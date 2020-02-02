2020 SUPERCROSS POINTS STANDINGS AFTER OAKLAND

The 2020 Oakland Supercross saw the points chase get tighter in the 450 class. Eli Tomac closed in by winning the main event and then had Cooper Webb do him a solid by passing Ken Roczen on the last lap. That makes it a 3-point race for the lead, although Ken Roczen is still in front. For extended coverage of the 2020 Oakland Supercross, click here.

450 POINTS AFTER OAKLAND

1 Ken Roczen 113

2 Eli Tomac 110

3 Justin Barcia 98

4 Jason Anderson 96

5 Cooper Webb 95

6 Adam Cianciarulo 90

7 Malcolm Stewart 75

8 Justin Brayton 73

9 Blake Baggett 69

10 Zach Osborne 63

11 Justin Hill 61

12 Dean Wilson 59

13 Aaron Plessinger 57

14 Vince Friese 52

15 Martin Davalos 39

16 Tyler Bowers 27

17 Justin Bogle 24

18 Chris Blose 18

19 Chad Reed 15

20 Alex Ray 15

21 Ryan Breece 12

22 Kyle Cunningham 11

23 Kyle Chisholm 10

24 Benny Bloss 7

25 James Decotis 4

26 Cade Autenrieth 3

27 Fredrik Noren 2

28 Jerry Robin 1

In the 250 West class, there was an outright change in the lead. Dylan Ferrandis won the race and took the red plate of the points leader while Justin Cooper managed to limit damage on what started off as a disastrous night. It’s still anyone’s race with Ferrandis leading Cooper by only 2 points.

250 WEST POINTS AFTER OAKLAND

1 Dylan Ferrandis 109

2 Justin Cooper 107

3 Austin Forkner 99

4 Brandon Hartranft 92

5 Alex Martin 85

6 Jacob Hayes 73

7 Mitchell Oldenburg 72

8 Luke Clout 66

9 Derek Drake 64

10 Michael Mosiman 63

11 Carson Brown 57

12 Jett Lawrence 46

13 Robbie Wageman 43

14 Martin Castelo 42

15 Aaron Tanti 41

16 Killian Auberson 41

17 Jay Wilson 33

18 Michael Leib 32

19 Christian Craig 29

20 Cameron Mcadoo 26

21 Logan Karnow 19

22 Mitchell Falk 18

23 Derek Kelley 13

24 Cheyenne Harmon 10

25 Ludovic Macler 7

26 Taiki Koga 5

27 Lorenzo Camporese 5

28 Chris Howell 3