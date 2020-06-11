2020 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 14
We have reached the halfway point of the seven-race stand that Monster Energy Supercross has planned for Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. So far, it’s a standoff between Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and KTM’s Cooper Webb, each having won two races. Tomac’s lead in the series is greater than ever, though, as a result of Ken Roczen’s misfortunes. Earlier, the HRC Honda rider said he was having health issues and now, he apparently has tested positive for shingles, which is a painful nerve disease related to chicken pox. As it stands, Tomac now enjoys a 27-point lead, which means he could wrap up the championship with a race to spare. For more coverage of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
|POS.
|NAME
|POINTS
|1
|Eli Tomac
|322
|2
|Cooper Webb
|295
|3
|Ken Roczen
|293
|4
|Jason Anderson
|245
|5
|Justin Barcia
|241
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|199
|7
|Dean Wilson
|191
|8
|Zach Osborne
|186
|9
|Justin Brayton
|184
|10
|Justin Hill
|179
|11
|Aaron Plessinger
|173
|12
|Blake Baggett
|164
|13
|Martin Davalos
|153
|14
|Vince Friese
|135
|15
|Adam Cianciarulo
|129
|16
|Chad Reed
|80
|17
|Benny Bloss
|77
|18
|Tyler Bowers
|77
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|69
|20
|Kyle Cunningham
|48
|21
|Ryan Breece
|34
|22
|Alex Ray
|30
|23
|Broc Tickle
|24
|24
|Justin Bogle
|24
|25
|Chris Blose
|18
|26
|Adam Enticknap
|16
|27
|Daniel Herrlein
|8
|28
|Ryan Sipes
|7
|29
|James Weeks
|7
|30
|Henry Miller
|6
|31
|Carlen Gardner
|6
|32
|James Decotis
|4
|33
|Fredrik Noren
|4
|34
|Ronnie Stewart
|3
|35
|Jason Clermont
|3
|36
|Cade Autenrieth
|3
|37
|Jerry Robin
|1
|38
|Logan Karnow
|1
|39
|Joshua Cartwright
|1
250 EASTERN REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 14 marked the resumption of the 250 west riders, who hadn’t raced for 180 days. Dylan Ferrandis had developed a small cushion in those points and he still has a 10-point lead, despite finishing second to Austin Forkner.
|POS.
|NAME
|POINTS
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|158
|2
|Austin Forkner
|148
|3
|Justin Cooper
|147
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|126
|5
|Alex Martin
|115
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|100
|7
|Luke Clout
|94
|8
|Derek Drake
|92
|9
|Jacob Hayes
|89
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|85
|11
|Carson Brown
|74
|12
|Martin Castelo
|61
|13
|Jett Lawrence
|58
|14
|Killian Auberson
|57
|15
|Aaron Tanti
|50
|16
|Cameron Mcadoo
|48
|17
|Jay Wilson
|45
|18
|Christian Craig
|44
|19
|Robbie Wageman
|44
|20
|Michael Leib
|32
|21
|Logan Karnow
|32
|22
|Mitchell Falk
|31
|23
|Derek Kelley
|22
|24
|Cheyenne Harmon
|21
|25
|Ludovic Macler
|12
|26
|Hunter Lawrence
|10
|27
|Bryson Gardner
|7
|28
|Lorenzo Camporese
|7
|29
|Chris Howell
|6
|30
|Taiki Koga
|5
