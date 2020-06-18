2020 SUPERCROSS, ROUND 16 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Despite riding one of the best races of his career, Eli Tomac will have to wait. Round 16 saw him go from last to second place in the main. Cooper Webb, on the other hand, won his third consecutive Wednesday night Main to deny Tomac the opportunity to clinch the 2020 450 Supercross title a round early. All three titles, in fact, will have to go the distance, with Chase Sexton leading the 250 East Division and Dylan Ferrandis in front of the western riders. They will all toke to the race at the same time on Sunday for the East/West Showdown. For more coverage of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
