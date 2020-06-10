2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 14 : 450 QUALIFYING

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac battled hard with KTM’s Cooper Webb at the very muddy round 13 Sunday securing his seventh victory of the season and 34th overall in the third go-around at Rice- Eccles Stadium. The victory ties Tomac with Ryan Dungey for fifth on the all-time 450SX Class wins list. Tomac is also only three wins shy from tying Ryan Villopoto for fifth in all-time wins (Supercross and Motocross). Rockstar Husqvarna rider Jason Anderson earned his first podium since Arlington with a third-place finish and Motoconcepts Honda rider Malcolm Stewart enjoyed his first career 450SX Class top-five finish at Salt Lake City Round 13. He now has 47 starts, including 20 top-10’s and the one top-five finish. Here is how the 450 field stacks up headed into round 14 tonight.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY 4 RICE-ECCLES STADIUM – SALT LAKECITY, UT ROUND 14 OF 17 – JUNE 10,2020 450SX OVERALL BEST LAP TIMES –QUALIFYING COMBINED POS. # NAME BEST TIME 1 4 BlakeBaggett 44.704 2 94 Ken Roczen 44.975 3 3 Eli Tomac 45.088 4 1 CooperWebb 45.431 5 15 Dean Wilson 45.545 6 21 JasonAnderson 45.726 7 50 Benny Bloss 45.761 8 27 MalcolmStewart 46.073 9 37 MartinDavalos 46.113 10 16 ZachOsborne 46.149 11 10 JustinBrayton 46.710 12 51 Justin Barcia 46.793 13 34 Tyler Bowers 46.841 14 7 AaronPlessinger 46.843 15 46 Justin Hill 47.197 16 22 Chad Reed 47.308 17 20 Broc Tickle 47.375 18 64 Vince Friese 47.609 19 11 KyleChisholm 47.724 20 44 KyleCunningham 47.741 21 61 Alex Ray 47.861 22 69 CarlenGardner 48.459 23 722 AdamEnticknap 48.726 24 31 FredrikNoren 48.836 25 71 Ryan Breece 48.842 26 280 Cade Clason 48.899 27 86 JoshuaCartwright 48.927 28 56 JustinStarling 49.085 29 981 CurrenThurman 49.278 30 114 Nick Schmidt 49.474 31 282 TheodorePauli 49.918 32 211 Tevin Tapia 50.453 33 996 PrestonTaylor 50.829 34 597 Mason Kerr 50.833 35 824 CarterStephenson 50.884 36 501 ScottyWennerstrom 50.953 37 447 Deven Raper 51.081 38 509 AlexanderNagy 51.084 39 976 Josh Greco 52.278 40 651 Jake Hogan 57.110 15:36:26 June 10, 2020 AMAPro Racing Timing &Scoring Services