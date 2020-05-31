MCELRATH CLOSES POINTS GAP IN 250 EAST CHAMPIONSHIP: 2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11 RESULTS

The 250 east division started up again for the first time ever in Salt Lake City Utah. Star Racing Yamaha’s Shane Mcelrath and Gieco Honda’s Chase Sexton battled for the holeshot with Mcelrath getting the advantage coming out of the first turn. Honda mounted Jeremy Martin ran up front early and battled hard with Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Garrett Marchbanks for most of the main event with Marchbanks eventually finishing on the final step of the podium in third. Martin would finish a solid fourth followed by Pierce Brown, Kyle Peters, Jelek Swoll, Jace Owens, Enzo Lopes and John Short rounded out the top ten. Gieco Honda rider Jo Shimoda, Star Racing Yamaha Colt Nichols and TLD KTM’s Pierce Brown were all involved in a first lap crash that eventually ended Shimoda’s day. Nichols would finish 15th and Brown would put in a very impressive ride finishing 5th. With the win Mcelrath is only seven points behind Chase Sexton in the championship points standings. The next round of 250 east racing takes place on Wednesday June 3rd.  Here is what went down on race day.

HEAT RACE ONE

Gieco Honda rider Chase Sexton got the holeshot and would cruise to the win ahead of his teammate Jeremy Martin and Troy Lee Designs/ Red Bull KTM rider piece Brown.

1 1E ChaseSexton
2 6 JeremyMartin
3 163 PierceBrown
4 84 JoShimoda
5 352 JalekSwoll
6 38 KylePeters
7 159 JaceOwen
8 43 JohnShort
9 349 GrantHarlan
10 157 DarianSanayei
11 125 LukeNeese
12 47 LorenzoLocurcio
13 367 HunterSayles
14 258 JustinRodbell
15 124 LaneShaw
16 67 JerryRobin
17 208 Logan  Leitzel
18 197 DillonCloyed
19 357 KameronBarboa
20 675 KyleDillin

 

HEAT RACE TWO

Star Racing Yamaha rider Shane Mcelrath nailed the holeshot in heat race number two ahead of his teammate  Colt Nichols who just returned from injury. Pro Circuit’s Garrett Marchbanks was the big winner at the last race in Daytona but got off to a slow start in the heat race coming across the finish line in third place in front of Lopes and Bailey.

1 12 ShaneMcelrath
2 13 Colt Nichols
3 36 GarrettMarchbanks
4 66 Enzo Lopes
5 39 JordanBailey
6 56 JustinStarling
7 332 DustinWinter
8 59 JoshuaOsby
9 68 Nick Gaines
10 73 ChaseMarquier
11 77 KevinMoranz
12 981 CurrenThurman
13 128 CarterHalpain
14 49 Chris Blose
15 185 WilsonFleming
16 364 Chad Saultz
17 75 CotySchock
18 162 MaxwellSanford
19 160 VincentMurphy
20 248 TravisDelnicki

LAST CHANCE 

The always exciting to watch last chance qualifier did not disappoint in the action department. KTM mounted Kevin Moranz rounded the first corner out front and lead the first coupe laps before being passed by Honda mounted Chris Blose in the whoop section. Close would eventually win the LCQ while Moranz would hold on crossing the finish line in second followed by Chase Marqier, Jerry Robin and Lorenzo Locurcio.

1 49 ChrisBlose
2 77 KevinMoranz
3 73 ChaseMarquier
4 67 JerryRobin
5 47 LorenzoLocurcio
6 157 DarianSanayei
7 258 JustinRodbell
8 124 LaneShaw
9 981 CurrenThurman
10 128 CarterHalpain
11 208 Logan  Leitzel
12 364 ChadSaultz
13 185 WilsonFleming
14 197 DillonCloyed
15 248 TravisDelnicki
16 160 VincentMurphy
17 675 KyleDillin
18 162 MaxwellSanford
19 357 KameronBarboa
20 75 CotySchock
21 125 LukeNeese
22 367 HunterSayles

 

 

MAIN EVENT

Star Racing Yamaha’s Shane Mcelrath and Gieco Honda’s Chase Sexton battled for the holeshot with Mcelrath getting the advantage coming out of the first turn. Honda mounted Jeremy Martin ran up front early and battled hard with Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Garrett Marchbanks for most of the main event with Marchbanks eventually finishing on the final step of the podium in third. Martin would finish a solid fourth followed by Pierce Brown, Kyle Peters, Jelek Swoll, Jace Owens, Enzo Lopes and John Short rounded out the top ten. Gieco Honda rider Jo Shimoda, Star Racing Yamaha Colt Nichols and TLD KTM’s Pierce Brown were all involved in a first lap crash that eventually ended Shimoda’s day. Nichols would finish 15th and Brown would put in a very impressive ride finishing 5th. With the win Mcelrath is only seven points behind Chase Sexton in the championship points standings. Next round of 250 east racing takes place on Wednesday June 3rd.

1 12 ShaneMcelrath
2 1E ChaseSexton
3 36 GarrettMarchbanks
4 6 JeremyMartin
5 163 PierceBrown
6 38 Kyle Peters
7 352 Jalek Swoll
8 66 Enzo Lopes
9 159 Jace Owen
10 43 John Short
11 39 JordanBailey
12 49 Chris Blose
13 59 JoshuaOsby
14 349 GrantHarlan
15 13 Colt Nichols
16 73 ChaseMarquier
17 77 KevinMoranz
18 332 DustinWinter
19 68 Nick Gaines
20 67 Jerry Robin
21 84 Jo Shimoda
22 56 JustinStarling

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag