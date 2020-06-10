TOMAC CHARGES WHILE WEBB DOMINATES: 450 RESULTS ROUND 14

Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb dominated the main event from the front leading every lap aboard his 450SXF while championship rival Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac came from well outside the top 10 to finish on the podium in third place behind Rockstar Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne. Red Bull Honda’s Ken Roczen continues to struggle late in the race with breathing issues, he still finished a solid 5th place on the night. Headed into round 15 Sunday Eli Tomac has a 27 point lead over Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen is now 29 points behind Tomac. For more round 14 coverage click here.
HEAT 1
Rockstar Husqvarna Zach Osborne got the hole shot but went backwards on lap one being passed by Roczen, Webb and Stewart. Red Bull KTM’S Cooper Webb made his way to the front but Red Bull Honda rider Ken Roczen kept him honest all race long. Webb would eventually take the win followed by Roczen, Anderson and Stewart.
|MONSTER ENERGYAMA SUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY 4
RICE-ECCLESSTADIUM – SALTLAKE CITY, UTROUND 14 OF 17 –JUNE 10, 2020
450SX
|PROVISIONALRESULTS – 450SXHEAT 1
|POS.
|#
|RIDER
|1
|1
|CooperWebb
|2
|94
|Ken Roczen
|3
|21
|JasonAnderson
|4
|27
|MalcolmStewart
|5
|51
|Justin Barcia
|6
|7
|AaronPlessinger
|7
|22
|Chad Reed
|8
|16
|ZachOsborne
|9
|69
|CarlenGardner
|10
|64
|Vince Friese
|11
|280
|Cade Clason
|12
|31
|FredrikNoren
|13
|114
|Nick Schmidt
|14
|56
|JustinStarling
|15
|44
|KyleCunningham
|16
|597
|Mason Kerr
|17
|509
|AlexanderNagy
|18
|501
|ScottyWennerstrom
|19
|211
|Tevin Tapia
|20
|651
|Jake Hogan
HEAT 2
Team Tedder / Monster Energy KTM mounted Martine Davalos grabbed the hole shot and lead most the race until he was passed by Monster Energy Kawasaki ride Eli Tomac with two laps to go. Tomac would go on to take the win followed by Blake Baggett, Martine Davalos and Dean Wilson.
|MONSTERENERGY AMASUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY 4
RICE-ECCLESSTADIUM – SALTLAKE CITY, UTROUND 14 OF 17 –JUNE 10, 2020
450SX
|PROVISIONALRESULTS – 450SXHEAT 2
|POS.
|#
|RIDER
|1
|3
|Eli Tomac
|2
|4
|BlakeBaggett
|3
|37
|MartinDavalos
|4
|15
|DeanWilson
|5
|10
|JustinBrayton
|6
|11
|KyleChisholm
|7
|20
|Broc Tickle
|8
|34
|TylerBowers
|9
|46
|Justin Hill
|10
|50
|BennyBloss
|11
|61
|Alex Ray
|12
|722
|AdamEnticknap
|13
|86
|JoshuaCartwright
|14
|981
|CurrenThurman
|15
|447
|DevenRaper
|16
|996
|PrestonTaylor
|17
|71
|RyanBreece
|18
|824
|CarterStephenson
|19
|976
|Josh Greco
|20
|282
|TheodorePauli
LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER
|MONSTER ENERGYAMA SUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY 4
RICE-ECCLESSTADIUM – SALTLAKE CITY, UTROUND 14 OF 17 –JUNE 10, 2020
450SX
|PROVISIONALRESULTS – 450SXLCQ
|POS.
|#
|RIDER
|1
|50
|Benny Bloss
|2
|64
|Vince Friese
|3
|61
|Alex Ray
|4
|44
|KyleCunningham
|5
|722
|AdamEnticknap
|6
|71
|Ryan Breece
|7
|597
|Mason Kerr
|8
|280
|Cade Clason
|9
|86
|JoshuaCartwright
|10
|114
|Nick Schmidt
|11
|56
|JustinStarling
|12
|447
|Deven Raper
|13
|211
|Tevin Tapia
|14
|509
|AlexanderNagy
|15
|824
|CarterStephenson
|16
|996
|PrestonTaylor
|17
|501
|ScottyWennerstrom
|18
|282
|TheodorePauli
|19
|976
|Josh Greco
|20
|981
|CurrenThurman
|21
|31
|FredrikNoren
MAIN EVENT
Points leader Eli Tomac started the main event outside the top 10 and had to charge the entire race. He would eventually round out the podium in third place. Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb would lead all 26 lap of the main event crossing the line ahead of second place rider Rockstar Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne. Black Baggett, Ken Roczen, Martin Davalos, Jason Anderson, Dean Wilson, Aaron Plessinger and Benny Blose made up the top ten.
|MONSTERENERGY AMASUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY 4
RICE-ECCLESSTADIUM – SALTLAKE CITY, UTROUND 14 OF 17 –JUNE 10, 2020
450SX
|BOX SCORE –450SX MAINEVENT 20 MIN + 1LAP
|POS.
|#
|RIDER
|1
|1
|CooperWebb
|2
|16
|ZachOsborne
|3
|3
|Eli Tomac
|4
|4
|BlakeBaggett
|5
|94
|Ken Roczen
|6
|37
|MartinDavalos
|7
|21
|JasonAnderson
|8
|15
|Dean Wilson
|9
|7
|AaronPlessinger
|10
|50
|Benny Bloss
|11
|22
|Chad Reed
|12
|10
|JustinBrayton
|13
|46
|Justin Hill
|14
|34
|TylerBowers
|15
|64
|Vince Friese
|16
|11
|KyleChisholm
|17
|20
|Broc Tickle
|18
|61
|Alex Ray
|19
|44
|KyleCunningham
|20
|69
|CarlenGardner
|21
|51
|JustinBarcia
|22
|27
|MalcolmStewart
