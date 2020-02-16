2020 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS, AFTER TAMPA, ROUND 7

There was a changing of the guard in the Supercross world after round seven. Eli Tomac took over, following his dominant win at Tampa. Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen had good nights of their own, so it’s still a battle that will probably rage to the end. For extended coverage of the 2020 Tampa Supercross, click here.

450 POINT STANDINGS, AFTER ROUND 7

1 Eli Tomac 155 16

2 Ken Roczen 151 17

3 Cooper Webb 144 21

4 Justin Barcia 135 26

5 Adam Cianciarulo 127 23

6 Jason Anderson 120 18

7 Malcolm Stewart 106 14

8 Justin Brayton 102 15

9 Justin Hill 93 12

10 Blake Baggett 91 19

11 Zach Osborne 87 9

12 Dean Wilson 86 10

13 Aaron Plessinger 77 11

14 Vince Friese 70 13

15 Martin Davalos 59 8

16 Tyler Bowers 42 6

17 Justin Bogle 24 7

18 Kyle Chisholm 21 4

19 Chad Reed 21 5

20 Alex Ray 19

21 Chris Blose 18 3

22 Kyle Cunningham 16 0

23 Ryan Breece 16 0

24 Benny Bloss 13

25 Broc Tickle 11

26 James Decotis 4 1

27 Jason Clermont 3

28 Cade Autenrieth 3

29 Adam Enticknap 2

30 Fredrik Noren 2 2

31 Jerry Robin 1 0

32 Joshua Cartwright 1

For the 250 East riders, this was at last the start of their season. Many of the top riders are on new bikes, including Shane McElrath, who will get to wear the red plate of the points leader into round two. Defending champion Chase Sexton was second in Tampa, with his returning teammate Jeremy Martin in third.

250 EAST SUPERCROSS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 1

1 Shane Mcelrath 26

2 Chase Sexton 23

3 Jeremy Martin 21

4 Garrett Marchbanks 19

5 Jordon Smith 18

6 Rj Hampshire 17

7 Kyle Peters 16

8 Joey Crown 15

9 James Decotis 14

10 Jo Shimoda 13

11 Jace Owen 12

12 Joshua Hill 11

13 Cedric Soubeyras 10

14 Nick Gaines 9

15 John Short 8

16 Jerry Robin 7

17 Jordan Bailey 6

18 Hunter Sayles 5

19 Enzo Lopes 4

20 Justin Starling 3

21 Isaac Teasdale 2

22 Curren Thurman 1