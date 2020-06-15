2020 SUPERCROSS POINTS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 15

There’s no question that this is looking like Eli Tomac’s year. He has won more than any other rider and done well even when he doesn’t win. But still, he can’t seem to make a statement in the final run of the year at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Now, both of his main rivals have won there and it’s quite possible that the championship will be decided at the final round on June 21st. Tomac now has a 24-point lead and Ken Roczen has moved back into second. There are two rounds left and as we know, anything can happen.

2020 450 SUPERCROSS RIDER POINTS STANDINGS, ROUND 15

1 Eli Tomac 343

2 Ken Roczen 319

3 Cooper Webb 318

4 Justin Barcia 255

5 Jason Anderson 246

6 Malcolm Stewart 217

7 Dean Wilson 208

8 Zach Osborne 205

9 Justin Brayton 199

10 Justin Hill 188

11 Aaron Plessinger 186

12 Blake Baggett 180

13 Martin Davalos 157

14 Vince Friese 141

15 Adam Cianciarulo 129

16 Chad Reed 92

17 Benny Bloss 87

18 Tyler Bowers 85

19 Kyle Chisholm 76

20 Kyle Cunningham 48

250 WEST CLASS

When the 250 West riders took their long break, it looked like it was going to be Dylan Ferrandis again in front. But in the two races held so far since the series resumed, it has been Austin Forkner up front. Ferrandis still has the edge, and when they take to the track next Sunday for the East/West showdown, he simply must shadow Forkner. But if another rider comes between them all bets are off.

250 WEST RIDER POINT STANDINGS AFTER EIGHT ROUNDS

1 Dylan Ferrandis 181

2 Austin Forkner 174

3 Justin Cooper 164

4 Brandon Hartranft 141

5 Michael Mosiman 118

6 Alex Martin 117

7 Luke Clout 106

8 Derek Drake 106

9 Mitchell Oldenburg 96

10 Jacob Hayes 89

11 Jett Lawrence 79

12 Carson Brown 74

13 Martin Castelo 70

14 Cameron Mcadoo 67

15 Killian Auberson 65

16 Christian Craig 57

17 Robbie Wageman 51

18 Aaron Tanti 50

19 Jay Wilson 45

20 Mitchell Falk 41

21 Logan Karnow 38

22 Michael Leib 32

23 Hunter Lawrence

24 Derek Kelley 26

25 Cheyenne Harmon 21

26 Ludovic Macler 12

27 Chris Howell 11

28 Lorenzo Camporese 8

29 Bryson Gardner 7

30 Taiki Koga 5

31 Geran Stapleton 3