2020 SUPERCROSS POINT STANDINGS, AFTER ARLINGTON

After the Arlington Supercross just outside of Dallas, Texas, the complexion of the 450 class changed dramatically. Not only did Eli Tomac take his second win in a row, solidifying his points lead, but several of his main rivals for the 2020 Supercross crown suffered setbacks. Both Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb crashed, while Ken Roczen fell further behind. For extended coverage of the 2020 Arlington Supercross, click here.

450 STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 8

1 Eli Tomac 181

2 Ken Roczen 174

3 Cooper Webb 155

4 Justin Barcia 154

5 Jason Anderson 139

6 Adam Cianciarulo 128

7 Malcolm Stewart 122

8 Justin Hill 110

9 Zach Osborne 105

10 Justin Brayton 105

11 Blake Baggett 104

12 Dean Wilson 100

13 Aaron Plessinger 92

14 Vince Friese 82

15 Martin Davalos 65

16 Tyler Bowers 49

17 Chad Reed 31

18 Kyle Chisholm 29

19 Ryan Breece 25

20 Justin Bogle 24

21 Kyle Cunningham 21

22 Alex Ray 19

23 Chris Blose 18

24 Benny Bloss 13

25 Broc Tickle 12

26 James Weeks 4 0

27 James Decotis 4

28 Jason Clermont 3

29 Cade Autenrieth 3

30 Ronnie Stewart 3

31 Adam Enticknap 2

32 Fredrik Noren 2

33 Jerry Robin 1

34 Joshua Cartwright

250 EAST STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 2

Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath now have each scored a win in the young 250 East Championship, setting up a tie and what will probably be a second-long battle for the crown. Arlington showed us that RJ Hampshire also has what it takes to win a main event, while Jeremy Martin is still improving from his extended time away from racing.

1 Chase Sexton 49

2 Shane McElrath 49

3 Jeremy Martin 40

4 RJ Hampshire 38

5 Garrett Marchbanks 37

6 Joey Crown 31

7 Jordon Smith 28

8 Joshua Hill 28

9 Jo Shimoda 26

10 Enzo Lopes 19

11 John Short 19

12 Jordan Bailey 18

13 Kyle Peters 17

14 Jace Owen 17

15 James Decotis 14

16 Jalek Swoll 14

17 Cedric Soubeyras 10

18 Nick Gaines 9

19 Lorenzo Locurcio 9

20 Curren Thurman 9

21 Jerry Robin 7

22 Dustin Winter 7

23 Richard Jackson 6

24 Hunter Sayles 5

25 Isaac Teasdale 5

26 Kevin Moranz 4

27 Justin Starling 3

28 Wilson Fleming 2