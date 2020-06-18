2020 SUPERCROSS STANDINGS AFTER 16 ROUNDS

It’s been a crazy race season and it will end in the most dramatic fashion possible: three championships will be settled on the final night of Supercross racing. In the 450 class Eli Tomac was on the brink of wrapping up the title a race early. It didn’t happen thanks to Mr. Wednesday. Cooper Webb took another main event win on the penultimate night of racing. As it stands, Tomac leads Ken Roczen by 21 points and Webb by 22. In the 250 east class, Chase Sexton put his stamp on the race last Wednesday, passing and beating his rival Shane McElrath. He opened up his lead to six points, meaning he doesn’t have to win, but he can’t afford for western riders get between the two of them in the East/West Shootout Sunday.
450 CLASS
1 Eli Tomac 366
2 Ken Roczen 345
3 Cooper Webb 344
4 Justin Barcia 273
5 Jason Anderson 264
6 Malcolm Stewart 233
7 Zach Osborne 226
8 Justin Brayton 224
9 Dean Wilson 218
10 Justin Hill 204
11 Blake Baggett 196
12 Aaron Plessinger 195
13 Martin Davalos 172
14 Vince Friese 156
15 Adam Cianciarulo 129
16 Chad Reed 110
17 Benny Bloss 105
18 Kyle Chisholm 91
19 Tyler Bowers 87
20 Kyle Cunningham 65
250 EAST
1 Chase Sexton 192
2 Shane Mcelrath 186
3 Garrett Marchbanks 119
4 Jo Shimoda 107
5 Jeremy Martin 105
6 Jalek Swoll 100
7 Enzo Lopes 97
8 Pierce Brown 92
9 Kyle Peters 86
10 Rj Hampshire 80
11 Colt Nichols 73
12 Jace Owen 66
13 Jordan Bailey 64
14 John Short 58
15 Chris Blose 56
16 Jordon Smith 48
17 Justin Starling 46
18 Lorenzo Locurcio 45
19 Joshua Hill 43
20 Curren Thurman 37
Comments are closed.