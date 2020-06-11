2020 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 14

We have reached the halfway point of the seven-race stand that Monster Energy Supercross has planned for Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. So far, it’s a standoff between Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and KTM’s Cooper Webb, each having won two races. Tomac’s lead in the series is greater than ever, though, as a result of Ken Roczen’s misfortunes. Earlier, the HRC Honda rider said he was having health issues and now, he apparently has tested positive for shingles, which is a painful nerve disease related to chicken pox. As it stands, Tomac now enjoys a 27-point lead, which means he could wrap up the championship with a race to spare. For more coverage of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

POS. NAME POINTS 1 Eli Tomac 322 2 Cooper Webb 295 3 Ken Roczen 293 4 Jason Anderson 245 5 Justin Barcia 241 6 Malcolm Stewart 199 7 Dean Wilson 191 8 Zach Osborne 186 9 Justin Brayton 184 10 Justin Hill 179 11 Aaron Plessinger 173 12 Blake Baggett 164 13 Martin Davalos 153 14 Vince Friese 135 15 Adam Cianciarulo 129 16 Chad Reed 80 17 Benny Bloss 77 18 Tyler Bowers 77 19 Kyle Chisholm 69 20 Kyle Cunningham 48 21 Ryan Breece 34 22 Alex Ray 30 23 Broc Tickle 24 24 Justin Bogle 24 25 Chris Blose 18 26 Adam Enticknap 16 27 Daniel Herrlein 8 28 Ryan Sipes 7 29 James Weeks 7 30 Henry Miller 6 31 Carlen Gardner 6 32 James Decotis 4 33 Fredrik Noren 4 34 Ronnie Stewart 3 35 Jason Clermont 3 36 Cade Autenrieth 3 37 Jerry Robin 1 38 Logan Karnow 1 39 Joshua Cartwright 1

250 EASTERN REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 14 marked the resumption of the 250 west riders, who hadn’t raced for 180 days. Dylan Ferrandis had developed a small cushion in those points and he still has a 10-point lead, despite finishing second to Austin Forkner.