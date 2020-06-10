TOMAC CHARGES WHILE WEBB DOMINATES: 450 RESULTS ROUND 14

Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb dominated the main event from the front leading every lap aboard his 450SXF while championship rival Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac came from well outside the top 10 to finish on the podium in third place behind Rockstar Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne. Red Bull Honda’s Ken Roczen continues to struggle late in the race with breathing issues, he still finished a solid 5th place on the night. Headed into round 15 Sunday Eli Tomac has a 27 point lead over Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen is now 29 points behind Tomac. For more round 14 coverage click here.

HEAT 1

Rockstar Husqvarna Zach Osborne got the hole shot but went backwards on lap one being passed by Roczen, Webb and Stewart. Red Bull KTM’S Cooper Webb made his way to the front but Red Bull Honda rider Ken Roczen kept him honest all race long. Webb would eventually take the win followed by Roczen, Anderson and Stewart.

MONSTER ENERGYAMA SUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY 4 RICE-ECCLESSTADIUM – SALTLAKE CITY, UTROUND 14 OF 17 –JUNE 10, 2020 450SX PROVISIONALRESULTS – 450SXHEAT 1 POS. # RIDER 1 1 CooperWebb 2 94 Ken Roczen 3 21 JasonAnderson 4 27 MalcolmStewart 5 51 Justin Barcia 6 7 AaronPlessinger 7 22 Chad Reed 8 16 ZachOsborne 9 69 CarlenGardner 10 64 Vince Friese 11 280 Cade Clason 12 31 FredrikNoren 13 114 Nick Schmidt 14 56 JustinStarling 15 44 KyleCunningham 16 597 Mason Kerr 17 509 AlexanderNagy 18 501 ScottyWennerstrom 19 211 Tevin Tapia 20 651 Jake Hogan

HEAT 2

Team Tedder / Monster Energy KTM mounted Martine Davalos grabbed the hole shot and lead most the race until he was passed by Monster Energy Kawasaki ride Eli Tomac with two laps to go. Tomac would go on to take the win followed by Blake Baggett, Martine Davalos and Dean Wilson.

MONSTERENERGY AMASUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY 4 RICE-ECCLESSTADIUM – SALTLAKE CITY, UTROUND 14 OF 17 –JUNE 10, 2020 450SX PROVISIONALRESULTS – 450SXHEAT 2 POS. # RIDER 1 3 Eli Tomac 2 4 BlakeBaggett 3 37 MartinDavalos 4 15 DeanWilson 5 10 JustinBrayton 6 11 KyleChisholm 7 20 Broc Tickle 8 34 TylerBowers 9 46 Justin Hill 10 50 BennyBloss 11 61 Alex Ray 12 722 AdamEnticknap 13 86 JoshuaCartwright 14 981 CurrenThurman 15 447 DevenRaper 16 996 PrestonTaylor 17 71 RyanBreece 18 824 CarterStephenson 19 976 Josh Greco 20 282 TheodorePauli

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

MONSTER ENERGYAMA SUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY 4 RICE-ECCLESSTADIUM – SALTLAKE CITY, UTROUND 14 OF 17 –JUNE 10, 2020 450SX PROVISIONALRESULTS – 450SXLCQ POS. # RIDER 1 50 Benny Bloss 2 64 Vince Friese 3 61 Alex Ray 4 44 KyleCunningham 5 722 AdamEnticknap 6 71 Ryan Breece 7 597 Mason Kerr 8 280 Cade Clason 9 86 JoshuaCartwright 10 114 Nick Schmidt 11 56 JustinStarling 12 447 Deven Raper 13 211 Tevin Tapia 14 509 AlexanderNagy 15 824 CarterStephenson 16 996 PrestonTaylor 17 501 ScottyWennerstrom 18 282 TheodorePauli 19 976 Josh Greco 20 981 CurrenThurman 21 31 FredrikNoren

MAIN EVENT

Points leader Eli Tomac started the main event outside the top 10 and had to charge the entire race. He would eventually round out the podium in third place. Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb would lead all 26 lap of the main event crossing the line ahead of second place rider Rockstar Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne. Black Baggett, Ken Roczen, Martin Davalos, Jason Anderson, Dean Wilson, Aaron Plessinger and Benny Blose made up the top ten.