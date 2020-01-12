2020 ST. LOUIS SUPERCROSS 450 RESULTS: ROCZEN IS BACK!

Ken Roczen shook off what ever issues he had at A1 and returned to form for the second round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season at The Dome in St. Louis. He won his heat and dominated the main event, leaving the rest of the field struggling to keep up. But it was Justin Barcia who might be the happiest man of all leaving St. Louis. He backed up his Anaheim win with a solid second place, keeping the red plate and proving that he’s for real. As for Adam Cianciarulo, Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne, they all had something to show for their efforts. It just wasn’t enough. For extended coverage of the 2020 St. Louis Supercross, click here.
HEAT 1
Ken Roczen got the start, but Vince Friese got under him in the first turn. It took a lap, but Roczen retook the lead. Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac weren’t far back, but it was Malcolm Stewart who was making the best moves early in the race. He passed Tomac, Webb and Friese in one lap, but by then, Roczen had a decent lead. As time began to get short, Tomac moved into third and then repassed Mookie for second. Webb had his hands full holding off Blake Baggett with Friese falling back to seventh, while Dean Wilson, Chris Blose and Chad Reed were fighting over the final transfer spot. Roczen won with a 6-second lead over Tomac, while Chad Reed had to go to the LCQ.
1 Ken Roczen
2 Eli Tomac
3 Malcolm Stewart
4 Cooper Webb
5 Blake Baggett
6 Benny Bloss
7 Vince Friese
8 Dean Wilson
9 Chris Blose
10 Chad Reed
11 Kyle Cunningham
12 Joshua Cartwright
13 Dustin Winter
14 Aj Catanzaro
15 Joel Wightman
16 Curren Thurman
17 Alex Ray
18 Scotty Wennerstrom
19 Alexander Nagy
20 Cade Clason
450 HEAT 2
The holeshot went to Zach Osborne, but it was Justin Bogle who took over quickly. Adam Cianciarulo was third at the end of the first lap while Justin Barcia was back in 10th behind his teammate Aaron Plessinger. At first it seemed like neither Osborne nor Cianciarulo could do anything with Bogle, but then Bogle went down on lap three. That put Osborne in front with Cianciarulo, Martin Davalos and Jason Anderson following. Barcia was soon up to seventh, working on Justin Hill. Cianciarulo took the lead around the halfway point. In the final laps, Justin Brayton rolled to a stop and had to walk back to the pits. With two laps to go, Barcia moved up to third after Anderson blew a turn. Likewise, Davalos moved up but Anderson held on to fourth. Cianciarulo won, looking much smoother in the late laps and Justin Bogle moved up into the final transfer spot on the last lap.
1 Adam Cianciarulo
2 Zach Osborne
3 Justin Barcia
4 Martin Davalos
5 Jason Anderson
6 Justin Hill
7 Aaron Plessinger
8 James Decotis
9 Justin Bogle
10 Dylan Merriam
11 Jared Lesher
12 Joan Cros
13 Daniel Herrlein
14 Colton Aeck
15 Austin Politelli
16 Cody Vanbuskirk
17 Carter Stephenson
18 Theodore Pauli
19 Fredrik Noren
20 Justin Brayton
450 LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER
The drama in the last Chance Qualifier happened before the gate fell. Justin Brayton just barely got his bike to the line after a 15-minute motor swap. Chad Reed then pulled the holehot with Brayton in third. Within three laps Brayton took over the lead while Kyle Cunningham worked up to fourth behind Dustin Winter. Alex Ray was then nipping at Cunningham’s heals. In the closing laps, both Cunningham and Ray passed Winter, then Cunningham kept on going and passed Reed. Winter was the first man left out.
1 Justin Brayton
2 Kyle Cunningham
3 Chad Reed
4 Alex Ray
5 Austin Politelli
6 Dustin Winter
7 Joshua Cartwright
8 Joan Cros
9 Daniel Herrlein
10 Cade Clason
11 Dylan Merriam
12 Theodore Pauli
13 Cody Vanbuskirk
14 Jared Lesher
15 Joel Wightman
16 Aj Catanzaro
17 Alexander Nagy
18 Carter Stephenson
19 Colton Aeck
20 Curren Thurman
21 Scotty Wennerstrom
22 Fredrik Noren
MAIN EVENT
Zach Osborne and Jason Anderson were out front early, but Ken Roczen wasn’t far behind. He passed both of them quickly, and Justin Barcia followed the Honda rider through. Cianciarulo was in the mix until a bobble cost him several places. In the early laps, both Roczen and Barcia squirted away, leaving a constantly changing parade consisting of Osborne, Anderson, Malcolm Stewart, Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac. Eventually, the order settled down with Cianciarulo passing Osborne, but unable to close on Anderson. The three top places eventually were set with Roczen’s lead slowly stretching out. Barcia and Anderson were clicking off the laps in second and third, but it was wheel to wheel between Cianciarulo, Osborne and Tomac for the rest of the race. On the final lap, Ciancirulo went down and Tomac passed Osborne.
1 Ken Roczen
2 Justin Barcia
3 Jason Anderson
4 Eli Tomac
5 Zach Osborne
6 Malcolm Stewart
7 Adam Cianciarulo
8 Justin Brayton
9 Blake Baggett
10 Aaron Plessinger
11 Justin Hill
12 Cooper Webb
13 Dean Wilson
14 Vince Friese
15 Justin Bogle
16 Kyle Cunningham
17 Benny Bloss
18 Chris Blose
19 Alex Ray
20 James Decotis
21 Chad Reed
22 Martin Davalos
