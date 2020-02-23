2020 SUPERCROSS POINT STANDINGS, AFTER ARLINGTON

After the Arlington Supercross just outside of Dallas, Texas, the complexion of the 450 class changed dramatically. Not only did Eli Tomac take his second win in a row, solidifying his points lead, but several of his main rivals for the 2020 Supercross crown suffered setbacks. Both Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb crashed, while Ken Roczen fell further behind. For extended coverage of the 2020 Arlington Supercross, click here.
450 STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 8
1 Eli Tomac 181
2 Ken Roczen 174
3 Cooper Webb 155
4 Justin Barcia 154
5 Jason Anderson 139
6 Adam Cianciarulo 128
7 Malcolm Stewart 122
8 Justin Hill 110
9 Zach Osborne 105
10 Justin Brayton 105
11 Blake Baggett 104
12 Dean Wilson 100
13 Aaron Plessinger 92
14 Vince Friese 82
15 Martin Davalos 65
16 Tyler Bowers 49
17 Chad Reed 31
18 Kyle Chisholm 29
19 Ryan Breece 25
20 Justin Bogle 24
21 Kyle Cunningham 21
22 Alex Ray 19
23 Chris Blose 18
24 Benny Bloss 13
25 Broc Tickle 12
26 James Weeks 4 0
27 James Decotis 4
28 Jason Clermont 3
29 Cade Autenrieth 3
30 Ronnie Stewart 3
31 Adam Enticknap 2
32 Fredrik Noren 2
33 Jerry Robin 1
34 Joshua Cartwright
250 EAST STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 2
Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath now have each scored a win in the young 250 East Championship, setting up a tie and what will probably be a second-long battle for the crown. Arlington showed us that RJ Hampshire also has what it takes to win a main event, while Jeremy Martin is still improving from his extended time away from racing.
1 Chase Sexton 49
2 Shane McElrath 49
3 Jeremy Martin 40
4 RJ Hampshire 38
5 Garrett Marchbanks 37
6 Joey Crown 31
7 Jordon Smith 28
8 Joshua Hill 28
9 Jo Shimoda 26
10 Enzo Lopes 19
11 John Short 19
12 Jordan Bailey 18
13 Kyle Peters 17
14 Jace Owen 17
15 James Decotis 14
16 Jalek Swoll 14
17 Cedric Soubeyras 10
18 Nick Gaines 9
19 Lorenzo Locurcio 9
20 Curren Thurman 9
21 Jerry Robin 7
22 Dustin Winter 7
23 Richard Jackson 6
24 Hunter Sayles 5
25 Isaac Teasdale 5
26 Kevin Moranz 4
27 Justin Starling 3
28 Wilson Fleming 2
