2020 SUPERCROSS: ST. LOUIS PREVIEW & RANKINGS

The Monster Energy Supercross series will return to the Dome at America’s Center in St Louis this weekend after a short absence. The last time we were there was 2018, and there have been a total of 23 Supercrosses in St Louis starting back in 1996. Back then, Jeff Emig collected the win in the premier class (250 two-stroke in those days), which helped propel him to the 1996 Supercross Championship. More recently, Eli Tomac was the 450 class winner, both in 2018 and 2017. The 250 class in 2018 saw Zach Osborne take the win. Back then, St Louis was held later in the year and was considered part of the 250 East series. By moving up to round two in 2020, it was redesignated a West-Coast round. The 250 East series riders will get a little more off-season chill time as their racing won’t start until February 15th in Tampa.

In the 450 class, the rider with momentum coming into St. Louis is Monster Energy Yamaha’s Justin Barcia. Beforehand, there wasn’t much mention of Barcia as a potential race winner, but he came in feeling like he started fresh, doing most of his own bike testing with new crew members that back him up. “I’m a better rider all around, I’ve learned a lot of things about the motorcycle and I’ve matured a lot and I’m smarter. It’s a good feeling to do your own work (testing).” Barcia won the first round last year as well, but that race was held in light rain, and wasn’t a good indicator of tings to come. This time it might be different.

Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb had excellent rides as expected. Click here for an MXA interview with Adam Cianciarulo. Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen both struggled to measure up to their pre-race hype. Roczen later reported that he missed with his suspension settings: “From previous experience I have set my bike up very stiff for safety reasons. I have realized that even before going to Anaheim 1 that it may be on the stiff side. At the same time I didn’t want to flip everything upside down and keep messing around with anything just before the season starts. Ultimately i wanted to get to the races and then go from there. The tracks get really rough in the main and having a too stiff of a bike doesn’t help the whole situation and conditions. I felt like i was riding a BMX bike. No excuse though! Not pointing fingers or anything. We all know I can be and should be up at the front. The first race is down, I got the speed and i have put in my work over the off season no doubt. This week is about taking everything a step down and come to St Louis happy and motivated! Eli Tomac didn’t have much to say on social media afterward, aside that he was suffering from arm pump. With his history at St Louis, it’s likely that he will be back in front.

450 POINT STANDINGS

1 51 Justin Barcia Greenville, FL 26

2 9 Adam Cianciarulo New Smyrna Beach, FL 23

3 1 Cooper Webb Clermont, FL 21

4 4 Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA 19

5 21 Jason Anderson Rio Rancho, NM 18

6 94 Ken Roczen Clermont, FL 17

7 3 Eli Tomac Cortez, CO 16

8 10 Justin Brayton Charlotte, NC 15

9 27 Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL 14

10 64 Vince Friese Menifee, CA 13

11 46 Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR 12

12 7 Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH 11

13 15 Dean Wilson Murrieta, CA 10

14 16 Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA 9

15 37 Martin Davalos Tallahassee, FL 8

16 19 Justin Bogle Edmond, OK 7

17 34 Tyler Bowers Lake Elsinore, CA 6

18 22 Chad Reed Cornelius, NC 5

19 11 Kyle Chisholm Valrico, FL 4

20 49 Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ 3

21 31 Fredrik Noren Indian Trail, NC 2

22 53 James Decotis Huntersville, NC 1

The leader in the 250 class is Justin Cooper of Star Yamaha. His win at A1 was his career first, but he was a threat in the Eastern Rounds throughout last year, finishing second in round two and then second in the final points tally. The winningest rider in the 250 East last year migrated to the west as well–Austin Forkner. Forkner was penalized at A1 after swapping out, then entering the track in the wrong place, cutting off a turn. His physical position after the incident was third, but the AMA referee moved him back to fifth after a review of the video. “I would have turned around, but I could see guys coming down the rhythm lane. I entered the track, I thought, a fairly safe way and tucked in behind Dylan (Ferrandis). I slowed, but in those situations its hard to know the right thing to do … I was already pissed that I lost the lead and then lost second, so … just get back in the race.”

250 WEST POINT STANDINGS

1 32 Justin Cooper Menifee, CA 26

2 1W Dylan Ferrandis Lake Elsinore, CA 23

3 62 Christian Craig Orange, CA 21

4 28 Michael Mosiman Menifee, CA 19

5 52 Austin Forkner Richards, MO 18

6 29 Cameron Mcadoo Sioux City, IA 17

7 30 Brandon Hartranft Corona, CA 16

8 57 Derek Drake Corona, CA 15

9 83 Jett Lawrence Wesley Chapel, FL 14

10 26 Alex Martin Clermont, FL 13

11 45 Jacob Hayes Lodi, CA 12

12 170 Michael Leib Temecula, CA 11

13 72 Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA 10

14 90 Killian Auberson Winchester, CA 9

15 95 Carson Brown Ravensdale, WA 8

16 40 Mitchell Oldenburg Godley, TX 7

17 106 Jay Wilson Palm Beach, Australia 6

18 88 Logan Karnow Amherst, OH 5

19 227 Derek Kelley Riverside, CA 4

20 97 Chris Howell Spokane Valley, WA 3

21 101 Luke Clout Hemet, CA 2

22 60 Mitchell Falk Costa Mesa, CA 1