mcelrath 209

3 Jo Shimoda 122

4 Garrett Marchbanks 119

5 Enzo Lopes 107

6 Jeremy Martin 105

7 Jalek Swoll 104

8 Kyle Peters 94

9 Pierce Brown 92

10 Rj Hampshire 80

11 Colt Nichols 74

12 Jace Owen 69

13 Chris Blose 65

14 John Short 64

15 Jordan Bailey 64

16 Jordon Smith 48

17 Justin Starling 46

18 Lorenzo Locurcio 45

19 Joshua Hill 43

20 Curren Thurman 37

21 Cedric Soubeyras 35

22 Kevin Moranz 35

23 Chase Marquier 33

24 Joshua Osby 33

25 Joey Crown 31

26 Hunter Sayles 30

27 Nick Gaines 28

28 James Decotis 24

29 Grant Harlan 24

30 Dustin Winter 20

31 Darian Sanayei 16

32 Carter Halpain 14

33 Wilson Fleming 12

34 Jerry Robin 12

35 Luke Neese 8

36 Justin Rodbell 7

37 Richard Jackson 6

38 Coty Schock 6

39 Isaac Teasdale 5

40 Lance Kobusch 1