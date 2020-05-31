TOMAC DRAWS FIRST BLOOD 2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11: 450 RESULTS

Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Eli Tomac picked up in Salt Lake City right where he left in Daytona. Winning! After hitting his downed teammate Adam Ciariarulo’s bike he fought his way past Honda mounted Justin Brayton and Rocky Mountain KTM’s Blake Baggett to take the win. Tomac was followed by Red Bull / Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb in second and Red Bull / Honda’s Ken Roczen rounded out the podium in third place. With six rounds of racing to go Tomac leads rival Ken Roczen by 8 points and Cooper Webb by 32 points. Info and results from the day of racing are below.
HEAT RACE ONE
|1
|3
|Eli Tomac
|2
|1
|CooperWebb
|3
|4
|BlakeBaggett
|4
|16
|ZachOsborne
|5
|64
|Vince Friese
|6
|27
|MalcolmStewart
|7
|7
|AaronPlessinger
|8
|22
|Chad Reed
|9
|50
|Benny Bloss
|10
|69
|CarlenGardner
|11
|44
|KyleCunningham
|12
|722
|AdamEnticknap
|13
|114
|NickSchmidt
|14
|211
|Tevin Tapia
|15
|88
|LoganKarnow
|16
|824
|CarterStephenson
|17
|996
|PrestonTaylor
|18
|597
|Mason Kerr
|19
|280
|CadeClason
|20
|20
|Broc Tickle
HEAT RACE TWO
Factory Honda / Red Bull rider Ken Roczen started heat race two out front and would end up leading every lap. Adam Cianciarulo fresh off the injured reserve list would come across the line in second aboard his factory Kawasaki followed by Honda mounted Justin Brayton, Husqvarna Jason Anderson and rounding out the top five was Monster Energy Yamaha rider Justin Barcia .
|1
|94
|Ken Roczen
|2
|9
|AdamCianciarulo
|3
|10
|JustinBrayton
|4
|21
|JasonAnderson
|5
|51
|Justin Barcia
|6
|15
|Dean Wilson
|7
|37
|MartinDavalos
|8
|46
|Justin Hill
|9
|34
|Tyler Bowers
|10
|61
|Alex Ray
|11
|11
|KyleChisholm
|12
|31
|FredrikNoren
|13
|447
|Deven Raper
|14
|86
|JoshuaCartwright
|15
|282
|TheodorePauli
|16
|509
|AlexanderNagy
|17
|501
|ScottyWennerstrom
|18
|976
|Josh Greco
|19
|651
|Jake Hogan
|20
|71
|Ryan Breece
LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER
Suzuki mounted Breece got the holeshot but had some issues on the first lap loosing the lead only to charge back up front to be once again passed for the lead by Kawasaki mounted Alex Ray. Ray would take the win followed by Suzuki mounted Kyle Cunningham, Kyle Chisholm, Fredrick Noren and Carlen Gardner.
|1
|61
|Alex Ray
|2
|44
|KyleCunningham
|3
|11
|KyleChisholm
|4
|31
|FredrikNoren
|5
|69
|CarlenGardner
|6
|722
|AdamEnticknap
|7
|211
|Tevin Tapia
|8
|88
|LoganKarnow
|9
|71
|Ryan Breece
|10
|86
|JoshuaCartwright
|11
|447
|Deven Raper
|12
|114
|Nick Schmidt
|13
|282
|TheodorePauli
|14
|509
|AlexanderNagy
|15
|996
|PrestonTaylor
|16
|597
|Mason Kerr
|17
|280
|Cade Clason
|18
|501
|ScottyWennerstrom
|19
|976
|Josh Greco
|20
|824
|CarterStephenson
|21
|651
|Jake Hogan
|22
|20
|Broc Tickle
MAIN EVENT
Rocky Mountain KTM rider Blake Baggett grabbed the holeshot ahead of Adam Cianciarulo, Vince Freeze, Justin Brayton and Eli Tomac. Cianciarulo would hit the ground hard on lap two and get ran over by Cooper Webb. He would eventually make it off the track under his own power. Eli Tomac would charge to the front passing Brayton and Baggettt aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki to take the win earning some much needed championship points on his rivals. KTM’s Cooper Webb would come from just outside the top five to finish second while Honda’s Ken Roczen would round out the podium in third.
|1
|3
|Eli Tomac
|2
|1
|CooperWebb
|3
|94
|Ken Roczen
|4
|21
|JasonAnderson
|5
|16
|ZachOsborne
|6
|37
|MartinDavalos
|7
|4
|BlakeBaggett
|8
|51
|JustinBarcia
|9
|10
|JustinBrayton
|10
|15
|Dean Wilson
|11
|27
|MalcolmStewart
|12
|7
|AaronPlessinger
|13
|50
|Benny Bloss
|14
|44
|KyleCunningham
|15
|11
|KyleChisholm
|16
|46
|Justin Hill
|17
|61
|Alex Ray
|18
|64
|Vince Friese
|19
|22
|Chad Reed
|20
|34
|TylerBowers
|21
|31
|FredrikNoren
|22
|9
|AdamCianciarulo
