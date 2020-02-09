2020 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS, AFTER SAN DIEGO, ROUND 6

The San Diego Supercross saw a shift in attention away from the Roczen/Tomac battle. It was all about Cianciarulo versus Cooper Webb for the win, but several places back, the struggle for the red plate of the points leader was raging. Tomac came out ahead of Roczen this time, but still lacks one point of taking the lead. For extended coverage of the 2020 San Diego Supercross, click here.

450 POINTS AFTER ROUND 6

1 Ken Roczen 130

2 Eli Tomac 129

3 Cooper Webb 121

4 Justin Barcia 116

5 Adam Cianciarulo 113

6 Jason Anderson 105

7 Blake Baggett 90

8 Malcolm Stewart 90

9 Justin Brayton 89

10 Zach Osborne 75

11 Justin Hill 75

12 Aaron Plessinger 70

13 Dean Wilson 69

14 Vince Friese 60

15 Martin Davalos 50

16 Tyler Bowers 34

17 Justin Bogle 24

18 Alex Ray 19

19 Chris Blose 18

20 Chad Reed 17

21 Kyle Chisholm 15

22 Ryan Breece 13

23 Benny Bloss 13

24 Kyle Cunningham 11

25 James Decotis 4

26 Jason Clermont 3

27 Cade Autenrieth 3

28 Fredrik Noren 2

29 Jerry Robin 1

30 Joshua Cartwright 1

The 250 west class at San Diego held the battle we’ve been anticipating all season, It was Dylan Ferrandis versus Austin Forkner, man-against-man up front, with all others more or less out of the picture. Ferrandis came out ahead and stretched his points lead. Justin Cooper did a good job of staying in the hunt and maintains his second-placing standing.

250 WEST POINTS AFTER ROUND 6

1 Dylan Ferrandis 135

2 Justin Cooper 128

3 Austin Forkner 122

4 Brandon Hartranft 110

5 Alex Martin 98

6 Jacob Hayes 89

7 Luke Clout 83

8 Michael Mosiman 82

9 Derek Drake 78

10 Mitchell Oldenburg 72

11 Carson Brown 72

12 Martin Castelo 53

13 Killian Auberson 51

14 Aaron Tanti 50

15 Jett Lawrence 46

16 Jay Wilson 45

17 Robbie Wageman 43

18 Michael Leib 32

19 Christian Craig 29

20 Cameron Mcadoo 27

21 Logan Karnow 27

22 Mitchell Falk 24

23 Cheyenne Harmon 17

24 Derek Kelley 13

25 Ludovic Macler 12

26 Lorenzo Camporese 7

27 Chris Howell 6

28 Taiki Koga 5

29 Bryson Gardner 4