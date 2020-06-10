AUSTIN FORKNER MAKES A STATEMENT: 250 WEST ROUND 14 RESULTS

Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner got out front early in the 250 west main event and dominated the entire race. With win he moves up from third in the points to second only 10 points out of the lead. Star Racing Yamaha rider Dylan Ferrandis had a rough day with some crashes but managed to come from behind in the main event to finish on the podium in second place. Forkner’s Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammate rounded out the podium in 3rd. Scroll down to see what happen on race day. Click here for full race coverage.

HEAT 1

Star Racing Yamaha and defending 250 West champion Dylan Ferrandis grabbed the hole shot but was passed by Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Cameron Mcadoo. Ferrandis clipped Mcadoo’s rear wheel and went down pushing him back to outside the top 5. While trying to pass Mcadoo for the lead Rockstar Husqvarna rider Michael Mosiman paused a little too long in a corner taking both riders down handing the lead and heat race win over to Geico Honda rider Christian Craig.

MONSTERENERGY AMASUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY4 RICE-ECCLESSTADIUM – SALTLAKE CITY, UTROUND 14 OF 17 –JUNE 10, 2020 250SX PROVISIONALRESULTS – 250SXHEAT 1 POS. # RIDER 1 62 ChristianCraig 2 28 MichaelMosiman 3 29 CameronMcadoo 4 26 AlexMartin 5 1W DylanFerrandis 6 101 Luke Clout 7 95 CarsonBrown 8 72 RobbieWageman 9 88 LoganKarnow 10 914 GeranStapleton 11 90 KillianAuberson 12 141 RichardTaylor 13 181 WyattLyonsmith 14 446 BlaineSilveira 15 259 CorbinHayes 16 244 MikeHenderson 17 138 DavidPulley 18 193 HunterSchlosser

HEAT 2

Pro Circuit Kawasaki Rider Austin Forkner nailed the hole shot aboard his KX250 and was stalked by Geico Honda rider Jet Lawrence until Lawrence bobbled in the whoops. Forkner would win win heat race 2 followed by Geico Honda’s Jet Lawrence and Troy Lee Designs KTM’s Brandon Hartraft.

MONSTERENERGY AMASUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY 4 RICE-ECCLESSTADIUM – SALTLAKE CITY, UTROUND 14 OF 17 –JUNE 10, 2020 250SX PROVISIONALRESULTS – 250SXHEAT 2 POS. # RIDER 1 52 AustinForkner 2 83 JettLawrence 3 30 BrandonHartranft 4 32 JustinCooper 5 40 MitchellOldenburg 6 227 DerekKelley 7 55 MartinCastelo 8 57 DerekDrake 9 837 BrysonGardner 10 35 HunterLawrence 11 284 LorenzoCamporese 12 621 RJWageman 13 118 CheyenneHarmon 14 97 ChrisHowell 15 538 AddisonEmory 16 316 DawsonNewby 17 154 ChaseFelong 18 60 MitchellFalk

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

MONSTERENERGY AMASUPERCROSSSALT LAKE CITY 4 RICE-ECCLESSTADIUM – SALTLAKE CITY, UTROUND 14 OF 17 –JUNE 10, 2020 250SX PROVISIONALRESULTS – 250SXLCQ POS. # RIDER 1 35 HunterLawrence 2 60 MitchellFalk 3 90 KillianAuberson 4 118 CheyenneHarmon 5 284 LorenzoCamporese 6 621 RJWageman 7 181 WyattLyonsmith 8 259 CorbinHayes 9 141 RichardTaylor 10 538 AddisonEmory 11 97 ChrisHowell 12 244 MikeHenderson 13 316 DawsonNewby 14 138 DavidPulley 15 154 ChaseFelong 16 914 GeranStapleton 17 446 BlaineSilveira 18 193 HunterSchlosser

MAIN EVENT

Star Racing Yamaha rider Justin Cooper edged out Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner for the hole shot but was passed by Forkner right away. Kawasaki mounted Cameron Mcadoo made a pass into second at the halfway point. Points leader Dylan Ferrandis passed Mcadoo with around 8 minutes remaining in the race could not gain on race leader Forkner. Dylan Ferrandis would come across the line in second followed by Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Cameron Mcadoo, Justin Cooper and Michael Mosiman.