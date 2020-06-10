TOMAC CHARGES WHILE WEBB DOMINATES: 450 RESULTS ROUND 14

Photo: Travis Fant

Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb dominated the main event from the front leading every lap aboard his 450SXF while championship rival Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac came from well outside the top 10 to finish on the podium in third place behind Rockstar Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne. Red Bull Honda’s Ken Roczen continues to struggle late in the race with breathing issues, he still finished a solid 5th place on the night. Headed into round 15 Sunday Eli Tomac has a 27 point lead over Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen is now 29 points behind Tomac. For more round 14 coverage click here.

HEAT 1

Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb  crossed the finish line first in 450 heat race one.  Photo : Travis Fant

Rockstar Husqvarna Zach Osborne got the hole shot but went backwards on lap one being passed by Roczen, Webb and Stewart. Red Bull KTM’S Cooper Webb made his way to the front but Red Bull Honda rider Ken Roczen kept him honest all race long. Webb would eventually take the win followed by Roczen, Anderson and Stewart.

MONSTER ENERGYAMA SUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY 4

RICE-ECCLESSTADIUM SALTLAKE CITY, UTROUND 14 OF 17 JUNE 10, 2020

450SX
PROVISIONALRESULTS 450SXHEAT 1
POS. # RIDER
1 1 CooperWebb
2 94 Ken Roczen
3 21 JasonAnderson
4 27 MalcolmStewart
5 51 Justin Barcia
6 7 AaronPlessinger
7 22 Chad Reed
8 16 ZachOsborne
9 69 CarlenGardner
10 64 Vince Friese
11 280 Cade Clason
12 31 FredrikNoren
13 114 Nick Schmidt
14 56 JustinStarling
15 44 KyleCunningham
16 597 Mason Kerr
17 509 AlexanderNagy
18 501 ScottyWennerstrom
19 211 Tevin Tapia
20 651 Jake Hogan

 

HEAT 2

Monster Energy Kawasaki Rider Eli Tomac was the big winner in heat race 2. Photo : Travis Fant

Team Tedder / Monster Energy KTM mounted Martine Davalos grabbed the hole shot and lead most the race until he was passed by Monster Energy Kawasaki ride Eli Tomac with two laps to go. Tomac would go on to take the win followed by Blake Baggett, Martine Davalos and Dean Wilson.

450SX
PROVISIONALRESULTS 450SXHEAT 2
POS. # RIDER
1 3 Eli Tomac
2 4 BlakeBaggett
3 37 MartinDavalos
4 15 DeanWilson
5 10 JustinBrayton
6 11 KyleChisholm
7 20 Broc Tickle
8 34 TylerBowers
9 46 Justin Hill
10 50 BennyBloss
11 61 Alex Ray
12 722 AdamEnticknap
13 86 JoshuaCartwright
14 981 CurrenThurman
15 447 DevenRaper
16 996 PrestonTaylor
17 71 RyanBreece
18 824 CarterStephenson
19 976 Josh Greco
20 282 TheodorePauli

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

450SX
PROVISIONALRESULTS 450SXLCQ
POS. # RIDER
1 50 Benny Bloss
2 64 Vince Friese
3 61 Alex Ray
4 44 KyleCunningham
5 722 AdamEnticknap
6 71 Ryan Breece
7 597 Mason Kerr
8 280 Cade Clason
9 86 JoshuaCartwright
10 114 Nick Schmidt
11 56 JustinStarling
12 447 Deven Raper
13 211 Tevin Tapia
14 509 AlexanderNagy
15 824 CarterStephenson
16 996 PrestonTaylor
17 501 ScottyWennerstrom
18 282 TheodorePauli
19 976 Josh Greco
20 981 CurrenThurman
21 31 FredrikNoren

MAIN EVENT

Photo: Travis Fant

 

Points leader Eli Tomac started the main event outside the top 10 and had to charge the entire race. He would eventually round out the podium in third place. Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb would lead all 26 lap of the main event crossing the line ahead of second place rider Rockstar Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne. Black Baggett, Ken Roczen, Martin Davalos, Jason Anderson, Dean Wilson, Aaron Plessinger and Benny Blose made up the top ten.

450SX
BOX SCORE 450SX MAINEVENT 20 MIN + 1LAP
POS. # RIDER
1 1 CooperWebb
2 16 ZachOsborne
3 3 Eli Tomac
4 4 BlakeBaggett
5 94 Ken Roczen
6 37 MartinDavalos
7 21 JasonAnderson
8 15 Dean Wilson
9 7 AaronPlessinger
10 50 Benny Bloss
11 22 Chad Reed
12 10 JustinBrayton
13 46 Justin Hill
14 34 TylerBowers
15 64 Vince Friese
16 11 KyleChisholm
17 20 Broc Tickle
18 61 Alex Ray
19 44 KyleCunningham
20 69 CarlenGardner
21 51 JustinBarcia
22 27 MalcolmStewart
