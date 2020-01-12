2020 ST. LOUIS SUPERCROSS: 250 VIDEO RECAP

Austin Forkner overcame the controversy surrounding the opening round of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Series last week and responded with an impressive victory at St. Louis. The Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider dealt with teenage sensation Jett Lawrence early in the race and was never challenged, while Justin Cooper had to climb up to second after a so-so start. For extended coverage of the 2020 St. Louis Supercross, click here.
