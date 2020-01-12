2020 ST. LOUIS SUPERCROSS: 450 VIDEO RECAP

After three years of setbacks, Ken Roczen finally returned to the top of the podium in the Monster Energy Supercross series. He took the lead early in the race and methodically pulled away from the field. Justin Barcia backed up his Anaheim win with a solid second place and will keep the red plate going into A2. For extended coverage of the 2020 St. Louis Supercross, click here.
