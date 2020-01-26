2020 SUPERCROSS POINT STANDINGS AFTER PHOENIX

The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season is finally coming into focus after four rounds of action. In the 450 class, it’s looking more and more like Ken Roczen is his old self. After sweeping Glendale’s Triple Crown, he now holds an eight point lead over Eli Tomac, while early red plate holder Justin Barcia is only two behind that. In the 250 west series, the man on a mission is Dylan Ferrandis. He suffered a disastrous round two, but has now cut his deficit down to three points behind Justin Cooper. Austin Forkner was the winner in Glendale, and has now rebounded to fourth place in the standings. For extended coverage of the 2020 Glendale Supercross, click here.
450 POINT STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 4
1 Ken Roczen 92
2 Eli Tomac 84
3 Justin Barcia 81
4 Jason Anderson 78
5 Cooper Webb 72
6 Adam Cianciarulo 71
7 Justin Brayton 63
8 Malcolm Stewart 62
9 Blake Baggett 55
10 Zach Osborne 51
11 Aaron Plessinger 46
12 Justin Hill 46
13 Vince Friese 43
14 Dean Wilson 43
15 Martin Davalos 31
16 Justin Bogle 24
17 Tyler Bowers 20
18 Chris Blose 18
19 Chad Reed 15
20 Ryan Breece 10
21 Alex Ray 10
22 Kyle Cunningham 7
23 Benny Bloss 7
24 Kyle Chisholm 4
25 James Decotis 4
26 Fredrik Noren 2
27 Jerry Robin 1
250 WEST POINTS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 4
1 Justin Cooper 86
2 Dylan Ferrandis 83
3 Brandon Hartranft 77
4 Austin Forkner 76
5 Alex Martin 66
6 Michael Mosiman 62
7 Jacob Hayes 62
8 Mitchell Oldenburg 55
9 Luke Clout 48
10 Derek Drake 48
11 Jett Lawrence 46
12 Carson Brown 45
13 Killian Auberson 39
14 Robbie Wageman 35
15 Christian Craig 29
16 Martin Castelo
17 Aaron Tanti 27
18 Jay Wilson 26
19 Michael Leib 22
20 Cameron Mcadoo 17
21 Logan Karnow 15
22 Derek Kelley 13
23 Mitchell Falk 12
24 Cheyenne Harmon
25 Ludovic Macler 7
26 Chris Howell 3
27 Lorenzo Camporese 2
