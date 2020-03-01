2020 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS, AFTER ATLANTA

After the chaos of Atlanta, it’s almost as if the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season is starting over again. Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac are tied for the points lead, effectively resetting their the first half of the season to a level field. In the 250 Eastern Supercross points chase, we seem to have settled on a favorite. Chase Sexton has now won two in a row, clearly out-pacing the riders who gave him more challenge in the first two rounds. For extended coverage of the 2020 Atlanta Supercross, click here.

450 SUPERCROSS POINTS, AFTER 9 ROUNDS

1 Eli Tomac 200

2 Ken Roczen 200

3 Justin Barcia 177

4 Cooper Webb 176

5 Jason Anderson 151

6 Malcolm Stewart 137

7 Adam Cianciarulo 128

8 Justin Hill 127

9 Justin Brayton 116

10 Dean Wilson 113

11 Blake Baggett 108

12 Aaron Plessinger 108

13 Zach Osborne 105

14 Vince Friese 96

15 Martin Davalos 83

16 Tyler Bowers 58

17 Chad Reed 39

18 Kyle Chisholm 36

19 Ryan Breece 26

20 Justin Bogle 24

250 EAST POINTS, AFTER 3 ROUNDS

1 Chase Sexton 75

2 Shane Mcelrath 70

3 Rj Hampshire 61

4 Garrett Marchbanks 53

5 Jordon Smith 47

6 Jeremy Martin 44

7 Jo Shimoda 44

8 Joshua Hill 41

9 Enzo Lopes 36

10 Joey Crown 31

11 Jordan Bailey 29

12 Jalek Swoll 28

13 Nick Gaines 24

14 James Decotis 24

15 Cedric Soubeyras 22

16 John Short 19

17 Kyle Peters 17

18 Jace Owen 17

19 Kevin Moranz 13

20 Hunter Sayles 13