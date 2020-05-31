TOMAC DRAWS FIRST BLOOD 2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11: 450 RESULTS

Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Eli Tomac picked up in Salt Lake City right where he left in Daytona. Winning! After hitting his downed teammate Adam Ciariarulo’s bike he fought his way past Honda mounted Justin Brayton and Rocky Mountain KTM’s Blake Baggett to take the win. Tomac was followed by Red Bull / Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb in second and Red Bull / Honda’s Ken Roczen rounded out the podium in third place.  With six rounds of racing to go Tomac leads rival Ken Roczen by 8 points and Cooper Webb by 32 points. Info and results from the day of racing are below.

HEAT RACE ONE

1 3 Eli Tomac
2 1 CooperWebb
3 4 BlakeBaggett
4 16 ZachOsborne
5 64 Vince Friese
6 27 MalcolmStewart
7 7 AaronPlessinger
8 22 Chad Reed
9 50 Benny Bloss
10 69 CarlenGardner
11 44 KyleCunningham
12 722 AdamEnticknap
13 114 NickSchmidt
14 211 Tevin Tapia
15 88 LoganKarnow
16 824 CarterStephenson
17 996 PrestonTaylor
18 597 Mason Kerr
19 280 CadeClason
20 20 Broc Tickle

 

HEAT RACE TWO

Factory Honda / Red Bull rider Ken Roczen started heat race two out front and would end up leading every lap. Adam Cianciarulo fresh off the injured reserve list would come across the line in second aboard his factory Kawasaki followed by Honda mounted Justin Brayton, Husqvarna Jason Anderson and rounding out the top five was Monster Energy Yamaha rider Justin Barcia .

1 94 Ken Roczen
2 9 AdamCianciarulo
3 10 JustinBrayton
4 21 JasonAnderson
5 51 Justin Barcia
6 15 Dean Wilson
7 37 MartinDavalos
8 46 Justin Hill
9 34 Tyler Bowers
10 61 Alex Ray
11 11 KyleChisholm
12 31 FredrikNoren
13 447 Deven Raper
14 86 JoshuaCartwright
15 282 TheodorePauli
16 509 AlexanderNagy
17 501 ScottyWennerstrom
18 976 Josh Greco
19 651 Jake Hogan
20 71 Ryan Breece

 

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

Suzuki mounted Breece got the holeshot but had some issues on the first lap loosing the lead only to charge back up front to be once again passed for the lead by Kawasaki mounted Alex Ray. Ray would take the win followed by Suzuki mounted Kyle Cunningham, Kyle Chisholm, Fredrick Noren and Carlen Gardner.

1 61 Alex Ray
2 44 KyleCunningham
3 11 KyleChisholm
4 31 FredrikNoren
5 69 CarlenGardner
6 722 AdamEnticknap
7 211 Tevin Tapia
8 88 LoganKarnow
9 71 Ryan Breece
10 86 JoshuaCartwright
11 447 Deven Raper
12 114 Nick Schmidt
13 282 TheodorePauli
14 509 AlexanderNagy
15 996 PrestonTaylor
16 597 Mason Kerr
17 280 Cade Clason
18 501 ScottyWennerstrom
19 976 Josh Greco
20 824 CarterStephenson
21 651 Jake Hogan
22 20 Broc Tickle

 

MAIN EVENT

Rocky Mountain KTM rider Blake Baggett grabbed the holeshot ahead of Adam Cianciarulo, Vince Freeze, Justin Brayton and Eli Tomac. Cianciarulo would hit the ground hard on lap two and get ran over by Cooper Webb. He would eventually make it off the track under his own power. Eli Tomac would charge to the front passing Brayton and Baggettt aboard his Monster Energy Kawasaki to take the win earning some much needed championship points on his rivals. KTM’s Cooper Webb would come from just outside the top five to finish second while Honda’s Ken Roczen would round out the podium in third.

1 3 Eli Tomac
2 1 CooperWebb
3 94 Ken Roczen
4 21 JasonAnderson
5 16 ZachOsborne
6 37 MartinDavalos
7 4 BlakeBaggett
8 51 JustinBarcia
9 10 JustinBrayton
10 15 Dean Wilson
11 27 MalcolmStewart
12 7 AaronPlessinger
13 50 Benny Bloss
14 44 KyleCunningham
15 11 KyleChisholm
16 46 Justin Hill
17 61 Alex Ray
18 64 Vince Friese
19 22 Chad Reed
20 34 TylerBowers
21 31 FredrikNoren
22 9 AdamCianciarulo
