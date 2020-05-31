TOMAC DRAWS FIRST BLOOD 2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11: 450 RESULTS

Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Eli Tomac picked up in Salt Lake City right where he left in Daytona. Winning! After hitting his downed teammate Adam Ciariarulo’s bike he fought his way past Honda mounted Justin Brayton and Rocky Mountain KTM’s Blake Baggett to take the win. Tomac was followed by Red Bull / Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb in second and Red Bull / Honda’s Ken Roczen rounded out the podium in third place. With six rounds of racing to go Tomac leads rival Ken Roczen by 8 points and Cooper Webb by 32 points. Info and results from the day of racing are below.

HEAT RACE ONE

1 3 Eli Tomac 2 1 CooperWebb 3 4 BlakeBaggett 4 16 ZachOsborne 5 64 Vince Friese 6 27 MalcolmStewart 7 7 AaronPlessinger 8 22 Chad Reed 9 50 Benny Bloss 10 69 CarlenGardner 11 44 KyleCunningham 12 722 AdamEnticknap 13 114 NickSchmidt 14 211 Tevin Tapia 15 88 LoganKarnow 16 824 CarterStephenson 17 996 PrestonTaylor 18 597 Mason Kerr 19 280 CadeClason 20 20 Broc Tickle

HEAT RACE TWO

Factory Honda / Red Bull rider Ken Roczen started heat race two out front and would end up leading every lap. Adam Cianciarulo fresh off the injured reserve list would come across the line in second aboard his factory Kawasaki followed by Honda mounted Justin Brayton, Husqvarna Jason Anderson and rounding out the top five was Monster Energy Yamaha rider Justin Barcia .

1 94 Ken Roczen 2 9 AdamCianciarulo 3 10 JustinBrayton 4 21 JasonAnderson 5 51 Justin Barcia 6 15 Dean Wilson 7 37 MartinDavalos 8 46 Justin Hill 9 34 Tyler Bowers 10 61 Alex Ray 11 11 KyleChisholm 12 31 FredrikNoren 13 447 Deven Raper 14 86 JoshuaCartwright 15 282 TheodorePauli 16 509 AlexanderNagy 17 501 ScottyWennerstrom 18 976 Josh Greco 19 651 Jake Hogan 20 71 Ryan Breece

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

Suzuki mounted Breece got the holeshot but had some issues on the first lap loosing the lead only to charge back up front to be once again passed for the lead by Kawasaki mounted Alex Ray. Ray would take the win followed by Suzuki mounted Kyle Cunningham, Kyle Chisholm, Fredrick Noren and Carlen Gardner.

1 61 Alex Ray 2 44 KyleCunningham 3 11 KyleChisholm 4 31 FredrikNoren 5 69 CarlenGardner 6 722 AdamEnticknap 7 211 Tevin Tapia 8 88 LoganKarnow 9 71 Ryan Breece 10 86 JoshuaCartwright 11 447 Deven Raper 12 114 Nick Schmidt 13 282 TheodorePauli 14 509 AlexanderNagy 15 996 PrestonTaylor 16 597 Mason Kerr 17 280 Cade Clason 18 501 ScottyWennerstrom 19 976 Josh Greco 20 824 CarterStephenson 21 651 Jake Hogan 22 20 Broc Tickle

MAIN EVENT

Rocky Mountain KTM rider Blake Baggett grabbed the holeshot ahead of Adam Cianciarulo, Vince Freeze, Justin Brayton and Eli Tomac. Cianciarulo would hit the ground hard on lap two and get ran over by Cooper Webb. He would eventually make it off the track under his own power. Eli Tomac would charge to the front passing Brayton and Baggettt aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki to take the win earning some much needed championship points on his rivals. KTM’s Cooper Webb would come from just outside the top five to finish second while Honda’s Ken Roczen would round out the podium in third.