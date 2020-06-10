2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 14 : 450 QUALIFYING

Fly Racing’s Blake Baggett is todays fastest 450 qualifier. Photo Travis Fant

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac battled hard with KTM’s Cooper Webb at the very muddy round 13 Sunday securing his seventh victory of the season and 34th overall in the third go-around at Rice- Eccles Stadium. The victory ties Tomac with Ryan Dungey for fifth on the all-time 450SX Class wins list. Tomac is also only three wins shy from tying Ryan Villopoto for fifth in all-time wins (Supercross and Motocross). Rockstar Husqvarna rider Jason Anderson earned his first podium since Arlington with a third-place finish and Motoconcepts Honda rider Malcolm Stewart enjoyed his first career 450SX Class top-five finish at Salt Lake City Round 13. He now has 47 starts, including 20 top-10’s and the one top-five finish. Here is how the 450 field stacks up headed into round 14 tonight.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY 4

RICE-ECCLES STADIUM SALT LAKECITY, UT ROUND 14 OF 17 JUNE 10,2020

450SX
OVERALL BEST LAP TIMES QUALIFYING COMBINED
POS. # NAME BEST TIME
1 4 BlakeBaggett 44.704
2 94 Ken Roczen 44.975
3 3 Eli Tomac 45.088
4 1 CooperWebb 45.431
5 15 Dean Wilson 45.545
6 21 JasonAnderson 45.726
7 50 Benny Bloss 45.761
8 27 MalcolmStewart 46.073
9 37 MartinDavalos 46.113
10 16 ZachOsborne 46.149
11 10 JustinBrayton 46.710
12 51 Justin Barcia 46.793
13 34 Tyler Bowers 46.841
14 7 AaronPlessinger 46.843
15 46 Justin Hill 47.197
16 22 Chad Reed 47.308
17 20 Broc Tickle 47.375
18 64 Vince Friese 47.609
19 11 KyleChisholm 47.724
20 44 KyleCunningham 47.741
21 61 Alex Ray 47.861
22 69 CarlenGardner 48.459
23 722 AdamEnticknap 48.726
24 31 FredrikNoren 48.836
25 71 Ryan Breece 48.842
26 280 Cade Clason 48.899
27 86 JoshuaCartwright 48.927
28 56 JustinStarling 49.085
29 981 CurrenThurman 49.278
30 114 Nick Schmidt 49.474
31 282 TheodorePauli 49.918
32 211 Tevin Tapia 50.453
33 996 PrestonTaylor 50.829
34 597 Mason Kerr 50.833
35 824 CarterStephenson 50.884
36 501 ScottyWennerstrom 50.953
37 447 Deven Raper 51.081
38 509 AlexanderNagy 51.084
39 976 Josh Greco 52.278
40 651 Jake Hogan 57.110
15:36:26 June 10, 2020 AMAPro Racing Timing &Scoring Services

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag