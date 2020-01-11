2020 ST. LOUIS SUPERCROSS RESULTS: 250 QUALIFYING

The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season picked up at The Dome of the Americas in St. Louis this weekend for round two. The pecking order was set last week at A1: The 250 West class will very likely be a season-long battle between defending Champion Dylan Ferrandis, Austin Forkner, andJustin Cooper with perhaps a little Christian Craig and Michael Mosiman for good measure. Those were the top riders last week and they were all fast again in St. Louis.

Group A, Session 1

1 1W Dylan Ferrandis 52.244

2 32 Justin Cooper 52.362

3 62 Christian Craig 52.787

4 29 Cameron Mcadoo 52.845

5 52 Austin Forkner 53.416 5

6 28 Michael Mosiman 53.417

7 83 Jett Lawrence 53.646 4 54.025 9 Geico Honda

8 30 Brandon Hartranft 53.7

9 26 Alex Martin 53.822

10 45 Jacob Hayes 53.945

11 101 Luke Clout 54.025

12 57 Derek Drake 54.111

13 40 Mitchell Oldenburg 54.476

14 108 Aaron Tanti 55.336

15 95 Carson Brown 55.354

16 55 Martin Castelo 55.774

17 60 Mitchell Falk 55.989

18 72 Robbie Wageman 56.094

19 170 Michael Leib 56.324

20 90 Killian Auberson 56.424

21 227 Derek Kelley 56.546

22 929 Taiki Koga Kurume 56.725

23 88 Logan Karnow 56.742

Group B, Session 1

1 97 Chris Howell 55.296

2 221 Mathias Jorgensen 56.3

3 112 Xylian Ramella 56.362

4 952 Ludovic Macler 56.932

5 118 Cheyenne Harmon 57.098 8

6 621 RJ Wageman 57.334 8

7 216 Devin Harriman 57.860

8 284 Lorenzo Camporese 57.910

9 246 Chance Blackburn 58.026

10 154 Chase Felong 58.092

11 974 Brian Marty 58.121 8 58.203

12 181 Wyatt Lyonsmith 58.133

13 Charl Van Eeden 58.512

14 277 Kordel Caro Costa 59.940

15 311 Mitchell Gifford 59.973

16 538 Addison Emory 1:00.410 2

17 120 Todd Bannister 1:00.818

18 619 Mark Weishaar 1:01.062

19 316 Dawson Newby Eaton, 101.080