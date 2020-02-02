2020 SUPERCROSS POINTS STANDINGS AFTER OAKLAND

The 2020 Oakland Supercross saw the points chase get tighter in the 450 class. Eli Tomac closed in by winning the main event and then had Cooper Webb do him a solid by passing Ken Roczen on the last lap. That makes it a 3-point race for the lead, although Ken Roczen is still in front. For extended coverage of the 2020 Oakland Supercross, click here.
450 POINTS AFTER OAKLAND
1 Ken Roczen 113
2 Eli Tomac 110
3 Justin Barcia 98
4 Jason Anderson 96
5 Cooper Webb 95
6 Adam Cianciarulo 90
7 Malcolm Stewart 75
8 Justin Brayton 73
9 Blake Baggett 69
10 Zach Osborne 63
11 Justin Hill 61
12 Dean Wilson 59
13 Aaron Plessinger 57
14 Vince Friese 52
15 Martin Davalos 39
16 Tyler Bowers 27
17 Justin Bogle 24
18 Chris Blose 18
19 Chad Reed 15
20 Alex Ray 15
21 Ryan Breece 12
22 Kyle Cunningham 11
23 Kyle Chisholm 10
24 Benny Bloss 7
25 James Decotis 4
26 Cade Autenrieth 3
27 Fredrik Noren 2
28 Jerry Robin 1
In the 250 West class, there was an outright change in the lead. Dylan Ferrandis won the race and took the red plate of the points leader while Justin Cooper managed to limit damage on what started off as a disastrous night. It’s still anyone’s race with Ferrandis leading Cooper by only 2 points.
250 WEST POINTS AFTER OAKLAND
1 Dylan Ferrandis 109
2 Justin Cooper 107
3 Austin Forkner 99
4 Brandon Hartranft 92
5 Alex Martin 85
6 Jacob Hayes 73
7 Mitchell Oldenburg 72
8 Luke Clout 66
9 Derek Drake 64
10 Michael Mosiman 63
11 Carson Brown 57
12 Jett Lawrence 46
13 Robbie Wageman 43
14 Martin Castelo 42
15 Aaron Tanti 41
16 Killian Auberson 41
17 Jay Wilson 33
18 Michael Leib 32
19 Christian Craig 29
20 Cameron Mcadoo 26
21 Logan Karnow 19
22 Mitchell Falk 18
23 Derek Kelley 13
24 Cheyenne Harmon 10
25 Ludovic Macler 7
26 Taiki Koga 5
27 Lorenzo Camporese 5
28 Chris Howell 3
