2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 14 : 450 QUALIFYING

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac battled hard with KTM’s Cooper Webb at the very muddy round 13 Sunday securing his seventh victory of the season and 34th overall in the third go-around at Rice- Eccles Stadium. The victory ties Tomac with Ryan Dungey for fifth on the all-time 450SX Class wins list. Tomac is also only three wins shy from tying Ryan Villopoto for fifth in all-time wins (Supercross and Motocross). Rockstar Husqvarna rider Jason Anderson earned his first podium since Arlington with a third-place finish and Motoconcepts Honda rider Malcolm Stewart enjoyed his first career 450SX Class top-five finish at Salt Lake City Round 13. He now has 47 starts, including 20 top-10’s and the one top-five finish. Here is how the 450 field stacks up headed into round 14 tonight.
|MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY 4
RICE-ECCLES STADIUM – SALT LAKECITY, UT ROUND 14 OF 17 – JUNE 10,2020
450SX
|OVERALL BEST LAP TIMES –QUALIFYING COMBINED
|POS.
|#
|NAME
|BEST TIME
|1
|4
|BlakeBaggett
|44.704
|2
|94
|Ken Roczen
|44.975
|3
|3
|Eli Tomac
|45.088
|4
|1
|CooperWebb
|45.431
|5
|15
|Dean Wilson
|45.545
|6
|21
|JasonAnderson
|45.726
|7
|50
|Benny Bloss
|45.761
|8
|27
|MalcolmStewart
|46.073
|9
|37
|MartinDavalos
|46.113
|10
|16
|ZachOsborne
|46.149
|11
|10
|JustinBrayton
|46.710
|12
|51
|Justin Barcia
|46.793
|13
|34
|Tyler Bowers
|46.841
|14
|7
|AaronPlessinger
|46.843
|15
|46
|Justin Hill
|47.197
|16
|22
|Chad Reed
|47.308
|17
|20
|Broc Tickle
|47.375
|18
|64
|Vince Friese
|47.609
|19
|11
|KyleChisholm
|47.724
|20
|44
|KyleCunningham
|47.741
|21
|61
|Alex Ray
|47.861
|22
|69
|CarlenGardner
|48.459
|23
|722
|AdamEnticknap
|48.726
|24
|31
|FredrikNoren
|48.836
|25
|71
|Ryan Breece
|48.842
|26
|280
|Cade Clason
|48.899
|27
|86
|JoshuaCartwright
|48.927
|28
|56
|JustinStarling
|49.085
|29
|981
|CurrenThurman
|49.278
|30
|114
|Nick Schmidt
|49.474
|31
|282
|TheodorePauli
|49.918
|32
|211
|Tevin Tapia
|50.453
|33
|996
|PrestonTaylor
|50.829
|34
|597
|Mason Kerr
|50.833
|35
|824
|CarterStephenson
|50.884
|36
|501
|ScottyWennerstrom
|50.953
|37
|447
|Deven Raper
|51.081
|38
|509
|AlexanderNagy
|51.084
|39
|976
|Josh Greco
|52.278
|40
|651
|Jake Hogan
|57.110
|15:36:26
|June 10, 2020
|AMAPro Racing Timing &Scoring Services
Comments are closed.