2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 14 : 250 WEST QUALIFYING

The last time we saw the 250 West class in action was in San Diego California and Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis earned his third victory of the season and sixth of his career when he took the checkers. Ferrandis will have the red plate when Western Regional action returns tonight. Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner rode to his fourth podium of the season followed by the other Star Racing Yamaha rider Justin Cooper in third. Here is how the 250 West class stacks up headed into round 14.

MONSTER ENERGY AMASUPERCROSS SALT LAKE CITY 4 RICE-ECCLES STADIUM – SALT LAKECITY, UT ROUND 14 OF 17 – JUNE 10,2020 250SX OVERALL BEST LAP TIMES –QUALIFYING COMBINED POS. # NAME BEST TIME 1 32 JustinCooper 45.705 2 1W DylanFerrandis 45.806 3 83 JettLawrence 45.891 4 62 ChristianCraig 46.030 5 52 AustinForkner 46.113 6 29 CameronMcadoo 46.448 7 30 BrandonHartranft 46.511 8 28 MichaelMosiman 46.795 9 35 HunterLawrence 47.199 10 26 Alex Martin 47.494 11 40 MitchellOldenburg 47.624 12 101 Luke Clout 47.675 13 57 DerekDrake 47.676 14 95 CarsonBrown 47.931 15 227 DerekKelley 48.807 16 72 RobbieWageman 48.954 17 60 MitchellFalk 48.960 18 90 KillianAuberson 49.029 19 55 MartinCastelo 49.079 20 88 LoganKarnow 49.925 21 97 ChrisHowell 49.953 22 914 GeranStapleton 50.249 23 837 BrysonGardner 50.504 24 193 HunterSchlosser 50.557 25 118 CheyenneHarmon 50.767 26 141 RichardTaylor 50.832 27 284 LorenzoCamporese 51.053 28 259 CorbinHayes 51.083 29 621 RJWageman 51.128 30 446 BlaineSilveira 51.565 31 154 ChaseFelong 51.605 32 181 WyattLyonsmith 52.658 33 316 DawsonNewby 53.236 34 244 MikeHenderson 53.783 35 538 AddisonEmory 54.348 36 138 DavidPulley 57.461 15:02:57 June 10,2020 AMAPro Racing Timing &Scoring Services