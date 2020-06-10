2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 14 : 250 WEST QUALIFYING

The last time we saw the 250 West class in action was in San Diego California and Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis earned his third victory of the season and sixth of his career when he took the checkers. Ferrandis will have the red plate when Western Regional action returns tonight. Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner rode to his fourth podium of the season followed by the other Star Racing Yamaha rider Justin Cooper in third. Here is how the 250 West class stacks up headed into round 14.
|MONSTER ENERGY AMASUPERCROSS SALT LAKE CITY 4
RICE-ECCLES STADIUM – SALT LAKECITY, UT ROUND 14 OF 17 – JUNE 10,2020
250SX
|OVERALL BEST LAP TIMES –QUALIFYING COMBINED
|POS.
|#
|NAME
|BEST TIME
|1
|32
|JustinCooper
|45.705
|2
|1W
|DylanFerrandis
|45.806
|3
|83
|JettLawrence
|45.891
|4
|62
|ChristianCraig
|46.030
|5
|52
|AustinForkner
|46.113
|6
|29
|CameronMcadoo
|46.448
|7
|30
|BrandonHartranft
|46.511
|8
|28
|MichaelMosiman
|46.795
|9
|35
|HunterLawrence
|47.199
|10
|26
|Alex Martin
|47.494
|11
|40
|MitchellOldenburg
|47.624
|12
|101
|Luke Clout
|47.675
|13
|57
|DerekDrake
|47.676
|14
|95
|CarsonBrown
|47.931
|15
|227
|DerekKelley
|48.807
|16
|72
|RobbieWageman
|48.954
|17
|60
|MitchellFalk
|48.960
|18
|90
|KillianAuberson
|49.029
|19
|55
|MartinCastelo
|49.079
|20
|88
|LoganKarnow
|49.925
|21
|97
|ChrisHowell
|49.953
|22
|914
|GeranStapleton
|50.249
|23
|837
|BrysonGardner
|50.504
|24
|193
|HunterSchlosser
|50.557
|25
|118
|CheyenneHarmon
|50.767
|26
|141
|RichardTaylor
|50.832
|27
|284
|LorenzoCamporese
|51.053
|28
|259
|CorbinHayes
|51.083
|29
|621
|RJWageman
|51.128
|30
|446
|BlaineSilveira
|51.565
|31
|154
|ChaseFelong
|51.605
|32
|181
|WyattLyonsmith
|52.658
|33
|316
|DawsonNewby
|53.236
|34
|244
|MikeHenderson
|53.783
|35
|538
|AddisonEmory
|54.348
|36
|138
|DavidPulley
|57.461
|15:02:57
|June 10,2020
|AMAPro Racing Timing &Scoring Services
Comments are closed.