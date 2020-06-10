2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 14 : 250 WEST QUALIFYING

Star Racing Justin Cooper is the fastest 250 qualifier headed into tonights program Photo: Travis Fant

The last time we saw the 250 West class in action was in San Diego California and Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis earned his third victory of the season and sixth of his career when he took the checkers. Ferrandis will have the red plate when Western Regional action returns tonight. Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner rode to his fourth podium of the season followed by the other Star Racing Yamaha rider Justin Cooper in third. Here is how the 250 West class stacks up headed into round 14.

MONSTER ENERGY AMASUPERCROSS SALT LAKE CITY 4

RICE-ECCLES STADIUM SALT LAKECITY, UT ROUND 14 OF 17 JUNE 10,2020

250SX
OVERALL BEST LAP TIMES QUALIFYING COMBINED
POS. # NAME BEST TIME
1 32 JustinCooper 45.705
2 1W DylanFerrandis 45.806
3 83 JettLawrence 45.891
4 62 ChristianCraig 46.030
5 52 AustinForkner 46.113
6 29 CameronMcadoo 46.448
7 30 BrandonHartranft 46.511
8 28 MichaelMosiman 46.795
9 35 HunterLawrence 47.199
10 26 Alex Martin 47.494
11 40 MitchellOldenburg 47.624
12 101 Luke Clout 47.675
13 57 DerekDrake 47.676
14 95 CarsonBrown 47.931
15 227 DerekKelley 48.807
16 72 RobbieWageman 48.954
17 60 MitchellFalk 48.960
18 90 KillianAuberson 49.029
19 55 MartinCastelo 49.079
20 88 LoganKarnow 49.925
21 97 ChrisHowell 49.953
22 914 GeranStapleton 50.249
23 837 BrysonGardner 50.504
24 193 HunterSchlosser 50.557
25 118 CheyenneHarmon 50.767
26 141 RichardTaylor 50.832
27 284 LorenzoCamporese 51.053
28 259 CorbinHayes 51.083
29 621 RJWageman 51.128
30 446 BlaineSilveira 51.565
31 154 ChaseFelong 51.605
32 181 WyattLyonsmith 52.658
33 316 DawsonNewby 53.236
34 244 MikeHenderson 53.783
35 538 AddisonEmory 54.348
36 138 DavidPulley 57.461
15:02:57 June 10,2020 AMAPro Racing Timing &Scoring Services

 

The defending champ qualified second overall. Photo Travis Fant
Test rider Robbie Wageman looking fast during SLC qualifying.
