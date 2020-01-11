2020 ST. LOUIS SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 450 QUALIFYING

Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Barcia rolled into St. Louis for round two of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season with momentum from A1. For Cianciarulo, Anaheim vindicated the preseason hype surrounding him. For Barcia he had to prove Anaheim wasn’t a fluke. After both qualifying sessions, the top three were exactly the same as they were in Anaheim, with Cianciarulo on top of Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson. Ken Roczen and Barcia were a second back, setting the stage for another brawl. For extended coverage of the 2020 St. Louis Supercross click here.
HEAT 1
Ken Roczen got the start, but Vince Friese got under him in the first turn. It took a lap, but Roczen retook the lead. Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac weren’t far back, but it was Malcolm Stewart who was making the best moves early in the race. He passed Tomac, Webb and Friese in one lap, but by then, Roczen had a decent lead. As time began to get short, Tomac moved into third and then repassed Mookie for second. Webb had his hands full holding off Blake Baggett with Friese falling back to seventh, while Dean Wilson, Chris Blose and Chad Reed were fighting over the final transfer spot. Roczen won with a 6-second lead over Tomac, while Chad Reed had to go to the LCQ.
450 HEAT 2
The holeshot went to Zach Osborne, but it was Justin Bogle who took over quickly. Adam Cianciarulo was third at the end of the first lap while Justin Barcia was back in 10th behind his teammate Aaron Plessinger. At first it seemed like neither Osborne nor Cianciarulo could do anything with Bogle, but then Bogle went down on lap three. That put Osborne in front with Cianciarulo, Martin Davalos and Jason Anderson following. Barcia was soon up to seventh, working on Justin Hill. Cianciarulo took the lead around the halfway point. In the final laps, Justin Brayton rolled to a stop and had to walk back to the pits. With two laps to go, Barcia moved up to third after Anderson blew a turn. Likewise, Davalos moved up but Anderson held on to fourth. Cianciarulo won, looking much smoother in the late laps and Justin Bogle moved up into the final transfer spot on the last lap.
450 LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER
The drama in the last Chance Qualifier happened before the gate fell. Justin Brayton just barely got his bike to the line after a 15-minute motor swap. Chad Reed then pulled the holehot with Brayton in third. Within three laps Brayton took over the lead while Kyle Cunningham worked up to fourth behind Dustin Winter. Alex Ray was then nipping at Cunningham’s heals. In the closing laps, both Cunningham and Ray passed Winter, then Cunningham kept on going and passed Reed. Winter was the first man left out.
COMBINED QUALIFYING
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
