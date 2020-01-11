2020 ST. LOUIS SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 250 QUALIFYING

The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season picked up at The Dome of the Americas in St. Louis this weekend for round two. The pecking order was set last week at A1: The 250 West class will very likely be a season-long battle between defending Champion Dylan Ferrandis, Austin Forkner, andJustin Cooper with perhaps a little Christian Craig and Michael Mosiman for good measure. Those were the top riders last week and they were all fast again in St. Louis.
Group A, Session 1
1 1W Dylan Ferrandis 52.244
2 32 Justin Cooper 52.362
3 62 Christian Craig 52.787
4 29 Cameron Mcadoo 52.845
5 52 Austin Forkner 53.416 5
6 28 Michael Mosiman 53.417
7 83 Jett Lawrence 53.646 4 54.025 9 Geico Honda
8 30 Brandon Hartranft 53.7
9 26 Alex Martin 53.822
10 45 Jacob Hayes 53.945
11 101 Luke Clout 54.025
12 57 Derek Drake 54.111
13 40 Mitchell Oldenburg 54.476
14 108 Aaron Tanti 55.336
15 95 Carson Brown 55.354
16 55 Martin Castelo 55.774
17 60 Mitchell Falk 55.989
18 72 Robbie Wageman 56.094
19 170 Michael Leib 56.324
20 90 Killian Auberson 56.424
21 227 Derek Kelley 56.546
22 929 Taiki Koga Kurume 56.725
23 88 Logan Karnow 56.742
Group B, Session 1
1 97 Chris Howell 55.296
2 221 Mathias Jorgensen 56.3
3 112 Xylian Ramella 56.362
4 952 Ludovic Macler 56.932
5 118 Cheyenne Harmon 57.098 8
6 621 RJ Wageman 57.334 8
7 216 Devin Harriman 57.860
8 284 Lorenzo Camporese 57.910
9 246 Chance Blackburn 58.026
10 154 Chase Felong 58.092
11 974 Brian Marty 58.121 8 58.203
12 181 Wyatt Lyonsmith 58.133
13 Charl Van Eeden 58.512
14 277 Kordel Caro Costa 59.940
15 311 Mitchell Gifford 59.973
16 538 Addison Emory 1:00.410 2
17 120 Todd Bannister 1:00.818
18 619 Mark Weishaar 1:01.062
19 316 Dawson Newby Eaton, 101.080
