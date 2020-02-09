2020 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS, AFTER SAN DIEGO, ROUND 6

The San Diego Supercross saw a shift in attention away from the Roczen/Tomac battle. It was all about Cianciarulo versus Cooper Webb for the win, but several places back, the struggle for the red plate of the points leader was raging. Tomac came out ahead of Roczen this time, but still lacks one point of taking the lead. For extended coverage of the 2020 San Diego Supercross, click here.
450 POINTS AFTER ROUND 6
1 Ken Roczen 130
2 Eli Tomac 129
3 Cooper Webb 121
4 Justin Barcia 116
5 Adam Cianciarulo 113
6 Jason Anderson 105
7 Blake Baggett 90
8 Malcolm Stewart 90
9 Justin Brayton 89
10 Zach Osborne 75
11 Justin Hill 75
12 Aaron Plessinger 70
13 Dean Wilson 69
14 Vince Friese 60
15 Martin Davalos 50
16 Tyler Bowers 34
17 Justin Bogle 24
18 Alex Ray 19
19 Chris Blose 18
20 Chad Reed 17
21 Kyle Chisholm 15
22 Ryan Breece 13
23 Benny Bloss 13
24 Kyle Cunningham 11
25 James Decotis 4
26 Jason Clermont 3
27 Cade Autenrieth 3
28 Fredrik Noren 2
29 Jerry Robin 1
30 Joshua Cartwright 1
The 250 west class at San Diego held the battle we’ve been anticipating all season, It was Dylan Ferrandis versus Austin Forkner, man-against-man up front, with all others more or less out of the picture. Ferrandis came out ahead and stretched his points lead. Justin Cooper did a good job of staying in the hunt and maintains his second-placing standing.
250 WEST POINTS AFTER ROUND 6
1 Dylan Ferrandis 135
2 Justin Cooper 128
3 Austin Forkner 122
4 Brandon Hartranft 110
5 Alex Martin 98
6 Jacob Hayes 89
7 Luke Clout 83
8 Michael Mosiman 82
9 Derek Drake 78
10 Mitchell Oldenburg 72
11 Carson Brown 72
12 Martin Castelo 53
13 Killian Auberson 51
14 Aaron Tanti 50
15 Jett Lawrence 46
16 Jay Wilson 45
17 Robbie Wageman 43
18 Michael Leib 32
19 Christian Craig 29
20 Cameron Mcadoo 27
21 Logan Karnow 27
22 Mitchell Falk 24
23 Cheyenne Harmon 17
24 Derek Kelley 13
25 Ludovic Macler 12
26 Lorenzo Camporese 7
27 Chris Howell 6
28 Taiki Koga 5
29 Bryson Gardner 4
