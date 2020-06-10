AUSTIN FORKNER MAKES A STATEMENT: 250 WEST ROUND 14 RESULTS

Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner got out front early in the 250 west main event and dominated the entire race. With win he moves up from third in the points to second only 10 points out of the lead. Star Racing Yamaha rider Dylan Ferrandis had a rough day with some crashes but managed to come from behind in the main event to finish on the podium in second place. Forkner’s Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammate rounded out the podium in 3rd. Scroll down to see what happen on race day. Click here for full race coverage.

Austin Forkner put his Pro Circuit Kawasaki on the top step of the podium at round 14. Photo: Travis Fant

HEAT 1

Photo: Travis Fant

Star Racing Yamaha and defending 250 West champion Dylan Ferrandis grabbed the hole shot but was passed by Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Cameron Mcadoo. Ferrandis clipped Mcadoo’s rear wheel and went down pushing him back to outside the top 5. While trying to pass Mcadoo for the lead Rockstar Husqvarna rider Michael Mosiman paused a little too long in a corner taking both riders down handing the lead and heat race win over to Geico Honda rider Christian Craig.

MONSTERENERGY AMASUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY4

RICE-ECCLESSTADIUM SALTLAKE CITY, UTROUND 14 OF 17 JUNE 10, 2020

250SX
PROVISIONALRESULTS 250SXHEAT 1
POS. # RIDER
1 62 ChristianCraig
2 28 MichaelMosiman
3 29 CameronMcadoo
4 26 AlexMartin
5 1W DylanFerrandis
6 101 Luke Clout
7 95 CarsonBrown
8 72 RobbieWageman
9 88 LoganKarnow
10 914 GeranStapleton
11 90 KillianAuberson
12 141 RichardTaylor
13 181 WyattLyonsmith
14 446 BlaineSilveira
15 259 CorbinHayes
16 244 MikeHenderson
17 138 DavidPulley
18 193 HunterSchlosser

 

HEAT 2

Photo: Travis Fant

Pro Circuit Kawasaki Rider Austin Forkner nailed the hole shot aboard his KX250 and was stalked by Geico Honda rider Jet Lawrence until Lawrence bobbled in the whoops. Forkner would win win heat race 2 followed by Geico Honda’s Jet Lawrence and Troy Lee Designs KTM’s Brandon Hartraft.

POS. # RIDER
1 52 AustinForkner
2 83 JettLawrence
3 30 BrandonHartranft
4 32 JustinCooper
5 40 MitchellOldenburg
6 227 DerekKelley
7 55 MartinCastelo
8 57 DerekDrake
9 837 BrysonGardner
10 35 HunterLawrence
11 284 LorenzoCamporese
12 621 RJWageman
13 118 CheyenneHarmon
14 97 ChrisHowell
15 538 AddisonEmory
16 316 DawsonNewby
17 154 ChaseFelong
18 60 MitchellFalk

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

Photo: Travis Fant
POS. # RIDER
1 35 HunterLawrence
2 60 MitchellFalk
3 90 KillianAuberson
4 118 CheyenneHarmon
5 284 LorenzoCamporese
6 621 RJWageman
7 181 WyattLyonsmith
8 259 CorbinHayes
9 141 RichardTaylor
10 538 AddisonEmory
11 97 ChrisHowell
12 244 MikeHenderson
13 316 DawsonNewby
14 138 DavidPulley
15 154 ChaseFelong
16 914 GeranStapleton
17 446 BlaineSilveira
18 193 HunterSchlosser

MAIN EVENT

Star Racing Yamaha rider Justin Cooper edged out Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner for the hole shot but was passed by Forkner right away. Kawasaki mounted Cameron Mcadoo made a pass into second at the halfway point. Points leader Dylan Ferrandis passed Mcadoo with around 8 minutes remaining in the race could not gain on race leader Forkner. Dylan Ferrandis would come across the line in second followed by Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Cameron Mcadoo, Justin Cooper and Michael Mosiman.

POS. # RIDER
1 52 AustinForkner
2 1W DylanFerrandis
3 29 CameronMcadoo
4 32 JustinCooper
5 28 MichaelMosiman
6 26 AlexMartin
7 30 BrandonHartranft
8 62 ChristianCraig
9 57 DerekDrake
10 40 MitchellOldenburg
11 83 JettLawrence
12 101 LukeClout
13 35 HunterLawrence
14 227 DerekKelley
15 55 MartinCastelo
16 60 MitchellFalk
17 90 KillianAuberson
18 88 LoganKarnow
19 118 CheyenneHarmon
20 837 BrysonGardner
21 95 CarsonBrown
22 72 RobbieWageman

 

