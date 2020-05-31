MCELRATH CLOSES POINTS GAP IN 250 EAST CHAMPIONSHIP: 2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11 RESULTS

The 250 east division started up again for the first time ever in Salt Lake City Utah. Star Racing Yamaha’s Shane Mcelrath and Gieco Honda’s Chase Sexton battled for the holeshot with Mcelrath getting the advantage coming out of the first turn. Honda mounted Jeremy Martin ran up front early and battled hard with Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Garrett Marchbanks for most of the main event with Marchbanks eventually finishing on the final step of the podium in third. Martin would finish a solid fourth followed by Pierce Brown, Kyle Peters, Jelek Swoll, Jace Owens, Enzo Lopes and John Short rounded out the top ten. Gieco Honda rider Jo Shimoda, Star Racing Yamaha Colt Nichols and TLD KTM’s Pierce Brown were all involved in a first lap crash that eventually ended Shimoda’s day. Nichols would finish 15th and Brown would put in a very impressive ride finishing 5th. With the win Mcelrath is only seven points behind Chase Sexton in the championship points standings. The next round of 250 east racing takes place on Wednesday June 3rd. Here is what went down on race day.

HEAT RACE ONE

Gieco Honda rider Chase Sexton got the holeshot and would cruise to the win ahead of his teammate Jeremy Martin and Troy Lee Designs/ Red Bull KTM rider piece Brown.

1 1E ChaseSexton 2 6 JeremyMartin 3 163 PierceBrown 4 84 JoShimoda 5 352 JalekSwoll 6 38 KylePeters 7 159 JaceOwen 8 43 JohnShort 9 349 GrantHarlan 10 157 DarianSanayei 11 125 LukeNeese 12 47 LorenzoLocurcio 13 367 HunterSayles 14 258 JustinRodbell 15 124 LaneShaw 16 67 JerryRobin 17 208 Logan Leitzel 18 197 DillonCloyed 19 357 KameronBarboa 20 675 KyleDillin

HEAT RACE TWO

Star Racing Yamaha rider Shane Mcelrath nailed the holeshot in heat race number two ahead of his teammate Colt Nichols who just returned from injury. Pro Circuit’s Garrett Marchbanks was the big winner at the last race in Daytona but got off to a slow start in the heat race coming across the finish line in third place in front of Lopes and Bailey.

1 12 ShaneMcelrath 2 13 Colt Nichols 3 36 GarrettMarchbanks 4 66 Enzo Lopes 5 39 JordanBailey 6 56 JustinStarling 7 332 DustinWinter 8 59 JoshuaOsby 9 68 Nick Gaines 10 73 ChaseMarquier 11 77 KevinMoranz 12 981 CurrenThurman 13 128 CarterHalpain 14 49 Chris Blose 15 185 WilsonFleming 16 364 Chad Saultz 17 75 CotySchock 18 162 MaxwellSanford 19 160 VincentMurphy 20 248 TravisDelnicki

LAST CHANCE

The always exciting to watch last chance qualifier did not disappoint in the action department. KTM mounted Kevin Moranz rounded the first corner out front and lead the first coupe laps before being passed by Honda mounted Chris Blose in the whoop section. Close would eventually win the LCQ while Moranz would hold on crossing the finish line in second followed by Chase Marqier, Jerry Robin and Lorenzo Locurcio.

1 49 ChrisBlose 2 77 KevinMoranz 3 73 ChaseMarquier 4 67 JerryRobin 5 47 LorenzoLocurcio 6 157 DarianSanayei 7 258 JustinRodbell 8 124 LaneShaw 9 981 CurrenThurman 10 128 CarterHalpain 11 208 Logan Leitzel 12 364 ChadSaultz 13 185 WilsonFleming 14 197 DillonCloyed 15 248 TravisDelnicki 16 160 VincentMurphy 17 675 KyleDillin 18 162 MaxwellSanford 19 357 KameronBarboa 20 75 CotySchock 21 125 LukeNeese 22 367 HunterSayles

MAIN EVENT

