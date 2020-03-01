2020 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS, AFTER ATLANTA
After the chaos of Atlanta, it’s almost as if the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season is starting over again. Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac are tied for the points lead, effectively resetting their the first half of the season to a level field. In the 250 Eastern Supercross points chase, we seem to have settled on a favorite. Chase Sexton has now won two in a row, clearly out-pacing the riders who gave him more challenge in the first two rounds. For extended coverage of the 2020 Atlanta Supercross, click here.
450 SUPERCROSS POINTS, AFTER 9 ROUNDS
1 Eli Tomac 200
2 Ken Roczen 200
3 Justin Barcia 177
4 Cooper Webb 176
5 Jason Anderson 151
6 Malcolm Stewart 137
7 Adam Cianciarulo 128
8 Justin Hill 127
9 Justin Brayton 116
10 Dean Wilson 113
11 Blake Baggett 108
12 Aaron Plessinger 108
13 Zach Osborne 105
14 Vince Friese 96
15 Martin Davalos 83
16 Tyler Bowers 58
17 Chad Reed 39
18 Kyle Chisholm 36
19 Ryan Breece 26
20 Justin Bogle 24
250 EAST POINTS, AFTER 3 ROUNDS
1 Chase Sexton 75
2 Shane Mcelrath 70
3 Rj Hampshire 61
4 Garrett Marchbanks 53
5 Jordon Smith 47
6 Jeremy Martin 44
7 Jo Shimoda 44
8 Joshua Hill 41
9 Enzo Lopes 36
10 Joey Crown 31
11 Jordan Bailey 29
12 Jalek Swoll 28
13 Nick Gaines 24
14 James Decotis 24
15 Cedric Soubeyras 22
16 John Short 19
17 Kyle Peters 17
18 Jace Owen 17
19 Kevin Moranz 13
20 Hunter Sayles 13
