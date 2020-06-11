2020 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 14

Eli Tomac can clinch the series with a race to spare. Photo by Travis Fant.

We have reached the halfway point of the seven-race stand that Monster Energy Supercross has planned for Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. So far, it’s a standoff between Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and KTM’s Cooper Webb, each having won two races. Tomac’s lead in the series is greater than ever, though, as a result of Ken Roczen’s misfortunes. Earlier, the HRC Honda rider said he was having health issues and now, he apparently has tested positive for shingles, which is a painful nerve disease related to chicken pox. As it stands, Tomac now enjoys a 27-point lead, which means he could wrap up the championship with a race to spare. For more coverage of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

POS. NAME POINTS
1 Eli Tomac 322
2 Cooper Webb 295
3 Ken Roczen 293
4 Jason Anderson 245
5 Justin Barcia 241
6 Malcolm Stewart 199
7 Dean Wilson 191
8 Zach Osborne 186
9 Justin Brayton 184
10 Justin Hill 179
11 Aaron Plessinger 173
12 Blake Baggett 164
13 Martin Davalos 153
14 Vince Friese 135
15 Adam Cianciarulo 129
16 Chad Reed 80
17 Benny Bloss 77
18 Tyler Bowers 77
19 Kyle Chisholm 69
20 Kyle Cunningham 48
21 Ryan Breece 34
22 Alex Ray 30
23 Broc Tickle 24
24 Justin Bogle 24
25 Chris Blose 18
26 Adam Enticknap 16
27 Daniel Herrlein 8
28 Ryan Sipes 7
29 James Weeks 7
30 Henry Miller 6
31 Carlen Gardner 6
32 James Decotis 4
33 Fredrik Noren 4
34 Ronnie Stewart 3
35 Jason Clermont 3
36 Cade Autenrieth 3
37 Jerry Robin 1
38 Logan Karnow 1
39 Joshua Cartwright 1

250 EASTERN REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Dylan Ferrandis now has a 10-point lead. Photo by Travis Fant.

Round 14 marked the resumption of the 250 west riders, who hadn’t raced for 180 days. Dylan Ferrandis had developed a small cushion in those points and he still has a 10-point lead, despite finishing second to Austin Forkner.

POS. NAME POINTS
1 Dylan Ferrandis 158
2 Austin Forkner 148
3 Justin Cooper 147
4 Brandon Hartranft 126
5 Alex Martin 115
6 Michael Mosiman 100
7 Luke Clout 94
8 Derek Drake 92
9 Jacob Hayes 89
10 Mitchell Oldenburg 85
11 Carson Brown 74
12 Martin Castelo 61
13 Jett Lawrence 58
14 Killian Auberson 57
15 Aaron Tanti 50
16 Cameron Mcadoo 48
17 Jay Wilson 45
18 Christian Craig 44
19 Robbie Wageman 44
20 Michael Leib 32
21 Logan Karnow 32
22 Mitchell Falk 31
23 Derek Kelley 22
24 Cheyenne Harmon 21
25 Ludovic Macler 12
26 Hunter Lawrence 10
27 Bryson Gardner 7
28 Lorenzo Camporese 7
29 Chris Howell 6
30 Taiki Koga 5
