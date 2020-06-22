2020 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS & STATISTICS–FINAL

The final Supercross of 2020 took place in Salt Lake City on June 21 despite adversity of cosmic proportions. There were two distinct phases of the series, the 10 races before the Covid-19 shut down and the seven afterward. Through both, the 450 class was a primarily a contest between three men: Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac. There were other winners in the course of the season, starting with Justin Barcia at the first round and Zach Osborne at the final one, but the race for the title focused on how the three main protagonists managed their good days and bad days. In the end, it was Eli Tomac’s year. He finally won the 450 Supercross title that he was denied for so long. Here are the final point standings and a breakdown of other factors that contributed to the 2020 season.
450 POINTS TOTAL
1 Eli Tomac 384
2 Cooper Webb 359
3 Ken Roczen 354
4 Jason Anderson 287
5 Justin Barcia 272
6 Zach Osborne 252
7 Malcolm Stewart 252
8 Dean Wilson 239
9 Justin Brayton 227
10 Justin Hill 213
11 Aaron Plessinger 207
12 Blake Baggett 200
13 Martin Davalos 178
14 Vince Friese 155
15 Adam Cianciarulo 129
16 Chad Reed 113
17 Benny Bloss 108
18 Tyler Bowers 97
19 Kyle Chisholm 85
20 Broc Tickle 59
WINS
Eli Tomac 7
Cooper Webb 4
Ken Roczen 4
Justin Barcia 1
Zach Osborne 1
HOLESHOTS (MAIN EVENT)
Ken Roczen 6
Zach Osborne 5
Blake Baggett 2
Vince Friese 2
Cooper Webb 1
Jason Anderson 1
LAPS LED
1 Ken Roczen 108
2 Eli Tomac 75
3 Cooper Webb 59
4 Zach Osborne 48
5 Adam Cianciarulo 37
6 Jason Anderson 15
7 Justin Barcia 15
8 Blake Baggett 11
9 Dean Wilson 6
250 WEST POINT STANDINGS
1 Dylan Ferrandis 200
2 Justin Cooper 180
3 Austin Forkner 176
4 Brandon Hartranft 158
5 Michael Mosiman 139
6 Alex Martin 124
7 Derek Drake 120
8 Mitchell Oldenburg 109
9 Luke Clout 106
10 Jett Lawrence 97
11 Jacob Hayes 89
12 Cameron Mcadoo 79
13 Martin Castelo 75
14 Carson Brown 74
15 Christian Craig 68
16 Killian Auberson 65
17 Robbie Wageman 51
18 Aaron Tanti 50
19 Jay Wilson 45
20 Mitchell Falk 41
21 Logan Karnow 38
22 Michael Leib 32
23 Hunter Lawrence 26
24 Derek Kelley 26
25 Cheyenne Harmon 21
26 Ludovic Macler 12
27 Chris Howell 11
28 Lorenzo Camporese 8
29 Bryson Gardner 7
30 Taiki Koga 5
31 Geran Stapleton 3
250 EAST POINT STANDINGS
1 Chase Sexton 218
2 Shane Mcelrath 209
3 Jo Shimoda 122
4 Garrett Marchbanks 119
5 Enzo Lopes 107
6 Jeremy Martin 105
7 Jalek Swoll 104
8 Kyle Peters 94
9 Pierce Brown 92
10 Rj Hampshire 80
11 Colt Nichols 74
12 Jace Owen 69
13 Chris Blose 65
14 John Short 64
15 Jordan Bailey 64
16 Jordon Smith 48
17 Justin Starling 46
18 Lorenzo Locurcio 45
19 Joshua Hill 43
20 Curren Thurman 37
21 Cedric Soubeyras 35
22 Kevin Moranz 35
23 Chase Marquier 33
24 Joshua Osby 33
25 Joey Crown 31
26 Hunter Sayles 30
27 Nick Gaines 28
28 James Decotis 24
29 Grant Harlan 24
30 Dustin Winter 20
31 Darian Sanayei 16
32 Carter Halpain 14
33 Wilson Fleming 12
34 Jerry Robin 12
35 Luke Neese 8
36 Justin Rodbell 7
37 Richard Jackson 6
38 Coty Schock 6
39 Isaac Teasdale 5
40 Lance Kobusch 1
