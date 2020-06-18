2020 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS AFTER 16 ROUNDS

It’s been a crazy race season and it will end in the most dramatic fashion possible: three championships will be settled on the final night of Supercross racing. In the 450 class Eli Tomac was on the brink of wrapping up the title a race early. It didn’t happen thanks to Mr. Wednesday. Cooper Webb took another main event win on the penultimate night of racing. As it stands, Tomac leads Ken Roczen by 21 points and Webb by 22. In the 250 east class, Chase Sexton put his stamp on the race last Wednesday, passing and beating his rival Shane McElrath. He opened up his lead to six points, meaning he doesn’t have to win, but he can’t afford for western riders get between the two of them in the East/West Shootout Sunday.

450 CLASS

1 Eli Tomac 366

2 Ken Roczen 345

3 Cooper Webb 344

4 Justin Barcia 273

5 Jason Anderson 264

6 Malcolm Stewart 233

7 Zach Osborne 226

8 Justin Brayton 224

9 Dean Wilson 218

10 Justin Hill 204

11 Blake Baggett 196

12 Aaron Plessinger 195

13 Martin Davalos 172

14 Vince Friese 156

15 Adam Cianciarulo 129

16 Chad Reed 110

17 Benny Bloss 105

18 Kyle Chisholm 91

19 Tyler Bowers 87

20 Kyle Cunningham 65

250 EAST

1 Chase Sexton 192

2 Shane Mcelrath 186

3 Garrett Marchbanks 119

4 Jo Shimoda 107

5 Jeremy Martin 105

6 Jalek Swoll 100

7 Enzo Lopes 97

8 Pierce Brown 92

9 Kyle Peters 86

10 Rj Hampshire 80

11 Colt Nichols 73

12 Jace Owen 66

13 Jordan Bailey 64

14 John Short 58

15 Chris Blose 56

16 Jordon Smith 48

17 Justin Starling 46

18 Lorenzo Locurcio 45

19 Joshua Hill 43

20 Curren Thurman 37