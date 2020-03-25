2020 SUPERCROSS SEASON TO CONTINUE LATER

Feld Entertainment today announced that the remaining two races of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, originally scheduled for April 25 and May 2, will not be held as planned. No surprise there, but they also announced plans to hold seven rounds later in the year. They did not offer any more details, such as dates or venues. If you look at available dates, seven weekends will be difficult without interfering with the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series, which announced revised dates earlier this week. Aside from a two-week break in August, that series runs into September. Traditionally, baseball stadiums become available in October, but this year’s Major League Baseball season is said to possibly continue into November. The 2020-2021 NFL season hasn’t been announced, but it typically starts in September.

There is at least one stadium with a clear calendar. Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada has no future events scheduled. In fact, its contract with UNLV is over and a new stadium is in the works. Will the remaining races be held in Vegas this fall? Stay tuned. The official Feld statement appears below.

SUPERCROSS SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

– Updated on March 25, 2020, at 1:45 PM EST –

The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is now scheduled to complete rounds 11-17 later this year. The race locations and dates have not been finalized.

The following Supercross events have been canceled:

› March 14 in Indianapolis, IN at Lucas Oil Stadium

› March 21 in Detroit, MI at Ford Field

› March 28 in Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field

› April 4 in Denver, CO at Empower Field at Mile High

– Includes Sunday Supercross Futures Cancellation

› April 18 in Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium

– Includes Sunday Supercross Futures Cancellation

› April 25 in Las Vegas, NV Sam Boyd Stadium

– Includes Sunday Supercross Futures Cancellation

› May 2 in Salt Lake City, UT at Rice-Eccles Stadium

– Includes Sunday Supercross Futures Cancellation

