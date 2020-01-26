2020 SUPERCROSS POINT STANDINGS AFTER PHOENIX

The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season is finally coming into focus after four rounds of action. In the 450 class, it’s looking more and more like Ken Roczen is his old self. After sweeping Glendale’s Triple Crown, he now holds an eight point lead over Eli Tomac, while early red plate holder Justin Barcia is only two behind that. In the 250 west series, the man on a mission is Dylan Ferrandis. He suffered a disastrous round two, but has now cut his deficit down to three points behind Justin Cooper. Austin Forkner was the winner in Glendale, and has now rebounded to fourth place in the standings. For extended coverage of the 2020 Glendale Supercross, click here.

450 POINT STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 4

1 Ken Roczen 92

2 Eli Tomac 84

3 Justin Barcia 81

4 Jason Anderson 78

5 Cooper Webb 72

6 Adam Cianciarulo 71

7 Justin Brayton 63

8 Malcolm Stewart 62

9 Blake Baggett 55

10 Zach Osborne 51

11 Aaron Plessinger 46

12 Justin Hill 46

13 Vince Friese 43

14 Dean Wilson 43

15 Martin Davalos 31

16 Justin Bogle 24

17 Tyler Bowers 20

18 Chris Blose 18

19 Chad Reed 15

20 Ryan Breece 10

21 Alex Ray 10

22 Kyle Cunningham 7

23 Benny Bloss 7

24 Kyle Chisholm 4

25 James Decotis 4

26 Fredrik Noren 2

27 Jerry Robin 1

250 WEST POINTS STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 4

1 Justin Cooper 86

2 Dylan Ferrandis 83

3 Brandon Hartranft 77

4 Austin Forkner 76

5 Alex Martin 66

6 Michael Mosiman 62

7 Jacob Hayes 62

8 Mitchell Oldenburg 55

9 Luke Clout 48

10 Derek Drake 48

11 Jett Lawrence 46

12 Carson Brown 45

13 Killian Auberson 39

14 Robbie Wageman 35

15 Christian Craig 29

16 Martin Castelo

17 Aaron Tanti 27

18 Jay Wilson 26

19 Michael Leib 22

20 Cameron Mcadoo 17

21 Logan Karnow 15

22 Derek Kelley 13

23 Mitchell Falk 12

24 Cheyenne Harmon

25 Ludovic Macler 7

26 Chris Howell 3

27 Lorenzo Camporese 2