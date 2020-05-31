MCELRATH CLOSES POINTS GAP IN 250 EAST CHAMPIONSHIP: 2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11 RESULTS

The 250 east division started up again for the first time ever in Salt Lake City Utah. Star Racing Yamaha’s Shane Mcelrath and Gieco Honda’s Chase Sexton battled for the holeshot with Mcelrath getting the advantage coming out of the first turn. Honda mounted Jeremy Martin ran up front early and battled hard with Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Garrett Marchbanks for most of the main event with Marchbanks eventually finishing on the final step of the podium in third. Martin would finish a solid fourth followed by Pierce Brown, Kyle Peters, Jelek Swoll, Jace Owens, Enzo Lopes and John Short rounded out the top ten. Gieco Honda rider Jo Shimoda, Star Racing Yamaha Colt Nichols and TLD KTM’s Pierce Brown were all involved in a first lap crash that eventually ended Shimoda’s day. Nichols would finish 15th and Brown would put in a very impressive ride finishing 5th. With the win Mcelrath is only seven points behind Chase Sexton in the championship points standings. The next round of 250 east racing takes place on Wednesday June 3rd. Here is what went down on race day.
HEAT RACE ONE
Gieco Honda rider Chase Sexton got the holeshot and would cruise to the win ahead of his teammate Jeremy Martin and Troy Lee Designs/ Red Bull KTM rider piece Brown.
|1
|1E
|ChaseSexton
|2
|6
|JeremyMartin
|3
|163
|PierceBrown
|4
|84
|JoShimoda
|5
|352
|JalekSwoll
|6
|38
|KylePeters
|7
|159
|JaceOwen
|8
|43
|JohnShort
|9
|349
|GrantHarlan
|10
|157
|DarianSanayei
|11
|125
|LukeNeese
|12
|47
|LorenzoLocurcio
|13
|367
|HunterSayles
|14
|258
|JustinRodbell
|15
|124
|LaneShaw
|16
|67
|JerryRobin
|17
|208
|Logan Leitzel
|18
|197
|DillonCloyed
|19
|357
|KameronBarboa
|20
|675
|KyleDillin
HEAT RACE TWO
Star Racing Yamaha rider Shane Mcelrath nailed the holeshot in heat race number two ahead of his teammate Colt Nichols who just returned from injury. Pro Circuit’s Garrett Marchbanks was the big winner at the last race in Daytona but got off to a slow start in the heat race coming across the finish line in third place in front of Lopes and Bailey.
|1
|12
|ShaneMcelrath
|2
|13
|Colt Nichols
|3
|36
|GarrettMarchbanks
|4
|66
|Enzo Lopes
|5
|39
|JordanBailey
|6
|56
|JustinStarling
|7
|332
|DustinWinter
|8
|59
|JoshuaOsby
|9
|68
|Nick Gaines
|10
|73
|ChaseMarquier
|11
|77
|KevinMoranz
|12
|981
|CurrenThurman
|13
|128
|CarterHalpain
|14
|49
|Chris Blose
|15
|185
|WilsonFleming
|16
|364
|Chad Saultz
|17
|75
|CotySchock
|18
|162
|MaxwellSanford
|19
|160
|VincentMurphy
|20
|248
|TravisDelnicki
LAST CHANCE
The always exciting to watch last chance qualifier did not disappoint in the action department. KTM mounted Kevin Moranz rounded the first corner out front and lead the first coupe laps before being passed by Honda mounted Chris Blose in the whoop section. Close would eventually win the LCQ while Moranz would hold on crossing the finish line in second followed by Chase Marqier, Jerry Robin and Lorenzo Locurcio.
|1
|49
|ChrisBlose
|2
|77
|KevinMoranz
|3
|73
|ChaseMarquier
|4
|67
|JerryRobin
|5
|47
|LorenzoLocurcio
|6
|157
|DarianSanayei
|7
|258
|JustinRodbell
|8
|124
|LaneShaw
|9
|981
|CurrenThurman
|10
|128
|CarterHalpain
|11
|208
|Logan Leitzel
|12
|364
|ChadSaultz
|13
|185
|WilsonFleming
|14
|197
|DillonCloyed
|15
|248
|TravisDelnicki
|16
|160
|VincentMurphy
|17
|675
|KyleDillin
|18
|162
|MaxwellSanford
|19
|357
|KameronBarboa
|20
|75
|CotySchock
|21
|125
|LukeNeese
|22
|367
|HunterSayles
MAIN EVENT
Star Racing Yamaha’s Shane Mcelrath and Gieco Honda’s Chase Sexton battled for the holeshot with Mcelrath getting the advantage coming out of the first turn. Honda mounted Jeremy Martin ran up front early and battled hard with Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Garrett Marchbanks for most of the main event with Marchbanks eventually finishing on the final step of the podium in third. Martin would finish a solid fourth followed by Pierce Brown, Kyle Peters, Jelek Swoll, Jace Owens, Enzo Lopes and John Short rounded out the top ten. Gieco Honda rider Jo Shimoda, Star Racing Yamaha Colt Nichols and TLD KTM’s Pierce Brown were all involved in a first lap crash that eventually ended Shimoda’s day. Nichols would finish 15th and Brown would put in a very impressive ride finishing 5th. With the win Mcelrath is only seven points behind Chase Sexton in the championship points standings. Next round of 250 east racing takes place on Wednesday June 3rd.
|1
|12
|ShaneMcelrath
|2
|1E
|ChaseSexton
|3
|36
|GarrettMarchbanks
|4
|6
|JeremyMartin
|5
|163
|PierceBrown
|6
|38
|Kyle Peters
|7
|352
|Jalek Swoll
|8
|66
|Enzo Lopes
|9
|159
|Jace Owen
|10
|43
|John Short
|11
|39
|JordanBailey
|12
|49
|Chris Blose
|13
|59
|JoshuaOsby
|14
|349
|GrantHarlan
|15
|13
|Colt Nichols
|16
|73
|ChaseMarquier
|17
|77
|KevinMoranz
|18
|332
|DustinWinter
|19
|68
|Nick Gaines
|20
|67
|Jerry Robin
|21
|84
|Jo Shimoda
|22
|56
|JustinStarling
Comments are closed.